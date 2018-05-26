Pinkbike.com
Video: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra
May 26, 2018
Troy Lee Designs
Troy Lee Designs Sprint Metric Kit
Directed by: Revel Co
DP/Editor: Rupert Walker
Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale
Photography: Anthony Smith
Animations: Scott Waraniak
VFX: Dan Gaud AKA 'Digital Dan'
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Lighting Tech: Ryan Ketchum
Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
102466 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
82226 views
Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State
76623 views
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
68650 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
50379 views
Nino Schurter & Malene Degn's Wireless Electronic Drivetrains - Albstadt World Cup XC
41779 views
Video: 25 Bike Checks from Whistler Opening Day 2018
40241 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
37054 views
