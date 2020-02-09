Brett Rheeder Announces Decision to Step Away from Slopestyle Competitions

Feb 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Back flip tail whip off the drop for Rheeder.

Brett Rheeder has announced on social media today that he will be stepping away from competition in 2020 to focus on his own riding and creativity. The Canadian rider has had no shortage of success with seven Crankworx titles, an X-Games gold medal and winning the slopestyle world title four times.

In his announcement, Brett mentions the effect "contest robot tricks" have had on his riding and by taking this move away from competition he is hoping to build upon his unique style. While he plans to focus on his own riding Brett will still be competing in Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler later this year. It is likely we may see him pop up at other events in a similar fashion to Brandon Semenuk who also stepped away from major competition in order to focus more on his video work.

bigquotesSlopestyle. 3 wins over 5 years. Damn. What a journey. It’s by far my favourite slopestyle contest for many reasons, however, 2020 will be my first year opting out of the competition.

I go through ups and downs as an athlete. Mostly from injury (at least that’s how I’ve gone through my downs in the past) but for the first time in my life, I’ve had two years of success without any downs, which is incredible because it’s allowed me to accomplish so much, but at the same time there’s a lot I haven’t been able to do because of it. So for the first time ever I’m forcing myself to step back, take a “down” because I think it’s the healthiest thing for the longevity of my career.

Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again. (Contest robot tricks have taken a toll on my style and creativity). I’m writing this from Mount Albert, Ontario where I plan to ride at Joyride150 for the next little bit along with a few other locations, no film shoots, no contest prep, just riding for myself.

I want to send out good luck to the slopestyle homies along with all the guys and girls competing in the other Crankworx events in Rotorua. Kill it! One love! Brett Rheeder


We wish Brett all the best for his future plans and we can't wait to see what he ends up doing next.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Brett Rheeder Slopestyle


28 Comments

  • 17 1
 Didn't see that coming! Maybe semenuk/rheeder projects on the cards ?
  • 12 2
 I don't think they're big pals lol
  • 10 0
 I would imagine being at Rheeders caliber and seeing Semenuk not competing but still enjoying creative projects, spending time pursuing many other things while still garnering the respect of mtb'ing seems pretty enticing. I think Semenuk outlined in a recent magazine interview what stepping away from comp meant for his career and how he has to carefully move forward and make sure he's bringing something of value to the table for sponsorship and stuff.

Brandons life looks very fulfilling right now. If Rheeder feels there's a hole, hopefully he can carve out a unique path for himself to feel better about where he's at. What slopestyle is today is a pretty fresh development in mountain biking, it went from grassroots-feeling to massive in under a decade, and I would imagine though exciting as it is, it's probably a stark difference from what made mountain biking fun for a lot of the current athletes when they started out. Not to say it isn't fun, but it certainly can be what Rheeder coins as "robotic". Rheeder's also in a position now to explore other things with his time, funds and support system so he absolutely should go digging around to see what brings him fulfillment.
  • 1 0
 @anchoricex: very nicely put!
  • 1 0
 @anchoricex: Well said !
  • 8 0
 What a rollercoaster of emotions. I'll definitely miss Brett from Slopestyle competitions, but at the same time seeing what Semenuk brings us, I am excited to see what is in store in terms of edits and creativity. Beautiful Idiot is one of my favourite edits of ALL TIME. If we get more of that and it makes Brett happier, that's great! On another note, this opens up competitions even more. Rogatkin, Emil, Fedko and Dawid Godziek are going to rip it up!
  • 11 0
 This is the way
  • 7 2
 Wow, I'd love to have a job where I can say to my boss 'hey man, I don't feel like coming here tomorrow as it kills my creativity' and still get paid Big Grin
  • 3 0
 I’ve always thought the pressure on Slopestyle guys is much more than any other area of biking. It’s one thing to go very very fast as a and stay on your bike as a racer but to have to nail some of those tricks in a contest is on another level imo.
  • 4 0
 Good luck Brett. Personal health is so much more important than what people think you should be doing. All the best in the future.
  • 5 0
 Probably one of the most NON robotic, naturally fluid riders in slope!
  • 3 0
 Sometimes stepping away, is the best way to recharge! Wishing him luck and hoping he comes back stronger than ever!
  • 3 0
 Good for him. He’s won enough contests that he can do this. Good on his sponsors to see the value is still there as well.
  • 5 2
 Looks like a Session break
  • 3 1
 I'm fine with him and Semenauk not competing anymore as long as they still show up at crankworx Whistler
  • 3 1
 Sounds like they both need to check-in with you first.
  • 4 0
 Wants to win Rampage
  • 3 2
 Earth shattering news. Things will never be the same again,
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



