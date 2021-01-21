Brage Vestavik Suffers Broken Foot Filming for XGames RealMTB

Time to chill for a bit. Broke my foot (Talus) during filming the last bit of my X Games Real MTB part on Sunday! Been at the hospital waiting for the swelling to go down then hopefully get surgery done soon. Cant wait to be back — Brage Vestavik

Brage Vestavik has announced he broke his foot while filming for his X Games Real MTB section on Sunday.Brage was one of six riders selected for the return of Real MTB edit competition. The format has been dormant since 2013 and the 90 second edits are due to premiere on ESPN 2 in April with a fan vote to decide the winner of the $5,000 cash prize.It sounds like Brage is going to still be able to compete in the competition as his injury happened during one of the last days of filming. He told us he's not sure how long he's going to be out for yet but he's now going to be spending his time editing the footage he has with Blur Media have before showing off his work in Spring.In the meantime, we're sending healing vibes his way and hope to see him back in action soon.