Squad Goals: Brendog, Vink, KJ, and Volokhov in Whistler - Video

Aug 18, 2017 at 9:12
Aug 18, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  
 
Follow along as Brendan Fairclough, Nico Vink, Kyle Jameson, and Alex Volokhov try to one-up each other in Whistler.


MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports
7 Comments

  • + 8
 I want to throw rocks in Whistler with my buddies Frown
  • + 3
 it was almost more fun watching them try to throw rocks than ride
  • + 2
 And here I thought it was just me and my buddies who thought left handed rock throwing was funny
  • + 1
 Guaranteed to be good with that list of riders! Nico is fucking wild
  • + 1
 Sick video! Whats the song?
  • + 2
 I think it is called "random noises after taco tuesday" by the Backdoor Buglers
  • + 1
 22

