Brage Vestavik Undergoes Second Surgery 1 Year After Rampage Shoulder Injury

Brage Vestavik has announced on Instagram
that he's undergone a second surgery to reattach and strengthen the subscapularis tendon that was injured
when he guinea pigged his big drop at Red Bull Rampage last year. He also got screws removed from the top of his arm.
|Shoulder refix. Wasn’t really expecting this one. My shoulder hasn’t been good the last few months and I decided to give it a rest from riding hoping it would get better. With no improvement after 3 weeks of chilling, I went down to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center and found my shoulder had some bigger problems. It looked like my subscapularis tendon detached and had been slowly ripping off after the first surgery one year ago. The tendon is now reattached tighter and stronger with 4 anchors, and I also got the screws in the top of my arm taken out with this surgery. Can’t thank @redbull @redbullnorge and the boss Dr Schultes enough for all the help. Big Up for all the support everyone. Can’t wait to be back!!—Brage Vestavik
We can't wait to see Brage back at full strength once again and wish him all the best with his recovery.
