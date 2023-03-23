Brake Line Quick-Releases, Platform Pedals, & Clever Tools - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

It's not a tradeshow if we don't include photos of at least a few interesting platform pedals, and these ones are from a brand called MDH that has an absolute load of different models in their catalog. This is the PXA04 that features a CNC machined aluminum 6061 body that gets twelve stainless steel pins per side, as well as a handful of other placement options that will let you tune the grip to match your needs. The body is 17mm high,110mm long, and 100mm wide, and a set comes in at a claimed 309 grams.MDH uses a chomoly axle with a single DU bushing combined with three sealed bearings for the PXA04, and color options include black, blue, yellow, green, apple green, purple, orange, and the titanium finish pictured above. All of those retail for $109.90 USD.Zeno's Q-Connector is a hydraulic coupler system that allows you to disconnect your brake lines as needed without losing any fluid, and they say that it works with the majority of brands' lines. This could be handy for bikes with internal routing and riders who like to tinker with stuff, and the tool-free design is said to allow for multiple uses without any need to bleed your brake. The Speedlink component is attached without using a barb or olive, and it clamps down onto your line with an 8mm wrench. The opposite end employs a coupler pin that also doesn't need a barb or olive, while a steel spring clip holds the two pieces together.Zeno says that it can withstand 4500 PSI, and they offer versions for both DOT fluid and mineral oil, with all the individual components sold via their website.There's a good chance you already own a multi-tool of some sort, but this one uses a C02 cartridge as a handle to save space and weight. That's what the aptly named Clever Standard brand has come up with by using an anodized and threaded adapter that features built-in slots that double as a spoke wrench, rotor straightening tool, and valve core remover. It also interfaces with any number of different tool bits, turning your new or used C02 cartridge into a handle for your hex, torx, or whatever bit you've slid into place. Threading the cartridge into the adapter, which comes in loads of different colors, also locks the bit into place, and Clever Standard even offers a thread-on extension with a tire plug installer and a small saw blade.But wait, there's more! There are also two different ratcheting drivers you can attach, one in-line and the other a multi-direction socket wrench.