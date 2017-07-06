Brendog Shreds in Pila - Video

Jul 6, 2017 at 3:28
Jul 6, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  
 
We sent Brendan Fairclough to go do a run in Pila aboard the new Genius to see what he thought of its new descending capabilities. Please enjoy Brendog's descending masterclass.

Launching the New Scott Genius with Brendog Nino Needles and R my Absalon

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports
6 Comments

  • + 1
 Yes does look close too perfect bike, but will they make a cheaper one that does not have all cables on handlebars the perfect bike for non racers
www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1YzPx1FMM0
  • + 3
 Scott: Does the new genius rip?
Scott: Yes it does.

Scott: Does Brendog likes it?
Brendog: In my... Scott: Yes he does.
  • + 7
 no but he actually really does
  • + 1
 Pffft Brendan Fairclough would rip pila on a Kmart bike
  • + 1
 Brandog rips, the bike didn't break. Haven't taken much more away from that video really. I'll second JohnR46.
  • + 1
 Pila - Aosta = Awesome, this makes me miss it bad.

Post a Comment



