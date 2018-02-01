PINKBIKE TECH

Brandon Semenuk's 2018 Trek Ticket S - Bike Check

Feb 1, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins


bigquotesThe idea behind this paint scheme was to step away from a design/livery concept, and try to find one solid colour that was gonna make heads turn. I chose this high-gloss Casablanca Beige Metallic paint job, and partnered it with some polished details to create a simple but alluring bike.Brandon Semenuk


• Trek Ticket S
• RockShox DJ Pike w/ Maxle Stealth
• RockShox Deluxe RT3 Trunnion Mount
• SRAM X0 Cranks
• SRAM X0 DH Derailleur
• SRAM X0 Hubs
• Chromag Overture (Liaison Series) Saddle
• Chromag Contact (Liaison Series) Pedals
• Chromag Wax (Liaison Series) Grips
• Maxxis Ikon 2.2 Front Tire
• Maxxis DTH 2.15 Rear Tire
• SRAM BB7 Brake Caliper
• Polishing done by Sean Murphy (Fluid Function)

Photos by Ian Collins
Photos by Ian Collins


Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
At the base is a striking high-gloss Casablanca Beige Metallic paint job.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Brandon rides SRAM X0 cranks and his RockShox Deluxe RT3 shock is tuned by Squamish based RockShox specialist Fluid Function.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Rockshox DJ Pike w/ Stealth Maxle.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Chromag Wax (Liaison Series) Grips.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
SRAM X0 DH derailleur and SRAM X0 hubs.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Making heads turn, even at a distance.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Maxxis Ikon 2.2" front tire and Maxxis DTH 2.15" rear tire.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
SRAM BB7 Brake Caliper, Chromag Contact (Liaison Series) Pedals and Overture (Liaison Series) Saddle to wrap up the build.


Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S Bike Check - Photos by Ian Collins
Ready for the season.


130 Comments

  • + 97
 I normally don't pay much attention, but this is a very fine looking bike.
  • + 75
 Lol.. Those bike shots were taken across the street from my pad.. It means absolutely nothing on here to anyone, but I just wanted to say that...
  • + 6
 @diggerandrider: Yeah Buddy! Brings back memories for me jammin passed the old Ebert's storefront on my way down Seabright on my cruiser to go fishing off the jetty. Mid-Town! Smile
  • + 7
 Are the rims a secret?
  • + 7
 Looks like a session...
  • + 2
 @diggerandrider: That IS cool. Did you go out and give them a coffee? Ok then, what about a tea.?
  • + 2
 Best looking slope bike / any kind of bike I've seen in a loooong time. MTB needs more simplistic graphics, like the BMX world has had for years.

