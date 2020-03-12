Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana

Brandon Semenuk has today announced he has signed with Subaru Motorsports USA to form half of their rally team alongside action sports legend Travis Pastrana.
This is far from Semeuk's first introduction to rally car racing. Competing first in a production WRX and then in a Subaru Canada-supported Crosstrek rally car, Semenuk has racked up five overall Canadian Rally Championship event wins and a pair of North American Rally Cup titles in the last three years. His achievements in U.S. events include an impressive 4th overall at Idaho Rally in 2018 and another 4th place finish in a privateer car at 2019's Oregon Trail Rally.
Here's a video of him racing in a Subaru back in 2017:
Semenuk has also previously appeared in a Subaru advert called Vice Versa, shot by Revel Co.:
Travis Pastrana is also a seasoned rally driver and is a five-time national rally champion with Subaru. He is returning to the US circuit for his first full season since 2017. The Subaru press release indicates that Semenuk and Pastrana will both be racing every round of the competition, kicking off at the 100 Acre Wood rally on March 20-21.
|This season is going to be a blast. I’ve been rallying for the last few years, but the STI is a big step up in performance. Travis knows the STI really well, so I’m going to take it one event at a time to learn as much as I can and get my pace up. The car is really exciting to drive and I’m getting more confident with it in testing. I can’t wait to put in some stage miles and see how we measure up.—Brandon Semenuk
