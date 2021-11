Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally

Photo: American Rally Association

Brandon Semenuk is on a roll. Fresh off a historic win at Rampage, he closed out the competition season by taking victory at the Oregon Trail Rally, beating out his Subaru Motorsports USA teammates Travis Pastrana and Ken Block, who took second and third.Until now, Semenuk hadn't won a rally race this season, winning stages now and again but never quite securing the overall result. This time around, with codriver John Hall, Semenuk managed to pull ahead on the second of three days of racing, and though he swapped stage wins with Pastrana for the rest of the race, he maintained the lead and eventually won by 23.4 seconds over Pastrana and 49.8 seconds ahead of Block.The Oregon Trail Rally was the final event of the American Rally Association presented by DirtFish National Championship race season. Pastrana walked away with the season overall title, Block took second, and Semenuk rounded out the top three for his first full rally season.See the full results here