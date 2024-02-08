Brady Stone Announces Sponsors for 2024

Photos & Video by Martha Gill

Words by Brady Stone

After finding out the news that Polygon Factory Racing was no longer continuing at the end of 2023 I have spent the last few months putting together my own program for 2024. This has given me the opportunity to choose the brands I want to work with and represent, I am very excited to finally be able to announce them to everyone! This year my focus will continue to be on racing the full EDR World Cup Series, as well as some select Crankworx events. I also hope to produce some more 'Brady's Take On Trails' episodes during my travels around the globe.First up, I will be riding for Marin Bikes! It’s an honour to be able to ride for such a prestigious brand that has been around since the start of mountain biking and focuses on designing bikes that are “made for fun”. Fun being the main reason I have been hooked on riding bikes since I was a kid, and why I still love riding bikes now.My clothing sponsor for this year will be Velocio. I've only been riding in this kit for a few weeks, but I'm already impressed by their attention to detail - the fit and quality is amazing. The brand's focus on sustainability is a big reason why I wanted to work with them.I’m delighted to be back on DVO Suspension! Before Polygon Factory Racing I was riding for DVO, so it feels like home to be back on their products this season. I am especially excited to be riding the newly released Onyx 38 fork, this thing is honestly the best fork I’ve ever ridden.As an original sponsor of the PFR Team, I'm thrilled to continue working with BikeYoke. The design and quality of their products is incredible, I have been riding the Revive post for the last 2 years and it has been so reliable.Sponsors I'm also continuing to work with this season include FSA, Smith, and Crankbrothers.