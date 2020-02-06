Darkfest Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler

I change my bike so minimally for Darkfest. All I do is wind the high and low-speed compression on the shock all the way in, and then one click out. I leave the fork the same as the World Cup, and 25 PSI back and front in my tyres. I’m running it in 29er front, 27.5 back. I’m actually running it in the 29er setting so its actually a pretty low bottom bracket. That's pretty easy to adjust then if you wanted it a bit higher it's super easy, but yeah, I like it low and long. — Brendan Fairclough