VIDEOS

North Shore Jank, Icy Conditions, EWS Training Grounds?

Jan 28, 2018
by Brendon Edgar  
Is The EWS Ready For Shredgar?

by Pentaradiological
Views: 7,009    Faves: 75    Comments: 7


All work, no play here.

bigquotesIt's been an absolute treat shooting with Brendon. From scorching summer days in Squamish to the most miserable slop on the North Shore, he never stopped pushing to create amazing content and have a blast together. I'd also like to thank BCFerries, Sea To Sky Exotic Car Rentals, and We Are One Composites to help us make brilliant adventures! Stoked to get filming again for 2018.Tristan Deggan

Carving down the mountain.

If you can negotiate the tech on the shore this smoothly, you'll be fine anywhere else on the planet.

Dropping into the City Of Jank.

Send, push, repeat.

Keep an eye out for Brendon Edgar during the EWS season!

Riding by @BrendonEdgar

Photography & Video by Tristan Deggan Visuals

Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
75733 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
57249 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does Bike Weight Matter?
48007 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
45210 views
Movies For Your Monday [Now With 100% More Candide Thovex]
42285 views
The Short, Turbulent Life of URT Suspension
39151 views
Failing the $2,000 Bike Challenge - Opinion
37123 views
Ask Pinkbike: A Slippery Wheel, A Used Bike that's Too Good to Be True and the Elusive Alloy DH 29er
33931 views

54 Comments

  • + 30
 I watched Brendon no-brake shit that I could hardly ride down. Even Jerome Clementz was craning his neck and brake checking. Brendon, racing blind, zero-f*cks given would explode berms at the bottoms of chutes in a way I’ve never seen before.

No gloves, no socks, no visor, no sleeves. Just speed, and lots of it.

If this guy can’t break We Are One wheels, no one can.
  • + 3
 Right when you think "what a great little insight into this badass dudes race style"... Bam! Yet another We Are One wheels sales pitch lol.
  • + 4
 @2bigwheels: its called sponsorship
  • + 1
 whats he got against socks?
  • + 2
 @komodo1: The same thing he has against sleeves.
  • + 9
 This is a trail from "Follow me" film, when Sam Hill rode with Steve Smith !!! Hell yeah !!
  • + 1
 you mean vanderham.....
  • + 7
 He can also shred his DJ bike down the shore like it's nothing..
www.instagram.com/p/BXYUeufFmTR

Great video buddy!!!
  • + 1
 Hola amigo!
  • + 2
 @SwaBo:
Making me emotional... Hola
  • + 4
 I followed behind Brendon while he was riding his DJ bike in the shore once. Made me re-examine my world view.
  • + 2
 I've got a slomo on my phone of him on his Dj tearing down the stairs of despair, like wtf
  • + 8
 Shredgar channelling Sam Hill and Thomas Vanderham! Holy shit that open was intense!
  • + 5
 Gloves and shirt?! #trekWarrior2.0
Wow Full gaz on Incline is sick!!! ShrEdIt!
  • + 6
 So is Brendon going to be hitting up any EWS stops this year?
  • + 6
 Registered for all 8 ????
  • + 5
 Not sure why it put question marks
  • + 3
 Talk about making a vid that makes you want to go out and shred.. then halfway thru makes you want to stay inside and rethink how much work went into riding the way he does.. lmao!
  • + 7
 #TrekWarrior #Shredgar
  • + 5
 Woah! Miserable? The slop is what makes the Shore the greatest!
  • + 2
 You can tell he was filming segments, cause he's not coated head to toe in slop. Nice riding, but nobody's that clean after a sloppy shore ride.
  • + 6
 @mammal: The entire edit was filmed in 6 hours. No segments. We took one car break to warm up (trust me I needed it)
  • + 4
 That’s the first Edit I’ve ever seen on Seymour. Let alone Corkscrew, Incline, and Pingu. So sick!
  • + 1
 Heres the first one Brendon and I shot together on Seymour! Dales, Asian and a handful of others: www.pinkbike.com/video/466905
  • + 4
 That was some seriously Awesome riding. Best of luck this season..
  • + 4
 all the best this season "B" !!!!
  • + 4
 Shredgar so hot right now!
  • + 1
 According to Merrian-Webster, definition of Champion - " a winner of first prize or first place in competition" Smile Trails look like a hell of a good time
  • + 3
 Dang. That was fun to watch.
  • + 2
 You should be there in person. It's not fun. Its goddam terrifying.
  • + 2
 Doesn't his mom say anything about THAT kind of riding? I was worried for him, and I don't even know the guy.
  • + 3
 That rock section covered in snow looks down right scary!!!!
  • + 2
 speed is your friend.
  • + 2
 Incline in slush... that was pinned! Stoked to hear you're on for the whole series, surely you'll kill it.
  • + 2
 Dam that looks too cold to only be wearing a shirt and no gloves !!!
How many outtakes from slipping off trail ? lol
  • + 0
 Only if you're vegan
  • + 2
 @Vulhelm: well, this vegan has been riding those exact trails (Corkscrew, Pingu etc) for the last 10 plus years in all conditions. You are welcome to follow my line....
  • + 11
 @wallheater: Found the vegan!
  • + 2
 @SwaBo: Amazing eh? Have a (non dairy) cookie Wink
  • + 3
 Brendon in slo-mo is faster than me "pinning it."
  • + 1
 I feel ya.
  • + 2
 Rowdy AF. This is how to ride the shore in winter.
  • + 1
 Shit me, what's he thinking, no gloves short sleeves, this man is a mentalist. Great vid
  • + 1
 Must be avid brakes! Must have been quite freezing wet cold snowy ahhhrrrrg
  • + 2
 What a nutter, great riding
  • + 2
 north shore jank, perfect description.
  • + 2
 Shit. I'm doing it wrong.
  • + 2
 cool video Smile
  • + 1
 I got cold just watching that...Brrrrr.
  • + 2
 Yah Shredgar!
  • + 1
 you are an animal!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038281
Mobile Version of Website