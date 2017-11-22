Brendan Howey: Ten Years with Commencal - Video





Thank you for these 10 beautiful Howey years. Looking forward to drinking a Bloody Mary (or two) with you in Whistler next summer and making lots of new projects! It's been 10 years since Brendan became part of the Commencal family and there have been few riders with whom we’ve written such a long story!Brendan helped us create history with the birth of Commencal in Canada and back in the day, he was part of our Young Guns Program with Micayla Gatto, Casey Brown and Remi Gauvin. Still today that would be one hell of a team! We also remember those magical videos with Aaron Larocque. For us, Brendan embodies the exact vision we have of both British Columbia and MTB!When we were given the opportunity to work with Scott Secco for this video we didn't hesitate for a second because we're such fans of his work. This latest edit has definitely not changed our opinions.Thank you for these 10 beautiful Howey years. Looking forward to drinking a Bloody Mary (or two) with you in Whistler next summer and making lots of new projects! — Yannick Commencal