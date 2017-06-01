Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Fort William DH World Cup









Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell caught up with Scott's Brendan Fairclough for a personal tour of his latest Gambler. The black and orange machine may look like a DH racing bike when it's standing still, but put Fairclough on it and it begins to resemble a flying machine. Brendan says he's not into fancy components or picky about his setup, but that may be because he has been on the ground floor throughout the Gambler's development, so it has become exactly what he likes - right out of the box.



The chassis is a yet-to be-released XL size that is 15-millimeters longer than Scott's present large size option, and it has a modified linkage that will soon be available with a more progressive ending-stroke rate. The new kinematics allow for a Fox coil-sprung shock, which replaces the air-sprung damper that previously graced the Scott chassis. Fairclough says he has been on the longer Gambler for two years running and it will be in production, along with the new linkage, sometime this year. Interesting to note that Scott - a carbon pioneer - still welds up the Gambler's front triangle from aluminum, and with titanium springs and hardware, Fairclough's bike comes in at only 35 pounds.







Deity 50-millimeter stem clamps, and 15 millimeters of headset spacers, with another 15 in reserve. Considering how high the triple clamp is, the stanchion tube is raised double the distance that is exposed above the clamps.





New Diety Signature handlebar: 30-millimeter rise, 5-degree sweep and cut down from 800 to 780 millimeters.





Fox 40, 84psi, six air-volume spacers, 7 clicks of rebound, and secret stuff in the top cap. Shimano Saint mech and 8-speed cassette. Long wheelbase chip Signature grips





Schwalbe's Addix compound Magic Mary tires, Syncros DH1.5 wheels.

Signature flat pedals. Brendan sets his saddle high to stay in contact with his bike.




