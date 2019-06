PRESS RELEASE: DMR

What colour do you want to see next?

We followed Bren around for a day of pre-season testing/training in Somerset West, South Africa. The trails were dry and fast and Bren was up to race pace. The perfect formula for some classic Fairclough action. Check out some of the new DMR Deathgrip colours below.New Deathgrip colours available from Brendog himself at the Malverns . Visit the DMR stand for more!