VIDEOS

Video: Onboard With Brendog - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 6, 2018
by SCOTT Velosolutions  

It's not always straight forward in practice and working the track in stages is the only way. Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and get a glimpse at the always brutal Val Di Sole UCI World Cup Track

Photo: Sven Martin

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
124651 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
98071 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
62341 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
58496 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
56027 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
46971 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
40193 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39330 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 It's refreshing to see that even an absolute pro like Brendog struggles on his first runs to assemble a fluent run. Still absolutely inspiring and humbling to see the mind-bending speed he has on some of the sections. The track looks insane, classic DH gnar all the way!
  • + 3
 OMFG
  • + 2
 This is so steep my fingers are twitching wanting to pull the brakes...
  • + 1
 Relentless track. He cleans that up a touch and he got something. Looked awful comfortable on most of it
  • + 1
 Jezu Chryste!! I wouldn't even dare to think about this.
  • + 1
 oh shit...this is a hell of a dh track. love it
  • + 1
 Propa!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021929
Mobile Version of Website