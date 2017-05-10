Pinkbike.com
Brandon Semenuk + BMX = A Video You Should Probably Watch
May 10, 2017
by
Karl Burkat
:
@revelco
/
@rupertwalker
35 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 38
Larceny
(1 hours ago)
Bike videos nowadays make me feel all kinds of different things. Right now I wanna go ride my bike, watch conspiracy documentaries about the moon landing and call my mom and tell her I love her.
[Reply]
+ 9
mtb-journal
(1 hours ago)
Always call your mom, always!
[Reply]
+ 17
ibishreddin
(1 hours ago)
Semenuk was good in this, but the cinematography was outstanding.
[Reply]
+ 8
Tannerstolt
(1 hours ago)
Semenuk's creations with Rupert always seem to ignite my fascination with the world and all kinds of different locations. I wish I could travel more and see these kinds of things. Excellent video!
[Reply]
+ 12
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Dream team!
[Reply]
+ 9
Maarrk
(1 hours ago)
That was just damn beautiful.
[Reply]
+ 7
Daddybear
(1 hours ago)
Small bike or big bike this guy got soo much style!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Hand-of-Midas
(18 mins ago)
As a former BMX shredder turned MTBer, I kept waiting for the video to start.
Brandon is my fav MTB rider, his "UnReal", his "Lapse", and his "Raw" segments were 1000x times better than this. This just doesn't get blood flowing to any of my organs.
Sometimes I think Pinkbike dudes don't follow current BMX on the daily, but maybe it's hard to relate if it's not in the blood.
[Reply]
+ 2
LCPhotography
(25 mins ago)
That was so Fascinatingly Beautiful! The cinematography, along with the music shifts your emotions very effectively. From marveling, to angst, to anticipation. THAT was SICK.
[Reply]
+ 0
myfriendgoose
(37 mins ago)
Dudes skills on an mtb are peerless, probably the best there is. Not the case with the BMX. Mediocre at best when measured against what guys are doing on them nowadays. Same goes for mtb'ers trying to flex on motos. Snooooozefest.
[Reply]
+ 4
Kieran-Young
(31 mins ago)
I think with the shit Semenuk is doing on MTB, he gets a pass for not doing whips/bars in literally every line. With that being said, he's better than a lot of the pro BMX riders, he has flow and style, something that a lot of people just don't have.
[Reply]
+ 1
Hand-of-Midas
(23 mins ago)
@Kieran-Young
:
This would have been a pro level BMX video 10 years ago.
Semenuk is my fav MTB rider, but MTB and BMX are totally different.
[Reply]
+ 2
Chickenwithshovel
(21 mins ago)
Settle down BMX purists, it's only a helmet
[Reply]
+ 1
kerberos
(17 mins ago)
That uphill backwards 180 rollback was stunning (or whatever that move at 2:06 would be called).
[Reply]
+ 2
Steezwhip
(18 mins ago)
I wish I could live constantly in the feeling you get from 00:45-1:14
[Reply]
+ 1
Fifty50Grip
(24 mins ago)
Should be called "ROOTS" as in Semenuk taking it to the roots of slopestyle.
[Reply]
+ 1
powergavin
(45 mins ago)
Wish I could ride like him but in my dreams I manual like a boss need to step it up and start nose bonking.
[Reply]
+ 1
LittleDominic
(1 hours ago)
Semenuk is mad at the BMX cross over guys and is going to go kill it on the small bike for a bit.
[Reply]
+ 1
mischieff
(4 mins ago)
Brandon Semenuk + Aphex Twin...so good.
[Reply]
+ 1
Duncon-er
(8 mins ago)
Now wait for that Brett Rheeder bmx video guys
[Reply]
+ 1
meathooker
(1 hours ago)
What can that guy do?!?! So much natural talent
[Reply]
+ 1
zaskarHH
(6 mins ago)
Semenuk finally found his master. It's the director/editor of this video.
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(28 mins ago)
Aphextwin plus semenuk it's gotta be good
[Reply]
+ 1
icespec
(31 mins ago)
this video title is so good
[Reply]
+ 1
adav127
(1 hours ago)
Who's mans is this?
[Reply]
+ 1
moose-619
(1 hours ago)
really cool, into it
[Reply]
- 1
icespec
(25 mins ago)
hand down this is the best BMX video out there in the see of BMX clips/vlogs on youtube
[Reply]
+ 0
trickland
(1 hours ago)
20"!
[Reply]
- 1
southhudsonIT
(53 mins ago)
work blocked vimeo player....now how am I going to waste my time??
[Reply]
+ 3
h82crash
(40 mins ago)
Take up smoking and go for of smoke breaks, lots of smoke breaks.
[Reply]
+ 1
Steezwhip
(14 mins ago)
@h82crash
: I had a boss that literally took smoke breaks every 20 minutes. Whenever you looked for him, you could find him outside smoking.
[Reply]
- 1
BMXrad
(15 mins ago)
average on a BMX
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
djmad
(1 hours ago)
Too much artsy bs
[Reply]
+ 10
ledude
(1 hours ago)
that artistry of this clip is what makes it unique - cinematography, soundtrack, bmx tricks were all stellar. open yo mind.
[Reply]
- 5
twhart20
(1 hours ago)
I love semenuk style but... meh
[Reply]
