Brett Rheeder & Trek Part Ways After 9 Years

I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Brett for the past nine years. It’s unbelievable to see what he has accomplished competing on the FMB Tour, winning numerous events and overalls. The battles that he had on the slope course drew us all in as fans of the sport.



As impressive as the slope comps wins were, I think his biggest achievement as an athlete was winning Red Bull Rampage. Knowing where Brett grew up with no real mountains to speak of, learning and progressing his riding in an indoor park is hard to imagine. We are going to miss Brett, but we wish him the best with his new bike partner. — Andrew Shandro