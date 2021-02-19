Brendan Fairclough Signs for 3 More Years with Scott

Feb 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Scott has announced it has re-signed Brendan Fairclough for another three years.

Alongside racing World Cups, Scott says the 33 year old will be "producing numerous edits, TV Shows and perhaps even more films in the future”. Brendan is on a slighlty different program to the rest of his Scott Factory teammates and will be running a size Large gambler, with Fox suspension, TRP drivetrain and brakes, DMR cranks, grips and pedals, Enve wheels, Maxxis tires and Deity cockpit, saddle and seatpost and Troy Lee clothing.


bigquotesThis company has outdone itself constantly moving forward and in my opinion building the best, sexiest bikes on the planet. Super proud and excited to continue my relationship with the SCOTT Family for another three years. We have more big projects in store for you, cant wait!Brendan Fairclough


bigquotesHaving worked with Brendan for many years now, it was only natural to want to continue the relationship.WIth all of the successful projects behind us, and a good idea of what's to come, we're looking forward to working together with Brendan for the years to come.Julian Wagner, SCOTT Sports MTB Marketing Manager


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Scott Brendan Fairclough


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
167978 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
67677 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
57713 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Fork's Crown Ever Creaked?
46893 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
46200 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
40650 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
39679 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
39657 views

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 I would love to have seen a review of the new Gambler as part of DH bike week
  • 1 0
 Has the Gambler changed much since the 2019 review? www.pinkbike.com/news/review-scott-gambler-900-tuned-a-sub-35-pound-downhill-bike.html

At first glance it seems like more or less the same frame.
  • 1 0
 Sick. He should team up with Dangerholm though
  • 6 0
 Great Scott!
  • 1 0
 A pretty good ON3P ski if you ask me! but keeping Brendan isn't a bad idea either Wink
  • 3 0
 Freeracing edits = the future
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Nac nac who’s there?
  • 1 0
 Freeracer!!!!!!!!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008699
Mobile Version of Website