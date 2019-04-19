USER GENERATED

Video: Using a Brake Power Meter to see How and When We Brake

Apr 19, 2019
by Matt Miller  
Brake Power Meter Telemetry on GoPro

by mmexperience
After Interbike in 2016, Pinkbike featured a story of the world's first brake power meter. The project was the main part of my doctoral research where I aimed to scratch the surface of one simple question with a super complex answer: what makes one rider faster than the other?

Mountain bike brake power meter

The original prototype was clunky, heavy and not very easy to use (all understatements by every means). It was built with only $3,000 NZD from my postgraduate funding, but was highly accurate and used for several research studies, such as this one on XC racing.

Yes, braking matters in XC, too. Now that my degree is finished I'm now fully focused on helping riders get faster.


I put together the video using the brake power meter on my local trails, and it really makes the data relatable.

Squiggly lines and funny numbers on graphs are good - and super important to understanding braking performance overall - but with the data laid out over the video, the only special training needed is knowing what it feels like to ride down a hill on a mountain bike!

This summer I will venture into the northern hemisphere summer to help riders understand their braking patterns and find ways to gain seconds. And I couldn't be any more pumped to have this out on the race tracks!

21 Comments

  • + 5
 While this data is super interesting, I think from a training and speed perspective, the most helpful thing would be a simple little red light on your handlebars that lights up when you brake. As long as you can see it clearly while riding, it would show you when you are dragging the brakes, and encourage you to let off more in turns, and where you don't really need to be braking, or should be braking harder in a shorter distance. That being said, I friggin love that you made this your post-grad work and that you are continuing to help mountain bikers and the MTB industry learn more about themselves.
  • + 7
 Using Guides..."wow, these are very interesting results! It looks like you don't brake much."
  • + 3
 What would really be great is a product that gives me the balls to let go of the f*cking brakes. I don’t need a machine to tell me when I’m grabbing too much brake. I know I’m doing it, I just can’t stop.
  • + 8
 That tech exists. Cable cutters.
  • + 1
 Could you please now do studies on when dropper post is engaged when approaching a drop? And gyroscopic measurements on when one typically starts to lean when approaching a curve? Or the exact moment when we need to flip the burger?? Or how much time I have before I take a dump in my pants? ???? just kidding and great work!!
  • + 3
 I've always thought it would be really cool if we could see in real time how DH racers use their front and rear brakes on the course, similar to F1 racing.
  • + 3
 Will the BPM make me have more fun on the bike or just more technology that is going frustrate me more?
  • + 1
 Could a simpler metric be measuring hydraulic preasure?

@Shockwiz just pm me and i'll give you an address to send licensing checks to Smile
  • + 3
 YES PLEASE for more squiggly line, peer reviewed content on PB.
  • + 1
 I'll have to watch that again. I'm from the NE US, I was mesmerized by all the beautiful dirt the first time through.
  • + 2
 How you gonna ride that bike? You got no legs!

*In my best Forest accent
  • + 1
 Already know why I brake....because I'm scared.
  • + 1
 And yes,that includes the ones in my pants..
  • + 1
 $3000 and a post graduate.....pfffft,I use skid marks
  • + 1
 I need to take a Brake from Pinkbike.
  • + 0
 Brake less and ride more...done
  • - 3
 At some point we need to take the nerd out and just ride! Just cause you can, doesn’t mean you should!
  • + 1
 Thank you for that....wise words!
  • + 3
 Yeah how lame of him to fund, design and implement a study intended to improve our sport.
  • + 1
 i think that is sage advice for dummies like myself, but we need people to nerd out and advance the sport.
  • - 1
 How dull!

Post a Comment



