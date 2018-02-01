Brandon Semenuk's 2018 Trek Ticket S - Bike Check

Brandon rides SRAM X0 cranks and his RockShox Deluxe RT3 shock is tuned by Squamish based RockShox specialist Fluid Function.
Rockshox DJ Pike w/ Stealth Maxle.
SRAM X0 DH derailleur and SRAM X0 hubs.
Maxxis Ikon 2.2" front tire and Maxxis DTH 2.15" rear tire.
SRAM BB7 Brake Caliper, Chromag Contact (Liaison Series) Pedals and Overture (Liaison Series) Saddle to wrap up the build.
If it looks good enough, people will work to find out the brand name anyways.
is acting as a fancy/sponsored chain tensioner.
www.pinkbike.com/news/champions-bike-brandon-semenuks-trek-ticket-s-2014.html
If he needs to change gearing, he can use the limit screws. I don't think these guys are shifting mid run, just maybe per course.
Metallic beige, is that possible? Looks more like nude colour.
BB7s - Semenuk knows his shit.
