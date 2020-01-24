Brage Vestavik to Ride for GT Bicycles in 2020

Jan 24, 2020
by GT Bicycles  


PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles

We welcome Brage Vestavik of Norway back to the brand as a global athlete.

A self-proclaimed “shred-Viking,” Brage rips on any bike he picks up; from BMX to Downhill, he attacks the terrain with the same savagery and capability. “There are a lot of new bikes since the last time I rode for GT, so I’m pumped to ride them all,” Brage said when asked about the bikes he’ll be riding this year. “I’m really excited about the Force; I think it will be my go-to bike for everything, from street to DH to the bike park. I’m also really keen to ride a BMX bike at some point too.”

In addition to competing at core events like Downhill World Cups and Red Bull Hardline, Brage creates some of the wildest videos on the internet. His Instagram series, #b_rage, a collection of kooky clips, Brage manages to capture on a daily basis, is always a top trending hit. In fact, his latest shred-it, “Time is Now,” had the internet buzzing – it was viewed over 60,000 times in less than a month!

When not riding, Brage can be found digging at his local trails and creating new weird and interesting features. He’s a dedicated builder who loves immersing himself in his work, “When I’m working on a feature, that’s all I’m thinking about,” he explained. “Even when I’m not digging, I’m thinking about that feature, how I’m going to finish it, ride it, or film it.” This year, Brage will work as a trail builder at GT-sponsored Trysil Bike Arena in Trysil, Norway.


bigquotesTrysil will be the first bike park I’m able to help with building, so I’m really excited for that! I have some cool ideas! What I love about Trysil is that everyone can have fun there, I have the same amount of fun on the Blue trail as the Black trail.Brage Vestavik

Over the next year Brage will continue to build unique setups and produce mind-blowing content. When asked about his plans for 2020, Brage said, “I’m just keen to ride and have as much fun as possible! I’ll do a few races, go to some cool events, ride Trysil Bike Arena a lot, build trails and film. I’ll be working on an edit with my good friends, Blur Media, that I’m super excited about. I’m also really keen for Red Bull Hardline again!”


To learn more about GT, its pro riders and the bikes they ride, visit www.gtbicycles.com. Check out GT Bicycles on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and follow Brage Vestvik on Instagram.

Photos by: Mayhem Media

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours GT


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
69673 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
54860 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
47963 views
XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44073 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
43205 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
37326 views
Video: 72-Year-Old Great Grandmother Fights off Thief and Recovers Stolen Bike
36909 views
Yeti Re-Signs Jared Graves as an Ambassador
32576 views

31 Comments

  • 62 1
 Yeeeow!! Stoked!! Smile
  • 28 1
 GT signs Brage and Denim destroyer? Really getting themselves quite the team!
  • 23 7
 Full review coming tomorrow.
  • 1 16
flag SnowshoeRider4Life (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 underrated comment
  • 13 0
 Brage is dream to make edits with. We haven’t come by anyone more dedicated than him. New bike, new year and new edits. Sheeez!
  • 12 1
 GT needs to stack up some more back wheels with Wyn and him on board. No more need for front wheels though.
  • 1 2
 I'm pretty sure they are sad of not being also able to add Vinny T and Nico Vink to the list of rear wheel masters riding for GT!
  • 8 0
 Damn GT's budget must have received some sort of boost
  • 4 0
 Well, Cannondale cancelled the DH program. So...
  • 4 0
 It's all happening isn't it? Totally awesome team this year!
  • 7 0
 GT has all the shredders this year
  • 3 0
 Wow! GT is BACK in a big way! Could the lineup look any shreddier?

Loving how all these shots have him looking at the camera. Fully sick!
  • 5 0
 YYYYEEEEEEEEOOOW BRAAAGE!!! @BrageVestavik1 so sick brother!!
  • 5 0
 so many riders finding the right homes this year.
  • 5 0
 GT scooping up all the Young Talent for this season.
  • 3 0
 It's good to see them picking a ton of cool up and comers. No wrinklies!
  • 5 0
 Brage Bossman!
  • 1 0
 no, sadly hes not part of my family -would adopt him though if he teaches my kids to ride (yes thats my actual surename )
  • 4 0
 Good Times...powered by lutefisk
  • 4 0
 love his style
  • 3 0
 now do a welcome edit -pleaaaase
  • 4 0
 Poor rear wheels
  • 4 2
 He will break so many bikes.
  • 2 0
 Need a stack of frames for him
  • 1 0
 Sorry, couldn't quite tell what brand of tires he's running. Anyone have an idea?
  • 2 0
 look how sick that La Bomba looks!!
  • 2 2
 What's with all the deleted photos? Side note: helping build a bike park sounds like fun, lots of work, but fun work! Smile
  • 3 2
 always did not like how GTbikes look) but Vestavik rock!
  • 1 0
 As a Mondraker fan, bummed to see the Viking move from the brand. Frown
  • 1 0
 Great Talent
  • 1 2
 No Image Set - Homepage Thumbnail

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010029
Mobile Version of Website