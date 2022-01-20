Brett Rheeder & Trek Part Ways After 9 Years

After a partnership that lasted nine years, Brett Rheeder is parting ways with Trek Bicycles, announcing today that he has signed a two-year contract with another bike brand.
Brett Rheeder has been a member of the Trek C3 Project
since 2012, and during that time he won Red Bull Rampage, the X-Games, became a seven-time Crankworx champion, and the only four-time FMB Slopestyle World Tour champion. He also starred in several feature films, including "NotBad," "UnReal," "Not2Bad" and "Return to Earth."
|This was the toughest decision I’ve made in my career. It’s bittersweet, as I’m moving on from Trek and signing with a different bike company for the next two years. I'll never be able to put into words how amazing the past nine years of my partnership with Trek has been. I want to thank Trek for the role they've played and everything they have done to support me in my career. Together we accomplished a lot and achieved many successes.—Brett Rheeder
Brett came to Trek as a flatlander from Ontario and Andrew Shandro worked with him and saw his progression firsthand during his nine years with Trek.
|I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Brett for the past nine years. It’s unbelievable to see what he has accomplished competing on the FMB Tour, winning numerous events and overalls. The battles that he had on the slope course drew us all in as fans of the sport.
As impressive as the slope comps wins were, I think his biggest achievement as an athlete was winning Red Bull Rampage. Knowing where Brett grew up with no real mountains to speak of, learning and progressing his riding in an indoor park is hard to imagine. We are going to miss Brett, but we wish him the best with his new bike partner.—Andrew Shandro
We look forward to seeing where Rheeder lands next and will update you as soon as we have the news.
So he'll probably turn up on a Commencal team next week?
Crazy that Trek had three of them at the same time