If it looks good enough, people will work to find out the brand name anyways.
  • + 1
 @diggerandrider: location and name dropper!!!!!
  • + 1
 Stunning! So nice to see something classy and not spit out of the 90s with florescence.
  • + 1
 I'm totally in the same boat. Gorgeous bike.
  • + 1
 @pav4: like a lilly pad? I aint get it
  • + 1
 @cmkneeland: the shifter is definitely a secret
  • + 1
 Colour reminds me of my 1999 Specialized Fatboy Vegas TJ 1.bp.blogspot.com/-pzXK4v0Rjgo/UoOBfpwtz-I/AAAAAAAAJE0/R3BBIGxYRvs/s1600/vegas_1999.jpg
  • + 48
 I hope this means a new video is coming soon ....
  • + 13
 Me too. Watching his vids is like a trip. Oh oh no, oh no you didn'oh oooh, what oooh, no, no wa.. oh oh.. pffhhhuhhh... got to watch it again...
  • + 8
 Pretty sure I saw a hint from red bull that there is another raw100 coming soon!
  • + 7
 Life behind the bars season 4 maybe
  • + 45
 THE COLOUR OF NANS CAR AHHHHHHHH
  • + 12
 The nightmare is real, that is the colour I associate with elderly people's cars from a young age.
  • + 4
 @Kramz: Goddamnit, I shouldn't have read these comments. I retract what I said higher up. Bike=ruined.
  • + 2
 Ha! My Grandpa had a Lincoln TownCar in the same colors. :joy:
  • + 2
 Grandma Gold is the color I believe?
  • + 1
 I think it's called "dusty mauve". Looks like that VW color option from the 90's. Had to be over 60 with AARP membership to buy one.
  • + 2
 The new Trek Camry has arrived...
  • + 1
 Colour of a Giant Reign X0 circa 2007 I think.
  • + 28
 No close up shots of the custom stem Gyro Detangler system?
  • + 3
 I think Brian Scura's patent has expired by now but I wouldn't think there's any more to it than there was 20 years ago.
  • + 4
 or of the non-sram freecoaster? they make sure top have a picture of the front hub and the picture closest to showing the rear hub cuts off..... hmmm sram it is ok to admit you didnt make a one-off free coaster for him
  • + 0
 It looks like a pretty standard system, except the actual detangler is upside-down.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: www.pinkbike.com/photo/15574570 plenty of pics in the album...
  • + 1
 Unfortunately, it looks like it requires tabs on the headtube. Which don't come standard on most DJ bikes. Not 100% sure about the Ticket S though.
  • + 1
 @Bromaphobe: good catch. i thought they were getting tricky to avoid showing love for profile. i wonder how often he runs the freecoaster
  • + 1
 its not really the basic gyro I want to see, its the stem that has the top Gyro Tabs machined into it.
  • + 15
 Simple.. he reaches back and moves the mech by hand while he's in the air. You know, like the rest of us.
  • + 13
 Yeah, it's nice, but can he ride it?
  • + 8
 Does anyone else see a resemblance in color to a 1999 Chrysler Sebring?
  • + 1
 A lot of US domestic manufacturers have similar "champagne" or other pale gold color codes, often used for decades across many models. Old, faded metallics etc. Chrysler's really common code was "DT2717" I believe. Similar to 90's GMC "WA9633". Can't say it's a color that really excites me, probably because similarly it reminds me of a faded beater car color.
  • + 4
 cool bike,would have thought some one would have invented the hydrolic gyro by now,think of all the shit bmx brakes in the world,!!! earth calling magura....,imagin a brave new world whare bmx brakes realy actually work wooooowww.......
  • + 11
 They have been around for years. Here is one: www.trickstuff.de/en/products/trixer-dirtcap_KL.php
  • + 5
 Exists, but somewhat problematic - leaking, frequent bleeds, etc.
  • + 3
 Most bmx riders have ditched brakes altogether. But a sensible mechanic can get a U brake working. Mine always locked up plenty hard.
  • + 1
 Trickstuff have one. Look at all of Sam Pilgrim's bike in the past few years to see it. Pretty sure they are a pain in the arse to bleed though, and not sure how great the seals last.
  • + 1
 Haha cool goes to show how much I know,what about that affix gyro thing thay just slimmed down a normal gyro or something @EndlessWheelie:
  • + 1
 Think its just down to my cheap ass pads and tectro lever thay work abit but I'm so used to sram guide's,anything other than a disc nowerdays seems abit crap@speed10:
  • + 3
 @theberminator: plenty of bikes are still out there with good old V brakes. If you don’t care about modulation and inconsistent performance in adverse conditions, hydraulic disc brakes aren’t necessary. But yeah, they are nice.
  • + 1
 Sounds great, lemme just do a double peg grind on my disc side...
  • + 6
 So how do you shift gears? Or is the drivetrain just for show?
  • + 13
 The chain still has tension as the suspension cycles through the travel. The derailleur
is acting as a fancy/sponsored chain tensioner.
  • + 5
 I noticed that too, Why the cassette if its just a tensioner.
  • + 4
 Turn the limit screws to change gears per venue? Seems senseless
  • + 2
 Wondering this myself........
  • + 1
 Sometimes you see time trial-style bar-end shifters mounted on the top of the down tube for on-the-fly adjustment (obviously not during a run). Maybe it's simpler to just leave the parts there when it's not being used.

