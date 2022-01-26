close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Brage Vestavik Joins Red Bull

Jan 26, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Today, Brage Vestavik announced on Instagram that he has been signed by Red Bull.

bigquotesUnreal moment!! An honor to join the @redbull family. It’s a dream to have Red Bull stoked on my vibe, supporting my style of riding and building! Can’t thank everyone enough who has been there and got me to this point. Let’s GO!!Brage Vestavik

The 20-year-old Norwegian freerider burst into the spotlight with his raw and gnarly Real MTB segment in early 2020, sending massive skinnies and drops in the Norwegian woods. The segment earned him and entry to Red Bull Rampage (as well as the 2021 Pinkbike Video of the Year award).

While he wasn't able to compete in finals after coming up short when guinea pigging the massive drop on his natural line and dislocating his shoulder and sustaining multiple fractures to his humerus, his attitude and approach to building and the event earned him the McGazza Spirit Award.

We look forward to seeing what Brage Vestavik can accomplish with Red Bull and can't wait to watch the next time he makes his way to Virgin, Utah for Red Bull Rampage.

Unfortunately Brage the Norwegian didn t land this spectacular drop. He suffered an injury that will mean that he is unable to compete in the finals - this breaks all of our hearts and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Brage Vestavik


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
54779 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
47811 views
Updated: Brage Vestavik, Jaxson Riddle, and Reece Wallace Join Marzocchi - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
46899 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
46227 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
43946 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
34904 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
34372 views
Brett Rheeder & Trek Part Ways After 9 Years
33811 views

41 Comments

  • 272 4
 Red Bull joins Brage Vestavik. Fixed it for ya.
  • 21 4
 lol, this ^^

...who is down voting this?
  • 26 0
 @SATN-XC: Red Bull employees?
  • 8 0
 @SATN-XC: WAKI???
@CalmWaki
  • 15 0
 @SATN-XC: Max Verstappen
  • 28 3
 "The Norwegian freerider burst into the spotlight with his raw and gnarly Real MTB segment in early 2020" Brage deserves more respect this. Dude has been killing it for YEARS!!!
  • 26 0
 To be fair, that is actually when I noticed him for the first time. I don't think its wrong to say this is why he got wide spread attention.
  • 3 0
 It's not that he's not been killing it. It's that spotlight that garners attention from endorsements. I discovered him through Fest stuff, but even fest stuff is like mid range promotion for endorsements. It's X Games and Rampage that gets big brands licking their lips.

There are plenty of shredders out there. But especially when they're so young it's hard to tell how far shredders are gonna go. Some people change drastically post high school/college. And either stop riding or just slow down, for personal reasons.

Brage ain't one of em... lol
  • 5 0
 Many winters ago a kid turned up at the local CruxJam, and dominated the veterans. Those of us who hadn't yet seen him in action were gobsmacked. Didn't take long after that before he had SoMe by the balls. I used his account as an example to (try) and train a new XC MTB team in how Insta could be used. Even back then his reach was waaay outside the national pros, and he was just getting started.

So, not only is he The Riding Ace, he's also quite brilliant at picking good allies, the right deals, and to promote himself to the point of becoming a major brand. Wishing him and his team of wizards all possible success!
  • 3 0
 This is great... Now give him a SOUND of SPEED episode... Like NOW Or do a SOUND of HUCKING episode instead. Dude rides like a young, aggressive Kyle Strait. Pure excitement.
  • 1 6
flag freeridejerk888 (21 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 He’s in another league that Kyle was
  • 1 0
 @freeridejerk888: He's also currently 21-22. Let's go over more objective facts about what year it is etc. lol
  • 9 4
 I feel like this dude doesn't drink energy drinks... Just sayin.
  • 48 0
 just drinks mead from an ox horn.
  • 12 0
 These days getting Red Bull helmet is synonymous with winning a gold medal in Olympics. It could effectively be more prestigious than that. Well deserved!
  • 1 0
 @calmWAKI: definitely well deserved to get the helmet, I'm stoked for him. @ampb100 gets what I mean.
  • 1 0
 @dfbland: im here for you.
  • 1 0
 @ampb100: make one "crushes brews" joke, and you upped the anty to mead.
  • 1 0
 @ampb100: Comment gold @mikelevy
  • 1 0
 Red bull sponsership is well deserved but yeah F energy drinks. that shit is like cigarettes. Redbull and Monster do a ton for the sport but in the end it's a cancerous product. If you need energy, chomp down a granny smith apple that will sort you out.
  • 5 0
 Missed opportunity for FAXE PREMIUM...
  • 1 0
 nah, Faxe is Danish.
  • 4 0
 Congrats dude!!
  • 3 0
 So sick! Well earned. Can't wait to see some insane video parts from him!
  • 2 0
 Red Bull's a little late to the party Wink , congrats on the signing!
You're lucky to have him Big Grin \m/
  • 2 0
 Couldn’t have happened to anyone better! Great all around guy, and embodies the essence of that side of the sport.
  • 3 0
 Well yeah
  • 2 1
 sweet, i hope they take care of him better than they did Andreu at the end of his contract
  • 1 0
 What do you mean?
  • 1 0
 yeah please expound, was wondering about that
  • 1 0
 Andreu left because he has something that interferes with xgames. That’s what some article read. I don’t think they treated him poorly
  • 2 0
 FINALLY!! Well done Brage.
  • 2 0
 i wanna drink beer with this dude
  • 2 0
 Congratulations!
  • 1 0
 wasn’t real MTB early 2021??
  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah Brage!
  • 1 0
 i need a redbull right now...
  • 2 1
 fuck yes
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010770
Mobile Version of Website