North Shore Jank, Icy Conditions, EWS Training Grounds?

It's been an absolute treat shooting with Brendon. From scorching summer days in Squamish to the most miserable slop on the North Shore, he never stopped pushing to create amazing content and have a blast together. I'd also like to thank BCFerries, Sea To Sky Exotic Car Rentals, and We Are One Composites to help us make brilliant adventures! Stoked to get filming again for 2018.—Tristan Deggan
Carving down the mountain.
If you can negotiate the tech on the shore this smoothly, you'll be fine anywhere else on the planet.
Dropping into the City Of Jank.
Send, push, repeat.
Keep an eye out for Brendon Edgar during the EWS season!
No gloves, no socks, no visor, no sleeves. Just speed, and lots of it.
If this guy can’t break We Are One wheels, no one can.
Great video buddy!!!
Making me emotional... Hola
Wow Full gaz on Incline is sick!!! ShrEdIt!
How many outtakes from slipping off trail ? lol
