Brett Rheeder & Trek Part Ways After 9 Years

Jan 20, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Photo by Peter Jamison peterjamisonmedia.com
Brett Rheeder after winning Red Bull Rampage on his Trek Session in 2018. Photo by Peter Jamison


After a partnership that lasted nine years, Brett Rheeder is parting ways with Trek Bicycles, announcing today that he has signed a two-year contract with another bike brand.

Brett Rheeder has been a member of the Trek C3 Project since 2012, and during that time he won Red Bull Rampage, the X-Games, became a seven-time Crankworx champion, and the only four-time FMB Slopestyle World Tour champion. He also starred in several feature films, including "NotBad," "UnReal," "Not2Bad" and "Return to Earth."

bigquotesThis was the toughest decision I’ve made in my career. It’s bittersweet, as I’m moving on from Trek and signing with a different bike company for the next two years. I'll never be able to put into words how amazing the past nine years of my partnership with Trek has been. I want to thank Trek for the role they've played and everything they have done to support me in my career. Together we accomplished a lot and achieved many successes.Brett Rheeder

Brett came to Trek as a flatlander from Ontario and Andrew Shandro worked with him and saw his progression firsthand during his nine years with Trek.

bigquotesI’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Brett for the past nine years. It’s unbelievable to see what he has accomplished competing on the FMB Tour, winning numerous events and overalls. The battles that he had on the slope course drew us all in as fans of the sport.

As impressive as the slope comps wins were, I think his biggest achievement as an athlete was winning Red Bull Rampage. Knowing where Brett grew up with no real mountains to speak of, learning and progressing his riding in an indoor park is hard to imagine. We are going to miss Brett, but we wish him the best with his new bike partner.Andrew Shandro

We look forward to seeing where Rheeder lands next and will update you as soon as we have the news.

17 Comments

  • 13 1
 I can't wait to Rheed which brand he signed on with.
  • 8 0
 Brett is taking a Trek to a new sponsor
  • 8 0
 What a long strange Trek it's been.
  • 6 0
 Looks like (he won't be riding) a Session.
  • 4 0
 Would not be surprised if YT had to spend their World Cup money in a new way Wink
  • 2 0
 Interesting ... trek is the only brand with a proven high quality slopestyle bike (besides canyon maybe) it's gonna be very intersting who he signs for
  • 2 0
 That is a good point, but in the past years hes seemed to avoid going back to slopestyle. Which has been interesting, it almost seems like he lost motivation.
  • 2 0
 @CamLamson: He did a podcast recently(ish) where he said he'd lost motivation for flippy-spinny stuff - and was more motivated by racing DH now.
So he'll probably turn up on a Commencal team next week?
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: Commencal or some other tiny brand with new concepts. He was running that weird looking fork and shock last year, I wouldn't put anything past him.
  • 2 0
 My Mount Rushmore of Slopestyle: Semenuk, Rheeder, Rogatkin, Emil

Crazy that Trek had three of them at the same time
  • 2 0
 They paying Jackson goldstone too much, oh wait?
  • 3 0
 Its been a good Session.
  • 1 0
 YT spending money else where now..... slope guys on bike bikes ? Fedko yesterday Brett tomorrow?
  • 1 0
 That's one I didn't see coming...
  • 3 2
 Out of Semenuks shadow
  • 1 0
 While that's a bit unfair, it is weird how they were both on the same brand.
  • 1 2
 Whoh that’s cool Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh

Post a Comment



