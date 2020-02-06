Darkfest Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler

Feb 6, 2020
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Brendan Fairclough's
Scott Gambler Tuned
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon


We're back in Stellenbosch, South Africa, for Darkfest 2020, and the course is bigger and longer than ever before. We caught up with Fairclough to check out his new Gambler Tuned and find out how he sets up race bike for a week of, well, not racing.


2020 Scott Gambler Tuned.
Cockpit view of Fairclough's DH bike.

Bike Details
Frame: 2020 Scott Gambler Tuned, size large
Shock: Fox X2 with 525 in/lb spring
Fork: Fox 49 fork, 85 PSI
Wheels: ENVE M9 rims 29'' front, 27.5" rear, Chris King hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR, 25 PSI
Drivetrain: DMR Axe cranks, 165mm, DMR Blade 36T chainring, TRP G Spec DH7 der/shifter
Brakes: TRP G Spec DH
Cockpit: Deity Intake DM 50mm stem, Deity BF800, 30mm rise bars cut to 780mm, DMR Deathgrips
Pedals: DMR Vault

bigquotesI change my bike so minimally for Darkfest. All I do is wind the high and low-speed compression on the shock all the way in, and then one click out. I leave the fork the same as the World Cup, and 25 PSI back and front in my tyres. I’m running it in 29er front, 27.5 back. I’m actually running it in the 29er setting so its actually a pretty low bottom bracket. That's pretty easy to adjust then if you wanted it a bit higher it's super easy, but yeah, I like it low and long.Brendan Fairclough

DMR Axe Cranks with the DMR Blade 36T chainring.

2020 Scott Gambler Tuned.
Fine details on the Gambler Tuned.

Chris King hubs.

TRP G Spec DH brakes
Along with the TRP G Spec DH7 derailleur.
The full TRP Setup.

Full Deity Cockpit.

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


Posted In:
Racing and Events


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 where the ''looks like a session'' comments at?
  • 2 0
 Don't say it
  • 1 0
 Only guy running less than 40psi ????????
  • 1 0
 That is one of the nicest bikes I have ever seen!
  • 1 0
 TRP wooo
  • 4 5
 Sorry, but I’ve to say it: looks like a session.
  • 3 0
 Actually though.
  • 3 0
 looks nicer tho

