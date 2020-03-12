Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana

This season is going to be a blast. I’ve been rallying for the last few years, but the STI is a big step up in performance. Travis knows the STI really well, so I’m going to take it one event at a time to learn as much as I can and get my pace up. The car is really exciting to drive and I’m getting more confident with it in testing. I can’t wait to put in some stage miles and see how we measure up. — Brandon Semenuk