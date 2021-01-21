Brage Vestavik Suffers Broken Foot Filming for XGames RealMTB

Jan 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Brage Vestavik has announced he broke his foot while filming for his X Games Real MTB section on Sunday.

bigquotesTime to chill for a bit. Broke my foot (Talus) during filming the last bit of my X Games Real MTB part on Sunday! Been at the hospital waiting for the swelling to go down then hopefully get surgery done soon. Cant wait to be backBrage Vestavik

Brage was one of six riders selected for the return of Real MTB edit competition. The format has been dormant since 2013 and the 90 second edits are due to premiere on ESPN 2 in April with a fan vote to decide the winner of the $5,000 cash prize.

It sounds like Brage is going to still be able to compete in the competition as his injury happened during one of the last days of filming. He told us he's not sure how long he's going to be out for yet but he's now going to be spending his time editing the footage he has with Blur Media have before showing off his work in Spring.

In the meantime, we're sending healing vibes his way and hope to see him back in action soon.

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Something tells me he might be on pain meds in the first photo. Major bummer, heal up.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what the typical prognosis of a talus break is?
  • 2 0
 The conditions this guy's been digging in to build the features for that edit are nuts! Hope he fixes up soon
  • 2 0
 Get well soon!
  • 3 3
 Anyone else think it's a little silly when these riders are glorified for hurting themselves?
  • 1 1
 Yes.
  • 1 0
 Where is he being glorified? Where? It says that he broke his foot. thats it.

