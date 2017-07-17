VIDEOS

Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk: RAW 100 V3 - Video

Jul 17, 2017
by Revel Co  


Brandon Semenuk - Savona BC

Brandon Semenuk - Savona BC

MENTIONS: @revelco / @rupertwalker / @redbullbike / @Ian-Collins


23 Comments

  • + 14
 Sequels that don't suck: Empire Strikes Back, Godfather II, Aliens, every Brandon/Rupert Raw 100.
  • + 3
 wait, Aliens!? We need to have a word... @scottsecco
  • + 1
 @Milko3D: Aliens is awesome! And Terminator 2. James Cameron has a good record with sequels.
  • + 2
 @scottsecco: Yeah but Alien 3 sucked- and this is the third episode of RAW100
  • + 2
 @scottsecco: two of my favorite movies! in some cases even the third movie of a series is the best imo like die hard III and indiana jones and the last crusade
  • + 1
 empire, godfather, aliens,...all fictional, except semenuk unbeliveable shit in real life. THAT WAS AWSOME!
  • + 1
 stop getting distracted from what we all just watched.
  • + 4
 In between seeing any Semenuk footage, which can be infrequent, you sort of forget. Then you do, and you're like oh ya he's the best.
  • + 6
 I think this Semenuk kid might have some potential.
  • + 3
 double pump tabletop finale for the fucking win
  • + 4
 WHAT
  • + 1
 Lol I'll bet he wears out his side nobs quicker then the center ones with those scrubs/floats over the rollers!
  • + 1
 I don't know what is a better advert for the bike... Semenuk's riding or the audio of how damned good it sounds. Incredible.
  • + 2
 I am still wondering what I just have seen ...
  • + 1
 Will there ever be another rider to compare to BS.s style?
  • + 1
 How does one scrub like that....
  • + 1
 Got more scrubs than my local hospital
  • + 1
 I'll be dreaming about this one.
  • + 1
 Brendon riding style makes me wet Big Grin
  • + 1
 Kiss Alive 2
  • + 1
 ......damn!
  • + 1
 Robotnuc
  • + 1
 He's good.

