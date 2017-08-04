Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Brendog and Vige Track Previews - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
Aug 4, 2017
by
SCOTT Velosolutions
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Jump on board with Brendan Fairclough on a full uncut course preview of the 2017 Mont Saint Anne World Cup track. Then check out Gaetan Vigé's run below and see the difference between lines, speed, and where each rider excels.
MENTIONS
:
@SCOTT-Velosolutions
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
67609 views
The Brandon Semenuk Film: C3 Project Summer Series - Video
55429 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
52223 views
Final Results - EWS Aspen 2017
48941 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
46603 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
44537 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
43724 views
Transition's New TR Eleven Carbon DH Bike
39238 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
b4uwereborn
(1 mins ago)
Huck to rock landing 'Ow', hurt wrist or ankle my guess, incredible speeds. But not 100% I guess either, how many flats this weekend? Place your bets please, gonna be a good watch as per usual. Good luck to all the Brits;
[Reply]
+ 1
tdog123
(0 mins ago)
how many wheelsets will teams go through!!! all of them.
[Reply]
+ 1
IrishTom
(6 mins ago)
It's quiet in here...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025330
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment