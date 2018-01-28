North Shore Jank, Icy Conditions, EWS Training Grounds?

It's been an absolute treat shooting with Brendon. From scorching summer days in Squamish to the most miserable slop on the North Shore, he never stopped pushing to create amazing content and have a blast together. I'd also like to thank BCFerries, Sea To Sky Exotic Car Rentals, and We Are One Composites to help us make brilliant adventures! Stoked to get filming again for 2018. — Tristan Deggan