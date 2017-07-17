Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk: RAW 100 V3 - Video
Jul 17, 2017
by
Revel Co
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
MENTIONS
:
@revelco
/
@rupertwalker
/
@redbullbike
/
@Ian-Collins
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Trek Debuts New RE:aktiv Thru Shaft Shock Technology
64165 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
54539 views
Whyte G-170 - First Ride
48082 views
From the Top: David Turner
45468 views
What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
41012 views
Run It: Cam Zink at Darkfest - Video and Photo Epic
40828 views
Team Videos: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
34696 views
The Perfect Storm: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017 - Race Day Photo Epic
33918 views
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 14
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Sequels that don't suck: Empire Strikes Back, Godfather II, Aliens, every Brandon/Rupert Raw 100.
[Reply]
+ 3
Milko3D
(15 mins ago)
wait, Aliens!? We need to have a word...
@scottsecco
[Reply]
+ 1
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(11 mins ago)
@Milko3D
: Aliens is awesome! And Terminator 2. James Cameron has a good record with sequels.
[Reply]
+ 2
gavlaa
(10 mins ago)
@scottsecco
: Yeah but Alien 3 sucked- and this is the third episode of RAW100
[Reply]
+ 2
funkzander
(6 mins ago)
@scottsecco
: two of my favorite movies! in some cases even the third movie of a series is the best imo like die hard III and indiana jones and the last crusade
[Reply]
+ 1
bikeetc
Plus
(4 mins ago)
empire, godfather, aliens,...all fictional, except semenuk unbeliveable shit in real life. THAT WAS AWSOME!
[Reply]
+ 1
SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
(0 mins ago)
stop getting distracted from what we all just watched.
[Reply]
+ 4
snook
(13 mins ago)
In between seeing any Semenuk footage, which can be infrequent, you sort of forget. Then you do, and you're like oh ya he's the best.
[Reply]
+ 6
brianpark
Mod
(5 mins ago)
I think this Semenuk kid might have some potential.
[Reply]
+ 3
bchristi
(15 mins ago)
double pump tabletop finale for the fucking win
[Reply]
+ 4
MaxBerkowitz
Plus
(16 mins ago)
WHAT
[Reply]
+ 1
CALEBTNORMAN
(5 mins ago)
Lol I'll bet he wears out his side nobs quicker then the center ones with those scrubs/floats over the rollers!
[Reply]
+ 1
gavlaa
(13 mins ago)
I don't know what is a better advert for the bike... Semenuk's riding or the audio of how damned good it sounds. Incredible.
[Reply]
+ 2
lkubica
(16 mins ago)
I am still wondering what I just have seen ...
[Reply]
+ 1
Zen
(8 mins ago)
Will there ever be another rider to compare to BS.s style?
[Reply]
+ 1
dannyhuber
(4 mins ago)
How does one scrub like that....
[Reply]
+ 1
nfstreet4life
(14 mins ago)
Got more scrubs than my local hospital
[Reply]
+ 1
CALEBTNORMAN
(8 mins ago)
I'll be dreaming about this one.
[Reply]
+ 1
superficiar
(12 mins ago)
Brendon riding style makes me wet
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(16 mins ago)
Kiss Alive 2
[Reply]
+ 1
testbild-crew
(16 mins ago)
......damn!
[Reply]
+ 1
Parkbuilder72
(6 mins ago)
Robotnuc
[Reply]
+ 1
TheSpangler
(12 mins ago)
He's good.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036433
Mobile Version of Website
23 Comments
Post a Comment