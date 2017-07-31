VIDEOS

The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video

Jul 31, 2017
by Revel Co  

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project
Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project
Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project

Brandon Semenuk Revel Co. Trek C3 Project


The Trek C3 Project and JBL present a series of films that highlight each C3 Project rider’s dream session.

Previously:
Tom Van Steenbergen
Cam McCaul

Video by: Rupert Walker and Brandon Semenuk (Revel Co.)
Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale
Photography: Toby Cowley
Sound Design: Keith White
VFX: Dan Gaud


Must Read This Week
Opinion: A Cry for Help
66330 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
58666 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
49758 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
46046 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
45009 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
44641 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
42777 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
41302 views

21 Comments

  • + 8
 What the hell. I pretty much lose my mind whenever I even think of that dude's name these days. Just mind blowing, awe-inspiring, absolutely unbelievable and downright rad stuff to watch. Thanks Revel Co.
  • + 4
 I feel for the guy. He just can't seem to control his bike. His handlebars are always spinning away from him, yet he somehow gets them back in control just in time. But then he's spinning out of control and is lucky he lands in the right direction...except that one time where he didn't. We all should chip in and pay for a riding coach for him. Maybe then he'll keep his bike under control a little better.
  • + 1
 Uuuuuummmm..... yeah. I need to see that again to even comprehend what I just done seen. There is nobody that rides like Brandon. He's kinda drawn a parallel with the Rat in how he's taken some downtime from constantly competing and just focusing on videos. But that's where it stops. Brandon is way more intense than Bryceland and is literally taking it to the bleeding edge of what a human can do on a Mtb. And he does it with an artfulness and creativity that is stunning to behold. The quintessence of perfectionism he is.
  • + 5
 Manual to fast plant 3 on a up bank.... alright
  • + 4
 RIP 26inch session park .... Semenuk you are a animal
  • + 2
 26ers are not dead!
  • + 2
 Holy shit I'm bored of watching this guy ride. Oh, wait, jaw still hits the floor every time.
  • + 2
 Best semenuk edit in a while imo. Nothin beats rock n roll and loam freeride slope shredding.
  • + 2
 dude your the best! and u ride with a boxxer!!!
  • + 1
 What's the point of the bike if you're just going to float down the trail anyway? Smile
  • + 2
 this guy is sssooo sick!!
  • + 1
 I'd like to see him race WC DH....
  • + 1
 I just woke up, what a good starting day!
  • + 1
 That swagy hoodie style though Big Grin
  • + 1
 Favourite rider.
  • + 0
 wait, he's got a free coaster?
  • + 1
 He certainly ain't no Mike Aitken that's for sure!
  • + 0
 Asli bawanya kaya orang gila!
  • + 1
 Dat wus da ????
  • + 1
 #longlivethemasterbike!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030664
Mobile Version of Website