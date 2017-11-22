VIDEOS

Brendan Howey: Ten Years with Commencal - Video

Nov 22, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Brendan HOWEY - 10 Years

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 1,195    Faves: 43    Comments: 4


bigquotesIt's been 10 years since Brendan became part of the Commencal family and there have been few riders with whom we’ve written such a long story!

Brendan helped us create history with the birth of Commencal in Canada and back in the day, he was part of our Young Guns Program with Micayla Gatto, Casey Brown and Remi Gauvin. Still today that would be one hell of a team! We also remember those magical videos with Aaron Larocque. For us, Brendan embodies the exact vision we have of both British Columbia and MTB!

When we were given the opportunity to work with Scott Secco for this video we didn't hesitate for a second because we're such fans of his work. This latest edit has definitely not changed our opinions.

Thank you for these 10 beautiful Howey years. Looking forward to drinking a Bloody Mary (or two) with you in Whistler next summer and making lots of new projects!Yannick Commencal

Brendan Howey
Brendan Howey
Young Guns Team 2007

Brendan Howey
Young Guns Team 2012

Brendan Howey
Brendan Howey
Left, 2007, young gun shoot - Right, 2017, New Furious shoot

Brendan Howey
Purple shoot 2015

Brendan Howey
Brendan Howey
Deep Summer Challenge 2017 - JB Liautard

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles / @scottsecco


4 Comments

  • + 7
 Howey + Secco = a damn good time for my eyeballs!
  • + 2
 Been missing Howey rad edits he use to do, feel like he needs to do another edit with mindspark and go rampage again!
  • + 1
 That video he did in the snow on the blue bike is still one of my favourites
  • + 1
 This brohemian rhapsody has me mind cheating on Brandon Semenuk’s style.

