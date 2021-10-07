Brandon Semenuk's Slopestyle Inspired Red Bull Rampage Bike

• Frame: custom built Trek Session 27.5" / 26" Mullet

• Derailleur: BlackBox XX1 Eagle AXS short cage

• Controller: SRAM AXS

• Cassette: SRAM X01 DH

• Chain: SRAM Eagle

• Crankset: SRAM X01 DH DUB | 165mm, with custom crank damper

• Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate | 190mm, 44m offset, 3 Tokens, 63.5 PSI, HSC open, LSC 9 clicks to closed

• Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH with MegNeg air can | 270 PSI, 4.5 tokens in Positive, 2 Bands in Negative, Rebound 5 clicks to closed, LSC 9 clicks to closed.

• Front Brake: SRAM Code RSC | Routed through Zeb steerer tube.

• Rear Brake: SRAM Code RSC | Extra long brake hose for 3 full rotations of handlebars.

• Rotors: SRAM HS2 200mm (front & rear)

• Wheels: Industry Nine 27.5" / 26"

• Handlebar: Chromag OSX LTD

• Stem: Chromag Ranger V2

• Seatpost: Truvativ Noir T40

• Tire Front: Maxxis Assegai 27.5 x 2.5" EXO+ Maxx Grip

• Tire Rear: Maxxis Minion DHR2 26 x 2.4" DH Casing Maxx Grip

• Saddle: Chromag Overture LTD

• Grips: Chromag Clutch

• Pedals: Chromag Synth



Brandon Semenuk's 2021 Red Bull Rampage build is the bike you'd expect a five-time Joyride and three-time Rampage champion to ride. With big travel, and big trick potential, his custom 27.5 / 26 mulleted Trek Session is set up with a one-of-a-kind BlackBox AXS drivetrain, and a 190mm single crown RockShox Zeb Ultimate.Master mechanic, Sean Murphy, of Fluid Function in Squamish, B.C. assembled one of his two builds that he'll be travelling to Red Bull Rampage with, as he seeks an unprecedented fourth title.