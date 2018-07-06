Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Onboard With Brendog - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 6, 2018
by
SCOTT Velosolutions
Tweet
Add to Favorites
It's not always straight forward in practice and working the track in stages is the only way. Drop in with Brendan Fairclough and get a glimpse at the always brutal Val Di Sole UCI World Cup Track
Photo: Sven Martin
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
124651 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
98071 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
62341 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
58496 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
56027 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
46971 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
40193 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
39330 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
loamylaps
(27 mins ago)
It's refreshing to see that even an absolute pro like Brendog struggles on his first runs to assemble a fluent run. Still absolutely inspiring and humbling to see the mind-bending speed he has on some of the sections. The track looks insane, classic DH gnar all the way!
[Reply]
+ 3
valhallascott
(32 mins ago)
OMFG
[Reply]
+ 2
ugez
(28 mins ago)
This is so steep my fingers are twitching wanting to pull the brakes...
[Reply]
+ 1
won-sean-animal-chin
(2 mins ago)
Relentless track. He cleans that up a touch and he got something. Looked awful comfortable on most of it
[Reply]
+ 1
dj100procentenduro
(12 mins ago)
Jezu Chryste!! I wouldn't even dare to think about this.
[Reply]
+ 1
Willer82
(26 mins ago)
oh shit...this is a hell of a dh track. love it
[Reply]
+ 1
nwfr24
(25 mins ago)
Propa!
[Reply]
