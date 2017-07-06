Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Brendog Shreds in Pila - Video
Jul 6, 2017 at 3:28
Jul 6, 2017
by
SCOTT Sports
We sent Brendan Fairclough to go do a run in Pila aboard the new Genius to see what he thought of its new descending capabilities. Please enjoy Brendog's descending masterclass.
MENTIONS:
@SCOTT-Sports
6 Comments
aljoburr
(3 mins ago)
Yes does look close too perfect bike, but will they make a cheaper one that does not have all cables on handlebars the perfect bike for non racers
www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1YzPx1FMM0
[Reply]
+ 3
AlexS1
(28 mins ago)
Scott: Does the new genius rip?
Scott: Yes it does.
Scott: Does Brendog likes it?
Brendog: In my... Scott: Yes he does.
[Reply]
+ 7
SCOTT-Sports
Plus
(27 mins ago)
no but he actually really does
[Reply]
+ 1
JohnR46
(44 mins ago)
Pffft Brendan Fairclough would rip pila on a Kmart bike
[Reply]
+ 1
yonibois
(21 mins ago)
Brandog rips, the bike didn't break. Haven't taken much more away from that video really. I'll second JohnR46.
[Reply]
+ 1
Racer951
(5 mins ago)
Pila - Aosta = Awesome, this makes me miss it bad.
[Reply]
