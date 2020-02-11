Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder & Other Past Crankworx Slopestyle Champions Make Predictions for Rotorua 2020

I’m excited for the 2020 Slopestyle season to start off. The field is so stacked. When I think of this year, the top riders that come to mind are Emil and Nicholi. I think those two are going to be battling it out throughout the year and I’m excited to see if there’s a Triple Crown winner or if there’s a repeat. I know Emil won Joyride last year and, putting myself in his position, I know he’s going to have a really consistent year, but to defend that Joyride title, that’s a tough one.



I also think Erik Fedko could have a huge year. Watching him climb the standings last year, I can see him definitely being on the podium this year at a lot more Crankworx stops.



Emil is bringing all these crazy variations into Slopestyle, all these tech tricks, and he’s doing it both ways. He’s the only guy in the field right now who’s able to throw those combinations, he has a really unique style when it comes to that. Then you’ve got a guy like Erik Fedko that, maybe doesn’t have the biggest tricks but, by far has some of the best style out there. We’re starting to see style get a lot more points in the Slopestyle game.



The exciting thing about Nicholi is that he rolls the dice. Every time he drops in you have no idea what Nicholi is going to do. He has by far the biggest bag of tricks out of all the Slopestyle athletes, and you don’t know which one he’s going to be unleashing that day.



With Brett coming back to do Joyride, I think Semenuk should come back to mix it all up. I think Semenuk can still win a Slopestyle contest all day long if he decided to ever step back in the game. It would be really cool to see all those guys compete at Joyride - Semenuk, Rheeder, Nicholi, Emil, Fedko. That would be such a crazy showdown. — Paul Basagoitia