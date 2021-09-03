Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup

Brendan Fairclough was airlifted from the Lenzerheide downhill World Cup today after a nasty crash in practice. It was initially thought that he had an open femur fracture, but it now appears that he thankfully didn't break any bones and instead has a deep cut to his thigh.We received word that he crashed on a triple in the woods, right after the new high-speed bridge jump. It's a fast, demanding section and he slammed down onto a jagged boulder, cutting his thigh open. His mechanic posted that he will have an operation to repair the wound and inspect the leg for further damage.We have reached out to Brendan and his team for more information and wish him all the best in his recovery. We will update this story when we know more.