Brendan Fairclough Signs for 3 More Years with Scott

Scott has announced it has re-signed Brendan Fairclough for another three years.
Alongside racing World Cups, Scott says the 33 year old will be "producing numerous edits, TV Shows and perhaps even more films in the future”. Brendan is on a slighlty different program to the rest of his Scott Factory teammates and will be running a size Large gambler, with Fox suspension, TRP drivetrain and brakes, DMR cranks, grips and pedals, Enve wheels, Maxxis tires and Deity cockpit, saddle and seatpost and Troy Lee clothing.
|This company has outdone itself constantly moving forward and in my opinion building the best, sexiest bikes on the planet. Super proud and excited to continue my relationship with the SCOTT Family for another three years. We have more big projects in store for you, cant wait!—Brendan Fairclough
|Having worked with Brendan for many years now, it was only natural to want to continue the relationship.WIth all of the successful projects behind us, and a good idea of what's to come, we're looking forward to working together with Brendan for the years to come.—Julian Wagner, SCOTT Sports MTB Marketing Manager
At first glance it seems like more or less the same frame.
