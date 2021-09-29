Brendan Fairclough Withdraws from Rampage

Sep 29, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Brendog backflips his canyon gap on his way to fourth place.
Fairclough flipping his canyon gap in 2019.


Due to complications with ongoing injuries sustained at the Lenzerheide World Cup, Brendan Fairclough has had to withdraw from this year’s Red Bull Rampage taking place October 15, 2021.

Brendan Fairclough has just spent another full week at the Surrey Royal Hospital, undergoing two operations and a series of procedures to try and fix the ongoing issues from his crash at the Lenzerheide Downhill World Cup. Brendan was airlifted from the course during the crash in practice, which resulted in bone-deep lacerations and severe trauma to his right leg. After emergency surgery and multiple internal and external stitches, he was released from his 4-day stay in a Swiss hospital.

bigquotesAfter missing last year down to Corona Virus, all sights were set on this year, and I was so excited to get back in the desert and back up my 2019 result.Brendan Fairclough

On returning to the UK, Brendan began an intensive recovery and rehab routine to prepare himself for Rampage. Unfortunately, 3 weeks into recovery, he encountered severe and ongoing pain and was admitted back into hospital for an emergency operation. The wound was re-opened and cleaned and after 4 days in a vacuum dressing, another operation to close the wound and a confirmation from the doctors that a skin graft is not necessary, he is finally out of the danger zone and on the road to recovery.

bigquotesThis is a huge setback for me, and I’m completely devastated, but just glad I’m set for a full recovery and all sights set on next year.Brendan Fairclough

Loads of tune-ups and gap extension work going down on Brendan Fairclough s line this year.

The news comes as a huge blow to Brendan, who was fully committed to sending it in Utah and another year of success at the event after finishing fourth in 2019 with an 87.66.

bigquotesMassive good luck to all the guys and girls out there for this year’s Rampage, I’ll be watching from home!Brendan Fairclough

Wishing Brendan all the best with his recovery.

Alternates for Red Bull Rampage are: Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, Reed Boggs, DJ Brandt, and Antoine Bizet. We do not yet have confirmation on which rider will replace Fairclough but will let you know as soon as we do.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Rampage


