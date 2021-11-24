Breakout U23 Racer Riley Amos Joins Trek Factory Racing

Riley Amos shared on Instagram
that he has joined Trek Factory Racing after having a breakout 2021 season and taking his first U23 win at Leogang in June.
Amos has had support from Trek in the past as part of Bear Development National Team and traveled with the factory team last season as part of a unique bridge program as he transitioned from domestic racing to World Cups. Now that he's shown what he can do at the top level, he'll become a full-fledged member of Trek Factory Racing for 2022.
Although he finished second, fifth, and first in his first three starts of his first U23 season, Amos hadn't anticipated that success. In an interview
at the start of the season, he said he hoped to achieve a single top 10, perhaps, but that his main goal was simply to gain experience and progress as a racer. Winning a race, then having some trouble with both his luck and his fitness through the rest of the season and struggling to earn top-10s, showed him how delicate the winning formula can be. Ultimately, he placed sixth in the U23 overall ranking and plans to improve on that result next season.
Amos was the first American man in history to win a U23 World Cup race, the US's first World Cup win since Howard Grotts stood on top of a junior podium in 2011. Still, at just 19, he's aware that he has a long career ahead of him and doesn't want to rush the process, he recently told Trek's Race Shop
.
|In order to make the year a success, I feel like I have to remember, once again, that I am young, and I have time and I’m gaining so much experience. This sport is very long, and your peak is very far out, so I need to take everything with a deep breath and a grain of salt, because I think that’s how that first World Cup win happened. It was because, mentally, I told myself, ‘I’m here to race my bike to the best of my ability and I have a plan and I’m going to try and execute it.’ I’m 19 years old, first year in the category, with a long career ahead to do this.
I think that mentality is important in order to achieve those concrete goals, because the more you focus on those concrete goals, the more you put that pressure on yourself. And when you aren’t achieving them, you beat yourself up more and you wonder why you aren’t, instead of appreciating the journey that you have and the opportunity that you have.—Riley Amos
