Video: Brett Penfold Rides Trials on a Trail Bike

Brett has one mountain bike and does everything on it.
And with new a baby on the horizon, and full-time working life restricting riding time to a "whenever you get the chance" basis, it was high time to film some of Brett's trials inspired manoeuvres on his local trails and bikepark at Danny Hart's Descend Bikepark
/ Hamsterley Forest in the North East of England.
Brett rides a custom Airdrop Filter, 150mm travel up front and 135mm rear, with a full Reverse Components build inc. 27.5" Black One polished wheels.Reverse Components
| Airdrop Bikes
