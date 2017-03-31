Brandon Semenuk's Trek Ticket S Bike Check

PINKBIKE TECH

Mar 31, 2017
How does one of the best and most popular bike riders in the world set up his slopestyle bike? Brandon Semenuk has made the trip down to Rotorua for the first stop of the 2017 Crankworx World Tour and we pulled him and his mechanic aside for a couple of minutes to chat about his bike setup. Brandon is pretty tight lipped about some of his settings and preferences, but what we did learn in speaking with the mechanics in the SRAM pits is that a lot of slopestyle riders tend to run very similar settings on their slope bikes – essentially keeping things firm, leaving just enough to dull a little from the hits. The smoother courses work into this but fast rolling speeds are key too. In fact, while working on this, we asked a couple of other riders for their pressures and inadvertently set off a discussion on the topic of tire pressures. At the bottom of it, tire pressures seem to be within 10psi of each other across a number of riders involved in the discussion, but how they apply the pressures based on which wheel was where things differed most.

Chatting with Brandon's mechanic, Shawn Cruikshanks, we learned that despite the massive tricks and jumps that Brandon rides, it's rare to see something on his bike fail. As a result, it's not often that they need to swap something out from an accident and more of the work done on the bike is preventative maintenance – parts are more often replaced as part of an update.


• Trek Ticket S
• Rockshox Pike DJ
• Rockshox Monarch
• Chromag bar and stem
• Chromag Liason Series contact points (Wax grip, Contact pedals, Overture Seat)
• SRAM X0 DH drivetrain (set up singlespeed here)
• SRAM X0 Cranks
• Maxxis Tires (Ikon / DTH)
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Ride or Die
Ride or Die


Brandon's Stats

Height – 6'1"
Weight – 79kg / 174lbs
Riding Style (as noted by his mechanic) – "Smooth." Very calculated.


The Bike Details

• Frame Size – Large (only size for model)
• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis Ikon 2.2 / DTH 2.15
• Tire pressures – 60psi front and rear
• Tubes or Tubeless – Tubes
• Wheelsize – 26"

Suspension
• Travel: Fork – Slightly shorter than stock (100mm) / Rear – 100mm
• Pressures – Close to max front and rear
• Damper settings – Front: LSC – closed / Rebound – Often 1 or 2 out / Volume Spacers – comes with 4. Leaves it.
• Rear: Often run in pedal setting / Rebound – 1 to 2 from closed / Volume: "reduced"


Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike -
It's a compact frame.

Cockpit
• Bar height – 20mm spacer under stem w/ 25mm rise bars
• Roll – About equal with fork
• Bar width – 735mm
• Stem length – 40mm, 0º rise

• Saddle position – Neutral
• Tilt – Layed back, but pretty neutral for the style of bike

• Brake lever position – Down. Not vertical, but close to it
• Lever throw – Likes a lot of throw
• Rotor size – 140mm
• Chainring/Cranks – 30t ring on 165mm cranks

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - 26t ring
26t chainring.
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Odyssey BMX Monolever for braking
Odyssey Monolever for braking.
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Avid BB7 Road mechanical disc brake.
Avid BB7 Road mechanical disc brake.


Any customizations or peculiarities? Particular about?
• Doesn't focus too much on weight, but does like it light, not at the expense of strength and durability, though.
• Quiet bike is key


Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - More common on the dirt jump slopestyle side.
  Steep lever position. More common on the dirt jump/slopestyle side.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Brandon s current go to tire combo on his slope bike is the Maxxis Ikon front DTH rear.
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Maxxis Ikon up front.
Brandon's current go to tire combo on his slope bike is the Maxxis Ikon front, DTH rear

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Single speed.
Single speed here in Rotorua.
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Rockshox updated 2018 graphics
Rockshox updated 2018 graphics on his Pike DJ.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - A more regular styled gyro to what we re seeing on some bikes.
  A more regular style gyro to what we're seeing on some bikes.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike
Clean, simple lines all around. Brandon's bike says class.
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - Brandon s Contact pedals have seen some use but are still going strong.
Brandon's Contact pedals have seen some use but are still going strong.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - rubber around the crank spindle prevents his cranks from spinning too far out of place.
Rubber around the crank spindle prevents his cranks from spinning too far out of place.
Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike - 165mm SRAM X0 Cranks
165mm SRAM X0 cranks.

Brandon Semenuk s Trek Ticket S slopestyle bike
  Ready for action.


11 Comments

  • + 8
 Such a clean bike. No mention of the altered frame compared to the factory ticket S?

More slope style bike checks please!
  • + 1
 I agree, different top tube and geo. plus integrated gyro tabs
  • + 3
 Are they carbon rims he is running now? no mention of the wheelset in specs
  • + 1
 also of note is he appears to have an xo hub on there compared to running a freecoaster like at joyride last year.
  • + 1
 @adrennan: i think he switches between. before the freecoaster he ran the X0 hub on standard bontrager rims, but now theyre destickered maybe somethings going on..
  • + 2
 Ok kids,now you know how to do it. 60psi on the tires,and "close to max" pressure on suspensions. Good luck.
  • + 2
 so that's what a wizard rides
  • + 2
 "Close to Max"
  • + 1
 A cable pull road brake. Wow
  • + 1
 what's a gyro?
  • + 0
 That doesn't look like singlespeed to me am i missing something?

