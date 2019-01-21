VIDEOS

Video: Checking in on DarkFEST Build Week

Jan 21, 2019
by Eric Palmer  


In the Beninging

Sam, Clemens and Nico have been working hard creating magic at the DarkFEST site just outside Stellenbosch. Two new features are being added to the end of the line, so the focus has been at the bottom of the course this week. The gigantic step up has had an overhaul and is slightly hipped to the right now to lead into a flat drop into the road below and then into a chute down to a big stepped up trick jump.

Step Up Drop getting a makeover

Step Up Refresh

Piling Landings

Removing Fallen Trees

Piling Landings

Serious Business

Trick Jump View


Between building the guys have been enjoying the flow trail and jumps at Hellsend Dirt Compound, which is conveniently on the same farm and the best way to loosen the body up after sitting in a digger all day.

Too much steeze for 1 frame

Bikepark Laps

Bikepark Laps

Bikepark Laps

Leany McJoe

Bikepark Laps

1 foot euro

Some rain has come through and helped tonnes with the building, it has been just enough to keep the dirt sticking together and perfect for compacting and sculpting the lips and landings. The guys made full use of a few showers that came down on Friday and managed to give most of the line a once over and the freshly shaped dirt is looking too good already! Not much longer till testing begins, just some piling needed for the last big trick jump and it's time to get the bikes on it!

Step Up

Hip Step Up

Drop to Trick Jump

Step up Drop

Confirmed Riders:
Sam Reynolds
Clemens Kaudela
Nico Vink
Tom van Steenbergen
Adolf Silva
Brendan Fairclough
Ethan Nell
DJ Brand
Nicholi Rogatkin
Jordie Lunn
Graham Agassis
Matt MacDuff
Tom Reynolds
Darryl Brown
Theo Erlangsen
Kurt Sorge
Makken

 some awesome editing gems ( if ya look closely )
 aaaw yea

