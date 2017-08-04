VIDEOS

Brendog and Vige Track Previews - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Aug 4, 2017
by SCOTT Velosolutions  

Jump on board with Brendan Fairclough on a full uncut course preview of the 2017 Mont Saint Anne World Cup track. Then check out Gaetan Vigé's run below and see the difference between lines, speed, and where each rider excels.




MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Velosolutions


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Huck to rock landing 'Ow', hurt wrist or ankle my guess, incredible speeds. But not 100% I guess either, how many flats this weekend? Place your bets please, gonna be a good watch as per usual. Good luck to all the Brits;
  • + 1
 how many wheelsets will teams go through!!! all of them.
  • + 1
 It's quiet in here...

Post a Comment