www.pinkbike.com/news/champions-bike-brandon-semenuks-trek-ticket-s-2014.html
  • + 0
 I don't think he needs to shift gears. He is obviously quite comfortable on a BMX as well, and a common BMX gear ratio is 28-10 which looks to be the same as he's running here.
  • + 3
 7 custom singlespeed options
  • + 1
 John Burke shifts for him
  • + 3
 @ntd14: The cassette is one piece mounted to an XD driver. As far as I know, no one makes a singlespeed cog for an XD driver, so it's probably just easier this way.
If he needs to change gearing, he can use the limit screws. I don't think these guys are shifting mid run, just maybe per course.
  • + 1
 He has run a shifter on the downtube in the past, it's either off for the photo's or he uses it when he feels like it.
  • + 5
 one of the best riders of our time and obviously abuses wheels. but no mention of what rims?
  • + 6
 or his crank spindle diameter? Heh heh. It looks like a gxp unit, no special Dub logos.
  • + 2
 Bontrager on the rims I believe.
  • + 5
 So no more full floater on the Ticket S??
  • + 1
 came here to ask the same thing! on the Trek site the ticket s frame they have listed still has the full floater suspension. i didnt realize the new Session and Slash both have a fixed lower shock mount, no full floater for them anymore either.
  • + 2
 I believe the initial reason for full floater was to enhance shock tuning, but with shocks becoming more advanced they can accomplish that same thing with a trunnion mount to also enhance frame stiffness. Still not sure why the fuel ex and remedy have full floater despite the other frame changes.
  • + 1
 also they have machined upper rocker links, and no more carbon seat stays!
  • + 5
 Excruciatingly neutral never looked so good.
  • + 4
 Did the rim manufacturer/s not submit payment? They aren't listed on the spec list.
  • + 5
 robert mueller likes this
  • + 1
 it really would be a thing if someone invented an integrated detangler for the brake line AND the shift cable. Especially if it was a sealed hydraulic unit, with an inner sleeve for the shifter cable and an outer sleeve for the brake. HINT HINT some brilliant machinist.
  • + 3
 Eagle 12 speed chain on an XO1 DH 7 speed (11 speed spacing) system? interesting
  • + 1
 Hmm... I noticed that too, 'tis quite interesting
  • + 4
 That's the fancy name for Neon Beige.
  • + 4
 Super sick bike. So... who wants a playful bike?
  • + 14
 he missed the general consensus of longer slacker and isnt even aware that we have hydraulic brakes now?!? this semenuk guy must be new to pinkbike.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: hah, recently I'm visiting an indoor skate park on regular basis with a few bad asses sitting in there. even Emil Johansson popped in once. So I looked at the bike of one of the guys asking: mechanical brake? Is that strong enough for the kind of riding you guys are doing? He looked at me with pity but his Swedish genetically nourished politeness made him smile and say, "yeah".
  • + 4
 X01 DH, not X0. Nitpicking, but yeah.
  • + 4
 No shifter...touche
  • + 1
 Is he using the mech just as a tensioner?
  • + 8
 @BenPea: uses limits and tension to select the right gear for the course
  • + 1
 @adrennan: can't see a cable, can you play with you limits to hit all the gears?
  • + 1
 @BenPea: not his mechanic but you can use a short little cable and run it to somewhere nearby on the frame where it can be fastened to get tension. pretty sure you need a cable for it to work
  • + 3
 "Can i fit plus sized tires there?" -MTBR
  • + 2
 TFW I liked this one too much for my own good: ep3.pinkbike.org/p3pb14564960/p3pb14564960.jpg
  • + 2
 They also make the #MAGA version www.pinkbike.com/news/trek-ticket-s-review-2015.html
  • + 3
 Those crowns are super ugly
  • + 1
 why not use a concentric bottom bracket pivot so you do not have to run a derailer like the transition triple
  • + 2
 Changing the way the suspension works isn’t a priority over chain growth that can be fixed with a derailuer
  • + 1
 This is likely a stupid n00b question, but why does he run gears? Isn't his riding mostly gravity-driven?
  • + 1
 its single speed, he just uses the cassette and derailleur as a chain tension, since running a normal single speed setup doesn't work great on slope bikes.
  • - 2
 Nothing new to see. Colour - blah, does not turn heads, not my head. Kind of a let down, its like here an ugly colour - its cool because someone said so, you must sheeple respect it. Nothing new here, give some room for better talent, tricks and bikes.
  • + 1
 Better talent?...
  • + 1
 Yeah, it's really going to be the colour of the bike that going to make heads turn when Brandon is riding...
  • + 1
 Wow, Trek really are ditching their "full floater" on everything, eh? What's the reason I wonder?
  • + 2
 Cleary, There IS sex in the Champagne Room.
  • + 2
 Almost as nice as my bike Wink
  • + 1
 Great looking bike, just being picky but the close up of those welds on the upper yoke look a little dirty.
  • + 1
 I am guessing that is not just a bb7. But a BB7 Road SL. A bit different.
  • + 1
 ooh, polished crown. Shiny!
  • + 2
 It's just a bike
  • + 1
 Wow so beautiful it's so clean, I would so scared to make a stripe.
  • + 1
 Why does he run a rear derailleur and 7s cassette but no shifter?
  • + 2
 Looks like a Session
  • + 1
 this bike makes my pants tight
  • + 1
 STILL NO NEWS ABOUT CAM ZINK???
  • + 2
 Gorgeous!
  • + 1
 How is he changing Gears on that thing?
  • + 1
 no one noticed the different nipple and valve stem colours front and rear?
  • + 1
 They removed the platform/lockout knob from the Deluxe. Nice.
  • + 1
 He shifts gears WITH HiS MIND. ..
  • + 1
 This remind me of MTV Cribs, only bike version tho. But sick looking bike!
  • + 1
 The rocker link should of been chrome aswell
  • + 1
 Humphrey Bogart wants his paint color back
  • + 1
 Is he hitting all of the Crankworx stops this season?
  • + 1
 Tubes or tubeless, also, what types of rims? Smile
  • + 1
 Where da feck is the shifter?
  • + 1
 So classy ????????
  • + 1
 he has another bike
  • + 1
 Are they Big Earl rims??
  • + 1
 Sick bike Brandon!!
  • + 1
 Slick
  • - 2
 Session*
  • + 1
 Sexy Bitch!
  • - 2
 only thing sad is the hubs ... give these guy Hope or i9 hubs !!!!
130 Comments

Post a Comment



