Brage Vestavik Undergoes Second Surgery 1 Year After Rampage Shoulder Injury

Oct 11, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Brage Vestavik has announced on Instagram that he's undergone a second surgery to reattach and strengthen the subscapularis tendon that was injured when he guinea pigged his big drop at Red Bull Rampage last year. He also got screws removed from the top of his arm.


bigquotesShoulder refix. Wasn’t really expecting this one. My shoulder hasn’t been good the last few months and I decided to give it a rest from riding hoping it would get better. With no improvement after 3 weeks of chilling, I went down to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center and found my shoulder had some bigger problems. It looked like my subscapularis tendon detached and had been slowly ripping off after the first surgery one year ago. The tendon is now reattached tighter and stronger with 4 anchors, and I also got the screws in the top of my arm taken out with this surgery. Can’t thank @redbull @redbullnorge and the boss Dr Schultes enough for all the help. Big Up for all the support everyone. Can’t wait to be back!!Brage Vestavik


We can't wait to see Brage back at full strength once again and wish him all the best with his recovery.

8 Comments

  • 13 0
 This explains why he’s not in rampage. Hope he can compete in 2023.
  • 5 1
 This has been known for some time. Also was the reason he was not at hardline.
  • 5 0
 Hang in there Brage, you'll be back to your usual 95kg of untamed viking shred energy in no time!
  • 2 0
 Bummer. I hope he makes a full recovery. It seemed like his career was just taking off when had this awful injury. Hoping this means they have the issue sorted and he is on the road back to blowing our minds
  • 4 0
 heal fast man.
  • 2 0
 Where can I buy some of this Red Bull health insurance. Has to be better than my ‘Merica’ care.
  • 2 0
 Man that orange shit takes forever to come off your skin.
  • 1 0
 Truth.





