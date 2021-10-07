Brandon Semenuk's Slopestyle Inspired Red Bull Rampage Bike

Oct 7, 2021
by SRAM  


Brandon Semenuk's 2021 Red Bull Rampage build is the bike you'd expect a five-time Joyride and three-time Rampage champion to ride. With big travel, and big trick potential, his custom 27.5 / 26 mulleted Trek Session is set up with a one-of-a-kind BlackBox AXS drivetrain, and a 190mm single crown RockShox Zeb Ultimate.

Master mechanic, Sean Murphy, of Fluid Function in Squamish, B.C. assembled one of his two builds that he'll be travelling to Red Bull Rampage with, as he seeks an unprecedented fourth title.

Frame: custom built Trek Session 27.5" / 26" Mullet
Derailleur: BlackBox XX1 Eagle AXS short cage
Controller: SRAM AXS
Cassette: SRAM X01 DH
Chain: SRAM Eagle
Crankset: SRAM X01 DH DUB | 165mm, with custom crank damper
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate | 190mm, 44m offset, 3 Tokens, 63.5 PSI, HSC open, LSC 9 clicks to closed
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH with MegNeg air can | 270 PSI, 4.5 tokens in Positive, 2 Bands in Negative, Rebound 5 clicks to closed, LSC 9 clicks to closed.
Front Brake: SRAM Code RSC | Routed through Zeb steerer tube.
Rear Brake: SRAM Code RSC | Extra long brake hose for 3 full rotations of handlebars.
Rotors: SRAM HS2 200mm (front & rear)
Wheels: Industry Nine 27.5" / 26"
Handlebar: Chromag OSX LTD
Stem: Chromag Ranger V2
Seatpost: Truvativ Noir T40
Tire Front: Maxxis Assegai 27.5 x 2.5" EXO+ Maxx Grip
Tire Rear: Maxxis Minion DHR2 26 x 2.4" DH Casing Maxx Grip
Saddle: Chromag Overture LTD
Grips: Chromag Clutch
Pedals: Chromag Synth





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos SRAM Brandon Semenuk Red Bull Rampage


60 Comments

  • 58 0
 Ah yes, yes, mmhmm same front tire as me... I always knew I had winning potential.
  • 2 0
 Did "For What It's Worth" start playing in the background as soon as you had this epiphany?
  • 1 0
 Sessions like a looker.
  • 23 1
 Probably be easier to build it with the light on.
  • 27 6
 Slopestyle inspired... herein lies the problem. Need more Brage Vestavik inspired!
  • 11 1
 Right on cue...'keep the slope-style out of freeride'
  • 12 0
 TMac was just talking on a podcast about how he expects someone to come out to Rampage with a single crown soon (again). Flat drop flipwhip onto a lillypad? Oh lord the possibilities are endless
  • 1 0
 The Rock Shox Totem was built as result of Redbull Rampage (prove me wrong lol)
  • 1 2
 bring back the TAILWHIP, the ultimate freeride trick
  • 7 0
 Crank damper? Is that so the pedals kinda stay where you left them when your feet leave the bike to do tricky stuff in the air and then come back trying to find them again before landing?
  • 2 0
 oldschool bmx crank damper meant to cut off the flange of your ODI Longneck grips and push them between the BB and chainring, i expect it's something with a similar effect
  • 1 0
 Yes, never knew about this until Cam McCaul did a video on it a few months back in his vlog, apparently all the slope guys do this. Drill a hole and screw a bolt through, you get to control the amount of friction that way. Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=M72Gl2s0jHY
  • 1 0
 @waldo-jpg: Or an old tube
  • 1 0
 Super stiff cranks. I guess there isnt a lot of pedaling in Rampage.
  • 8 0
 27.5/26 mullets are awesome....
  • 2 6
flag seismicninja (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 They're really not. Front feels good and then the rear just can't keep up. That's my experience anyway
  • 1 0
 I run my DJ bike with that mullet setup. It started as a stop gap when I needed a front wheel (I have lots of spare 27.5 fronts, and a spare pike). It’s stayed as I love riding it.
  • 2 0
 @seismicninja: yea cos you’ve probably got far more experience than Brandon Semenuk Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @neilpritchett: As it seems to be semenuk first 27.5/26 mullet (As he is building it), he may have more experience.
  • 4 0
 I would have assumed he would run Flight Attendant with all the air time he is planning to get
  • 2 0
 Interesting to see a return to single crown forks! It seems like there was one year in particular where a handful of guy were running them.
  • 1 0
 I once saw a Trek session leaned up against the wall at coast gravity. It was so small, I thought, wow, kids have really nice bikes these days.

Then Brandon came and loaded it onto the shuttle. Smile
  • 3 0
 Best part of the video for me, installing the Mastic tape.
  • 2 0
 That is lovely - you can't beat a big bike with a single crown fork IMHO...
  • 2 0
 Thought he would go with the hydraulic gyro for this approach.
  • 2 0
 Can someone find out if the csu creaks after the show please thank you
  • 1 1
 SRAM marketing department's dream! AXS, carbon cranks (that everyone now thinks break in a stiff breeze) and single crowns at Rampage!
  • 1 0
 he better do something f***ing insane especially if hes riding such an interesting setup
  • 3 2
 Bar spins coming back to Rampage?
  • 6 5
 Casually coming out of retirement to win Rampage again
  • 6 0
 Well he's not exactly 'retired'.
  • 2 0
 He is currently doing full ARA season as rally driver, sitting second just behind Pastrana. Unfortunately Rampage taking place same day as Lake Superior Performance Rally. So he will be loosing points there to be able to take part at Rampage.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a.... session? Wait it is?
  • 2 0
 Happens to me all the time. I have a Session and every time I pull it off the wall I think it looks a lot like a session.
  • 1 0
 Front tire Exo+ casing, surprised by that
  • 1 0
 New Chromag Overture seat looks sick.
  • 3 1
 26" ain't dead
  • 1 0
 Strong Marzocchi 66 VF2 LT vibes with this one, love it!
  • 1 0
 Tail whips and bars back at Rampage?!?!
  • 1 0
 Flip whip to one foot can can engaged!
  • 1 0
 Probly been said but semanuk what a bike bruva
  • 1 0
 What size is that chainring? Thing is massive!
  • 1 2
 Single crown at Rampage? I thought the consensus was no bueno. I'd bet it's the dual crown bike that gets used for finals.
  • 1 0
 I doubt he'd set up a custom single crown bar spinnable session if he didn't plan on incorporating tricks that you can't do on a dual crown
  • 1 0
 Consensus by who?
  • 1 0
 0 HSC on the fork?
  • 1 0
 What a weird build...
  • 1 1
 Finally, barspins and tailwhips are back to rampage
  • 1 0
 Exo plus on front?
  • 1 2
 I see somebody wasn't a fan of the high pivot session.
  • 1 0
 Maybe he knows something??? The way those bikes land at Rampage when it bottoms out will the loads be too much on the downtube at that pivot point? Just thinking out loud.
  • 2 0
 Horses for courses - I can't imagine chainstay growth is what you want when trying to back flip off a flat drop...
  • 1 1
 Looks like a session
