Video: Using a Brake Power Meter to see How and When We Brake

After Interbike in 2016, Pinkbike featured a story of the world's first brake power meter
. The project was the main part of my doctoral research where I aimed to scratch the surface of one simple question with a super complex answer: what makes one rider faster than the other?
The original prototype was clunky, heavy and not very easy to use (all understatements by every means)
. It was built with only $3,000 NZD from my postgraduate funding, but was highly accurate and used for several research studies, such as this one on XC racing
.
Yes, braking matters in XC, too. Now that my degree is finished I'm now fully focused on helping riders get faster.
I put together the video using the brake power meter on my local trails, and it really makes the data relatable.
Squiggly lines and funny numbers on graphs are good - and super important to understanding braking performance overall - but with the data laid out over the video, the only special training needed is knowing what it feels like to ride down a hill on a mountain bike!
This summer I will venture into the northern hemisphere summer to help riders understand their braking patterns and find ways to gain seconds. And I couldn't be any more pumped to have this out on the race tracks!
21 Comments
@Shockwiz just pm me and i'll give you an address to send licensing checks to
*In my best Forest accent
Post a Comment