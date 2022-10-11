Brage Vestavik Undergoes Second Surgery 1 Year After Rampage Shoulder Injury

Shoulder refix. Wasn’t really expecting this one. My shoulder hasn’t been good the last few months and I decided to give it a rest from riding hoping it would get better. With no improvement after 3 weeks of chilling, I went down to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center and found my shoulder had some bigger problems. It looked like my subscapularis tendon detached and had been slowly ripping off after the first surgery one year ago. The tendon is now reattached tighter and stronger with 4 anchors, and I also got the screws in the top of my arm taken out with this surgery. Can’t thank @redbull @redbullnorge and the boss Dr Schultes enough for all the help. Big Up for all the support everyone. Can’t wait to be back!! — Brage Vestavik