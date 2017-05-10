VIDEOS

Brandon Semenuk + BMX = A Video You Should Probably Watch

May 10, 2017
by Karl Burkat  

  • + 38
 Bike videos nowadays make me feel all kinds of different things. Right now I wanna go ride my bike, watch conspiracy documentaries about the moon landing and call my mom and tell her I love her.
  • + 9
 Always call your mom, always!
  • + 17
 Semenuk was good in this, but the cinematography was outstanding.
  • + 8
 Semenuk's creations with Rupert always seem to ignite my fascination with the world and all kinds of different locations. I wish I could travel more and see these kinds of things. Excellent video!
  • + 12
 Dream team!
  • + 9
 That was just damn beautiful.
  • + 7
 Small bike or big bike this guy got soo much style!!
  • + 2
 As a former BMX shredder turned MTBer, I kept waiting for the video to start.

Brandon is my fav MTB rider, his "UnReal", his "Lapse", and his "Raw" segments were 1000x times better than this. This just doesn't get blood flowing to any of my organs.

Sometimes I think Pinkbike dudes don't follow current BMX on the daily, but maybe it's hard to relate if it's not in the blood.
  • + 2
 That was so Fascinatingly Beautiful! The cinematography, along with the music shifts your emotions very effectively. From marveling, to angst, to anticipation. THAT was SICK.
  • + 0
 Dudes skills on an mtb are peerless, probably the best there is. Not the case with the BMX. Mediocre at best when measured against what guys are doing on them nowadays. Same goes for mtb'ers trying to flex on motos. Snooooozefest.
  • + 4
 I think with the shit Semenuk is doing on MTB, he gets a pass for not doing whips/bars in literally every line. With that being said, he's better than a lot of the pro BMX riders, he has flow and style, something that a lot of people just don't have.
  • + 1
 @Kieran-Young:

This would have been a pro level BMX video 10 years ago.

Semenuk is my fav MTB rider, but MTB and BMX are totally different.
  • + 2
 Settle down BMX purists, it's only a helmet
  • + 1
 That uphill backwards 180 rollback was stunning (or whatever that move at 2:06 would be called).
  • + 2
 I wish I could live constantly in the feeling you get from 00:45-1:14
  • + 1
 Should be called "ROOTS" as in Semenuk taking it to the roots of slopestyle.
  • + 1
 Wish I could ride like him but in my dreams I manual like a boss need to step it up and start nose bonking.
  • + 1
 Semenuk is mad at the BMX cross over guys and is going to go kill it on the small bike for a bit.
  • + 1
 Brandon Semenuk + Aphex Twin...so good.
  • + 1
 Now wait for that Brett Rheeder bmx video guys
  • + 1
 What can that guy do?!?! So much natural talent
  • + 1
 Semenuk finally found his master. It's the director/editor of this video.
  • + 1
 Aphextwin plus semenuk it's gotta be good
  • + 1
 this video title is so good
  • + 1
 Who's mans is this?
  • + 1
 really cool, into it
  • - 1
 hand down this is the best BMX video out there in the see of BMX clips/vlogs on youtube
  • + 0
 20"!
  • - 1
 Frown work blocked vimeo player....now how am I going to waste my time??
  • + 3
 Take up smoking and go for of smoke breaks, lots of smoke breaks.
  • + 1
 @h82crash: I had a boss that literally took smoke breaks every 20 minutes. Whenever you looked for him, you could find him outside smoking.
  • - 1
 average on a BMX
