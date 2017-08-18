Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Squad Goals: Brendog, Vink, KJ, and Volokhov in Whistler - Video
Aug 18, 2017 at 9:12
Aug 18, 2017
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Follow along as Brendan Fairclough, Nico Vink, Kyle Jameson, and Alex Volokhov try to one-up each other in Whistler.
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
rewob
(57 mins ago)
I want to throw rocks in Whistler with my buddies
[Reply]
+ 3
EKrum
(23 mins ago)
it was almost more fun watching them try to throw rocks than ride
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(25 mins ago)
And here I thought it was just me and my buddies who thought left handed rock throwing was funny
[Reply]
+ 1
TombPhoto
(24 mins ago)
Guaranteed to be good with that list of riders! Nico is fucking wild
[Reply]
+ 1
coolmann
(41 mins ago)
Sick video! Whats the song?
[Reply]
+ 2
Kenfire24
(23 mins ago)
I think it is called "random noises after taco tuesday" by the Backdoor Buglers
[Reply]
+ 1
IrishTom
(56 mins ago)
22
[Reply]
