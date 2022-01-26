Brage Vestavik Joins Red Bull

Today, Brage Vestavik announced on Instagram
that he has been signed by Red Bull.
|Unreal moment!! An honor to join the @redbull family. It’s a dream to have Red Bull stoked on my vibe, supporting my style of riding and building! Can’t thank everyone enough who has been there and got me to this point. Let’s GO!!—Brage Vestavik
The 20-year-old Norwegian freerider burst into the spotlight with his raw and gnarly Real MTB segment in early 2020, sending massive skinnies and drops in the Norwegian woods. The segment earned him and entry to Red Bull Rampage (as well as the 2021 Pinkbike Video of the Year
award).
While he wasn't able to compete in finals after coming up short when guinea pigging the massive drop on his natural line and dislocating his shoulder and sustaining multiple fractures to his humerus, his attitude and approach to building and the event earned him the McGazza Spirit Award.
We look forward to seeing what Brage Vestavik can accomplish with Red Bull and can't wait to watch the next time he makes his way to Virgin, Utah for Red Bull Rampage.
41 Comments
...who is down voting this?
@CalmWaki
There are plenty of shredders out there. But especially when they're so young it's hard to tell how far shredders are gonna go. Some people change drastically post high school/college. And either stop riding or just slow down, for personal reasons.
Brage ain't one of em... lol
So, not only is he The Riding Ace, he's also quite brilliant at picking good allies, the right deals, and to promote himself to the point of becoming a major brand. Wishing him and his team of wizards all possible success!
You're lucky to have him \m/
