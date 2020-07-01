BrakeAce's Power Meter Is Designed to Help Riders Improve Their Braking

Jul 1, 2020
by brakeace  
Jeff Lenosky s BrakeAce analysis
Our BrakeAce brake power meter and analysis app automatically crunch your ride data and tell you where to improve your braking.


PRESS RELEASE: BrakeAce

At BrakeAce, we want to help you get faster.

We surveyed riders at races and online, and 96% of them said that changing their braking habits would help them ride faster and have more fun. To date, it has been impossible to measure or record your braking with any meaningful data. Without any data or useful ways to understand it, everything related to braking has been left to guesswork.

We are here to change that.

Photo c o Robbie Dalziel
Our custom analytics are based on years of research from real MTB rides around the world

Using our patented brake power meter, BrakeAce automatically scores your braking based on numerous factors, turning incredibly complex raw data into simple, custom metrics. You can use these metrics to compare with your friends and as a starting point to measure your improvement. Say goodbye to guesswork!

Modulation Score? Yup.

Brake Effectiveness? Mmhmm.

How many times did you Brake Check? BrakeAce shows you.

Advanced corner analysis and Event Type characterizations
Our unique scores let you understand what you did and identify weaknesses no matter what level you are at. The advanced cornering analysis is a deep-dive for top riders.

And there's more: BrakeAce filters through every single brake event to show you what to do next.

You could be braking over 100 times on a single descent. This is a lot to digest when you want to get faster. BrakeAce cuts through the noise and helps you improve in bite-size chunks called your Key Opportunities—these are the places on the trail you can improve the most. As you head back to these Key Opportunities and improve with new lines and brake technique, BrakeAce ticks them off and shows you the next section to tackle.

bigquotesWe tested with BrakeAce for 2 days and I couldn’t believe how much I was brake checking or how little I used the front brake. We tidied up a few braking events, tried new lines on my Key Opportunities and that’s about it. I got a new fastest time.
-Caleb Bottcher, NZ National XC Team

Photo c o Ezra Newick

XC riders and roadies know that power meters have changed the game and helped them reach new heights in their fitness over the last 20 years. But while training tech for fitness riders is on every one of their bikes, there has never been any usable data for the mountain biker who wants to ride faster and have more fun.

bigquotesWe know that you can go faster just by changing your braking, but even if riders could collect braking data, raw numbers don’t really say much. Everyone has been blown away by their braking scores, and we both have huge smiles when we re-test with BrakeAce after a few runs. The data makes us ride more and think about riding more.”
-Matt Miller, BrakeAce Inventor & Founder

Photo c o Ezra Newick
EWS Pro, Sam Shaw, testing BrakeAce in Rotorua

BrakeAce started as a University project, but we soon realized that this didn't exist anywhere else. Dr Matt Miller, a New Zealand-based professional MTB coach who invented the brake power meter, founded BrakeAce after leaving his university job. SENSITIVUS Gauge from Denmark are working in collaboration with BrakeAce on sensing duties.

BrakeAce is available for this season to riders who want to get fast now.

For more information click here.

Photo c o Robbie Dalziel


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Brakes Brakeace


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
66600 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
62194 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
57497 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
51226 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
49966 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
49052 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
44800 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
43775 views

12 Comments

  • 3 0
 Pretty sweet. Might need to get a setup for the downhill tandem teams in the area.
  • 1 0
 This is the most suitable application of all the power meter jack-off-ery. I'd like to know if the raw/data derives actual watts scrubbed? Which brakes deliver "mo-par", etc., - that would be a brake shoot-out killer...
  • 3 2
 My Bike got Suspension and Brakes and wheels. I can ride it up a mountain. I can ride it down a mountain. I am a happy man.
  • 1 0
 This is going to change the game. Watch out Sam Hill I’m coming for you. ????
  • 4 3
 I'm so happy I learned to mountain bike before all this stuff.
  • 2 1
 I need a brake from technology!
  • 1 0
 Brakes just slow you down.
  • 1 0
 PB review when? Sounds very interesting.
  • 1 3
 ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009459
Mobile Version of Website