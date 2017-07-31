The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
Jul 31, 2017
by Revel Co
The Trek C3 Project and JBL present a series of films that highlight each C3 Project rider’s dream session.
Previously:
Tom Van Steenbergen
Cam McCaulVideo by: Rupert Walker and Brandon Semenuk (Revel Co.)
Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale
Photography: Toby Cowley
Sound Design: Keith White
VFX: Dan Gaud
Are there no Roots in that area ?
Or is every Brandon track a bmx track where you need a DH bike ?
Is there something wrong with our forests ?
Post a Comment