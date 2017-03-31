Brandon Semenuk's Trek Ticket S Bike Check



How does one of the best and most popular bike riders in the world set up his slopestyle bike? Brandon Semenuk has made the trip down to Rotorua for the first stop of the 2017 Crankworx World Tour and we pulled him and his mechanic aside for a couple of minutes to chat about his bike setup. Brandon is pretty tight lipped about some of his settings and preferences, but what we did learn in speaking with the mechanics in the SRAM pits is that a lot of slopestyle riders tend to run very similar settings on their slope bikes – essentially keeping things firm, leaving just enough to dull a little from the hits. The smoother courses work into this but fast rolling speeds are key too. In fact, while working on this, we asked a couple of other riders for their pressures and inadvertently set off a discussion on the topic of tire pressures. At the bottom of it, tire pressures seem to be within 10psi of each other across a number of riders involved in the discussion, but how they apply the pressures based on which wheel was where things differed most.



Chatting with Brandon's mechanic, Shawn Cruikshanks, we learned that despite the massive tricks and jumps that Brandon rides, it's rare to see something on his bike fail. As a result, it's not often that they need to swap something out from an accident and more of the work done on the bike is preventative maintenance – parts are more often replaced as part of an update.







• Trek Ticket S

• Rockshox Pike DJ

• Rockshox Monarch

• Chromag bar and stem

• Chromag Liason Series contact points (Wax grip, Contact pedals, Overture Seat)

• SRAM X0 DH drivetrain (set up singlespeed here)

• SRAM X0 Cranks

• Maxxis Tires (Ikon / DTH)

Ride or Die





Brandon's Stats



Height – 6'1"

Weight – 79kg / 174lbs

Riding Style (as noted by his mechanic) – "Smooth." Very calculated.





The Bike Details





• Frame Size – Large (only size for model)

• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis Ikon 2.2 / DTH 2.15

• Tire pressures – 60psi front and rear

• Tubes or Tubeless – Tubes

• Wheelsize – 26"



Suspension

• Travel: Fork – Slightly shorter than stock (100mm) / Rear – 100mm

• Pressures – Close to max front and rear

• Damper settings – Front: LSC – closed / Rebound – Often 1 or 2 out / Volume Spacers – comes with 4. Leaves it.

• Rear: Often run in pedal setting / Rebound – 1 to 2 from closed / Volume: "reduced"





It's a compact frame.

Cockpit

• Bar height – 20mm spacer under stem w/ 25mm rise bars

• Roll – About equal with fork

• Bar width – 735mm

• Stem length – 40mm, 0º rise



• Saddle position – Neutral

• Tilt – Layed back, but pretty neutral for the style of bike



• Brake lever position – Down. Not vertical, but close to it

• Lever throw – Likes a lot of throw

• Rotor size – 140mm

• Chainring/Cranks – 30t ring on 165mm cranks



26t chainring.

Odyssey Monolever for braking. Avid BB7 Road mechanical disc brake.





Any customizations or peculiarities? Particular about?

• Doesn't focus too much on weight, but does like it light, not at the expense of strength and durability, though.

• Quiet bike is key











Brandon's current go to tire combo on his slope bike is the Maxxis Ikon front, DTH rear



Single speed here in Rotorua. Rockshox updated 2018 graphics on his Pike DJ.









Clean, simple lines all around. Brandon's bike says class. Brandon's Contact pedals have seen some use but are still going strong.









Rubber around the crank spindle prevents his cranks from spinning too far out of place. 165mm SRAM X0 cranks.




