Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana

Mar 12, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Brandon Semenuk has today announced he has signed with Subaru Motorsports USA to form half of their rally team alongside action sports legend Travis Pastrana.


This is far from Semeuk's first introduction to rally car racing. Competing first in a production WRX and then in a Subaru Canada-supported Crosstrek rally car, Semenuk has racked up five overall Canadian Rally Championship event wins and a pair of North American Rally Cup titles in the last three years. His achievements in U.S. events include an impressive 4th overall at Idaho Rally in 2018 and another 4th place finish in a privateer car at 2019's Oregon Trail Rally.

Here's a video of him racing in a Subaru back in 2017:


Semenuk has also previously appeared in a Subaru advert called Vice Versa, shot by Revel Co.:


Travis Pastrana is also a seasoned rally driver and is a five-time national rally champion with Subaru. He is returning to the US circuit for his first full season since 2017. The Subaru press release indicates that Semenuk and Pastrana will both be racing every round of the competition, kicking off at the 100 Acre Wood rally on March 20-21.


bigquotesThis season is going to be a blast. I’ve been rallying for the last few years, but the STI is a big step up in performance. Travis knows the STI really well, so I’m going to take it one event at a time to learn as much as I can and get my pace up. The car is really exciting to drive and I’m getting more confident with it in testing. I can’t wait to put in some stage miles and see how we measure up.Brandon Semenuk

More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Brandon Semenuk


40 Comments

  • 38 0
 seems only fitting seeing how MTB has been cancelled for 2020
  • 2 0
 Give it time, its unlikely this will be any different, awesome form of motorsport mind.
  • 1 0
 hahahah! when biking is too easy too maybe?
  • 32 1
 "Raw 100" with a WRX instead of the bike. GIVE US WHAT WE NEED BRANDON
  • 6 24
flag vhdh666 (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 in addition to the e-bike filter, we will need a car filter as well
  • 3 1
 awesome idea
  • 1 1
 @vhdh666: Couldn't filter out Bernard Kerr's failed motocross run videos/updates, so doubt they'd put in a filter for that either
  • 3 0
 @vhdh666: you know you can just scroll over and ignore it?
  • 3 0
 Semenuk is such a fkn baller
  • 12 0
 Yes! Badass! Nice work Brandon!
  • 11 0
 Mountain bikes and rally cars, two of my favourite things! He's living the dream
  • 9 1
 i raced against Brandon in the Idaho Rally a couple years ago. i was like a school girl hanging out with him. Such a nice down to earth guy. Unfortunately the Idaho Rally isn't a national anymore so i doubt he'll be back this year :/

good luck Brandon this year Brandon!
  • 13 1
 *this message brought to you by the department of redundancy department*
  • 9 0
 For sale: Lightly used WRX
  • 7 0
 How're those headgaskets?
  • 2 0
 @enduroelite: I do believe the FA20 has been much more reliable headgasketwise than the EJ. obviously the sample size is much smaller, but time will tell.
  • 2 0
 @enduroelite: where did ya machine ya head-gasket bra?
  • 2 0
 @enduroelite: the turbo charged engines have different heads and higher quality head gaskets. much less prone to head gasket failure.
  • 2 0
 @jaycubzz: They're hoping to squeeze 400whp out of the FA for the next gen WRX, so I hope they have more faith in it. Headgaskets were just one problem with the EJ.
  • 6 0
 This guy is living too many dreams!
  • 1 0
 I’m amazed that there is funding for rallying in the US. It’s so expensive to run a team and the public interest is so low. I guess it’s a media stunt rather than a competitive series or Subaru would just use one of their junior Scandinavian drivers come over and demolish everyone.
  • 1 0
 They did that will Oliver last year. that kid is going to be a world champion
  • 1 0
 Smart move!
Carlos Sainz (snr) was still racing rally into his late 40's.. last rally win at 48!
I see Semenuk as more of a do-er than a team manager/race director or whatever else human powered sports athletes go into once they start slowing down.
  • 4 0
 -wasted guy in the back ... "hey Brandon do a backflip" 1:31
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Session... Seriously though, really sick! Good luck Brandon!
  • 3 0
 Get Cam Zink the B-series Porsche...
  • 2 0
 Hmmm, following in the footsteps of Nicolas Vouilloz?
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Vouilloz
  • 2 0
 Semenuk vs Atherton vs Block vs Loeb. 4 events, 4 stages per event including a SS night race.
  • 1 0
 In my mind, I think I could beat Pastrana and Semenuk in rally. Sign me up!!
  • 1 0
 What a time to be alive! I mountain bike and I drive a Subaru! Oh, the money I'll spend!
  • 1 0
 My childish brain likes the idea of him racing a Rally car fitted with a roof rack and his bike.
  • 1 0
 Interesting... Have to see if we run into each other since they're based in Colchester, VT
  • 1 0
 Nice! This is something I could enjoy!!
  • 4 2
 Semen and STI lol
  • 1 0
 There is nothing this kid cant do!
  • 1 1
 April 1st isn't for a couple weeks PB
  • 1 0
 RAW 100!
  • 2 5
 NOOOOOOOOOO!!!! We need the mountain bike world's unicorn protected from anything that can happen to him. Bikes only Brandon...Bikes only...but not E-bikes. LOL
  • 1 0
 Roll cage
  • 3 4
 Not if COVID19 has anything to say about it

Post a Comment



