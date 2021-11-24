Breakout U23 Racer Riley Amos Joins Trek Factory Racing

In order to make the year a success, I feel like I have to remember, once again, that I am young, and I have time and I’m gaining so much experience. This sport is very long, and your peak is very far out, so I need to take everything with a deep breath and a grain of salt, because I think that’s how that first World Cup win happened. It was because, mentally, I told myself, ‘I’m here to race my bike to the best of my ability and I have a plan and I’m going to try and execute it.’ I’m 19 years old, first year in the category, with a long career ahead to do this.



I think that mentality is important in order to achieve those concrete goals, because the more you focus on those concrete goals, the more you put that pressure on yourself. And when you aren’t achieving them, you beat yourself up more and you wonder why you aren’t, instead of appreciating the journey that you have and the opportunity that you have. — Riley Amos