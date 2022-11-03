Video: Brett Penfold Rides Trials on a Trail Bike

Nov 3, 2022
by ReverseComponents  

Brett has one mountain bike and does everything on it.

And with new a baby on the horizon, and full-time working life restricting riding time to a "whenever you get the chance" basis, it was high time to film some of Brett's trials inspired manoeuvres on his local trails and bikepark at Danny Hart's Descend Bikepark / Hamsterley Forest in the North East of England.


Brett rides a custom Airdrop Filter, 150mm travel up front and 135mm rear, with a full Reverse Components build inc. 27.5" Black One polished wheels.

Reverse Components | Airdrop Bikes

Regions in Article
Bishop Auckland

Posted In:
Videos Reverse Components Trials


Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
46117 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
45072 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
41306 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
39837 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
38778 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
36439 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
35633 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
34299 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Justice for Brody
  • 1 0
 Mildly entertaining.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009469
Mobile Version of Website