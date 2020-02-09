Brett Rheeder Announces Decision to Step Away from Slopestyle Competitions

Slopestyle. 3 wins over 5 years. Damn. What a journey. It’s by far my favourite slopestyle contest for many reasons, however, 2020 will be my first year opting out of the competition.



I go through ups and downs as an athlete. Mostly from injury (at least that’s how I’ve gone through my downs in the past) but for the first time in my life, I’ve had two years of success without any downs, which is incredible because it’s allowed me to accomplish so much, but at the same time there’s a lot I haven’t been able to do because of it. So for the first time ever I’m forcing myself to step back, take a “down” because I think it’s the healthiest thing for the longevity of my career.



Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again. (Contest robot tricks have taken a toll on my style and creativity). I’m writing this from Mount Albert, Ontario where I plan to ride at Joyride150 for the next little bit along with a few other locations, no film shoots, no contest prep, just riding for myself.



I want to send out good luck to the slopestyle homies along with all the guys and girls competing in the other Crankworx events in Rotorua. Kill it! One love! — Brett Rheeder