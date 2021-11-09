Brandon Semenuk Wins Oregon Trail Rally

Nov 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Brandon Semenuk is on a roll. Fresh off a historic win at Rampage, he closed out the competition season by taking victory at the Oregon Trail Rally, beating out his Subaru Motorsports USA teammates Travis Pastrana and Ken Block, who took second and third.

Until now, Semenuk hadn't won a rally race this season, winning stages now and again but never quite securing the overall result. This time around, with codriver John Hall, Semenuk managed to pull ahead on the second of three days of racing, and though he swapped stage wins with Pastrana for the rest of the race, he maintained the lead and eventually won by 23.4 seconds over Pastrana and 49.8 seconds ahead of Block.

Photo: American Rally Association

The Oregon Trail Rally was the final event of the American Rally Association presented by DirtFish National Championship race season. Pastrana walked away with the season overall title, Block took second, and Semenuk rounded out the top three for his first full rally season.

See the full results here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Brandon Semenuk


Must Read This Week
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
68271 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
48069 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
38008 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
37165 views
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
36958 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?
32677 views
Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More
31892 views
Wolf Tooth Releases New GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headset
31102 views

58 Comments

  • 77 0
 This shit is actually insane. Ken Block...... Pastrana.........
  • 3 0
 His podcast his did explaining his story of how he ended up racing with Pastrana is wild! So rad!
  • 3 0
 @stormracing what's the name of the podcast? Would love to check that out.
  • 3 0
 @stormracing: which podcast?
  • 6 0
 @WY228:
@sidekicksjn:

youtu.be/rncB849eguA
  • 4 0
 @stormracing: Thanks
  • 2 0
 It is amazing to compare the stage times, all 3 were within seconds of each other through the entire event.
  • 51 0
 Thank god he didn't die of dysentery
  • 9 0
 Always pay the friendly Indian to help you ford the river, only n00bs try to caulk the wagon and float it across
  • 2 0
 I wonder how many grandfather clocks he brought?
  • 22 0
 That's a silly bike
  • 16 0
 ...and the figure skating season is just beginning!
  • 14 0
 John Hall doing dual duty as a bike mechanic and codriver! ... ... ... its a joke
  • 14 1
 Looks like a session
  • 8 0
 He's really blossomed
  • 6 0
 I wonder if he could qualify for a world cup
  • 4 0
 I guess I'm way out of the loop with Brandon's rally racing (which I remember years ago him saying he enjoyed as a hobby). I had no idea he did it professionally! That is insane!
  • 7 0
 Is that the single crown Subaru?
  • 33 28
 So They cover this but not Kyle Warner’s story……..
We are rooting for you Kyle and a full recovery!!!
  • 16 7
 who?
  • 12 9
 @stormracing. How does this get downvoted? People are vicious..
  • 16 5
 @JDUBKC: that’s what I’m saying!
It’s sad that an incredible human being and athlete sharing the story of his life changing choice he made for the greater good of society is so frowned upon by people. Makes you think twice about how crappy some people really are that they can be so upset by it. The courage Kyle has to share it, is incredible! Think about how his life has changed…. Again, we are rooting for you and a full recovery Kyle!
  • 21 4
 Personally, I am glad to not see COVID news much on PB. It's unfortunate, but when you give 3+billion vaccinations of any kind there are going to be some serious reactions. For sure rooting for Kyle but also glad we're not seeing threads like this in PB. Also, Semenuk you are a legend. He has ice in those veins for real!
  • 3 0
 @JDUBKC: nah, theyjust get their news from late night tv
  • 11 10
 Okay. Good god. It isn't a mystery as to why this is being downvoted. Anti-vaxxers are championing Kyle's story as a reason to not get vaccinated. Kyle's experience is tragic, but ultimately very very rare coming from an otherwise overwhelmingly safe vaccine. His story is sad, yes. But it's being taken advantage of to further a dangerous narrative - that people shouldn't get vaccines. Pushing Kyle's story to a wider audience would further the damage already done by those politicizing his personal tragedy. No vicious intent.
  • 3 4
 @freeinpg: well said.
  • 5 3
 @freeinpg: Personally, I am glad to not see CANCER news much on PB. It's unfortunate, but when you have 7 billion people on the planet there is going to be some Cancer. For sure rooting for Derek Dix but also glad we're not seeing threads like this in PB.
Look I get not wanting to be exposed to others hard situations but downvoting well wishes for someone who is struggling seems pretty crappy to me.
  • 3 4
 @JDUBKC: you are missing the point on purpose
  • 2 1
 @GotchaJimmy: What about Florian Dagoury. Top world free diver who holds the record of over 10 min had the same reaction.
  • 4 3
 @GotchaJimmy: very very rare? More adverse reactions to CoV jab than all other vaccines from the last 20 years combined doesn’t sound “very very rare”
  • 1 2
 @krumpdancer101: Not something I'm aware of, but even if that's true, they are among a very small group of people. A sample size of two when compared to nearly billions does not carry weight.
  • 4 0
 @Sethimus: www.google.com/amp/s/nationaldailyng.com/professional-biker-reveals-how-covid-vaccine-destroyed-his-career/%3famp=1
  • 2 4
 @MmmBones: There have been 4 billion single doses of any Covid vaccine administered. I don't know the incidence rate of severe adverse reactions, but I'm willing to bet it's a very small number compared to 4 billion.
  • 5 0
 The GOAT! Semenuk is just out there, being the best in 2 different sports. The guy is killing it.
  • 2 0
 I see the course went straight thru “downtown” Centerville too. I can’t imagine what the 129 people who live there were thinking, lol. The town literally has no stores, no stop lights and anyone who drives thru it could easily mistake it for a ghost town. Literally a place where nothing ever happens
  • 3 0
 That what is great about living in the US. We have land and lots of it. Oregon has 3 miles of dirt roads for every mile of pavement.
  • 4 0
 hopefully next year he runs a single crown and does flipwhips.
  • 3 0
 Multi sport talent like that is a rare thing. Stoked to see one of "our" own killing it in another discipline.
  • 3 0
 Ken Block is driving Subaru now?!
  • 1 0
 He left ford a while ago.
  • 2 0
 Saw these guys with cars and RV’s driving down the road randomly and wanted to follow!!
  • 3 0
 Looks like a session
  • 2 0
 So Semenuk is pretty much who we all wanted to be growing up.
  • 1 0
 Curling national championship - could I get an update please?
Where's the CEO of this place?, I want equality
  • 2 0
 Where is the bike?!?
  • 1 0
 Dude is living the dream.
  • 1 0
 Aaron Gwin is bro-shaking hands with bros, Semenuk is winning rally races.
  • 2 2
 Action sports stars converting over to rally... so hot right now!!
  • 4 1
 Semenuk driving rally is not exactly a new thing.
  • 1 0
 @nateb: Never said it was brother!!
  • 6 7
 RIDDLE GOT ROBBED!!!!
  • 5 6
 This is a bike website.
  • 1 0
 Shhhhhhh. Do not upset the comment gods.
  • 1 4
 Meh
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010920
Mobile Version of Website