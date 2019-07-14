Finals Photo Epic: Brawling in the Dust - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak
After a game of cat and mouse, Nino Schurter takes the win for the men in Les Gets while Kate Courtney walked away with the win for the women. The dust was high, and the pace was fast with the elite women racing 7 laps and the men 8 on the climbing course. Kate Courtney came back from a rough weekend in Andorra guns blazing first taking the win in short track, then getting out in front and putting thirty-three seconds into second place finisher Jolanda Neff. Neff had a rough start and fought her way from somewhere around eighth place to finish second. Elisabeth Brandau from Germany took third after a strong performance in the short track Friday. For the men, the assumption was that the course suited Mathieu Van Der Poel, but MVDP was lagging and would find himself mid-pack before moving up with some blistering lap times. MVDP finished sixteenth. Gerhard Kerschbaumer took second after taking the lead for a stint, with Nino letting him do the work before making his move. Henrique Avancini continued to show amazing form and rode to third place. Now at midseason, we take a short break and move on to Val di Sole in two weeks.
1 Comment
Post a Comment