Video: Using a Brake Power Meter to see How and When We Brake

what makes one rider faster than the other?

After Interbike in 2016, Pinkbike featured a story of the world's first brake power meter . The project was the main part of my doctoral research where I aimed to scratch the surface of one simple question with a super complex answer:The original prototype was clunky, heavy and not very easy to use. It was built with only $3,000 NZD from my postgraduate funding, but was highly accurate and used for several research studies, such as this one on XC racing Yes, braking matters in XC, too. Now that my degree is finished I'm now fully focused on helping riders get faster.I put together the video using the brake power meter on my local trails, and it really makes the data relatable.Squiggly lines and funny numbers on graphs are good - and super important to understanding braking performance overall - but with the data laid out over the video, the only special training needed is knowing what it feels like to ride down a hill on a mountain bike!This summer I will venture into the northern hemisphere summer to help riders understand their braking patterns and find ways to gain seconds. And I couldn't be any more pumped to have this out on the race tracks!