Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally

Brandon Semenuk is on a roll. Fresh off a historic win at Rampage, he closed out the competition season by taking victory at the Oregon Trail Rally, beating out his Subaru Motorsports USA teammates Travis Pastrana and Ken Block, who took second and third.
Until now, Semenuk hadn't won a rally race this season, winning stages now and again but never quite securing the overall result. This time around, with codriver John Hall, Semenuk managed to pull ahead on the second of three days of racing, and though he swapped stage wins with Pastrana for the rest of the race, he maintained the lead and eventually won by 23.4 seconds over Pastrana and 49.8 seconds ahead of Block.
The Oregon Trail Rally was the final event of the American Rally Association presented by DirtFish National Championship race season. Pastrana walked away with the season overall title, Block took second, and Semenuk rounded out the top three for his first full rally season.
See the full results here
.
58 Comments
@sidekicksjn:
youtu.be/rncB849eguA
We are rooting for you Kyle and a full recovery!!!
It’s sad that an incredible human being and athlete sharing the story of his life changing choice he made for the greater good of society is so frowned upon by people. Makes you think twice about how crappy some people really are that they can be so upset by it. The courage Kyle has to share it, is incredible! Think about how his life has changed…. Again, we are rooting for you and a full recovery Kyle!
Look I get not wanting to be exposed to others hard situations but downvoting well wishes for someone who is struggling seems pretty crappy to me.
Where's the CEO of this place?, I want equality
so....
PB can report on Semenuk winning a car race, but not a MTBer testifying on Covid vax outcomes? FFS
