Brett Rheeder Announces Decision to Step Away from Slopestyle Competitions

Brett Rheeder has announced on social media today that he will be stepping away from competition in 2020 to focus on his own riding and creativity. The Canadian rider has had no shortage of success with seven Crankworx titles, an X-Games gold medal and winning the slopestyle world title four times.
In his announcement, Brett mentions the effect "contest robot tricks" have had on his riding and by taking this move away from competition he is hoping to build upon his unique style. While he plans to focus on his own riding Brett will still be competing in Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler later this year. It is likely we may see him pop up at other events in a similar fashion to Brandon Semenuk who also stepped away from major competition in order to focus more on his video work.
|Slopestyle. 3 wins over 5 years. Damn. What a journey. It’s by far my favourite slopestyle contest for many reasons, however, 2020 will be my first year opting out of the competition.
I go through ups and downs as an athlete. Mostly from injury (at least that’s how I’ve gone through my downs in the past) but for the first time in my life, I’ve had two years of success without any downs, which is incredible because it’s allowed me to accomplish so much, but at the same time there’s a lot I haven’t been able to do because of it. So for the first time ever I’m forcing myself to step back, take a “down” because I think it’s the healthiest thing for the longevity of my career.
Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again. (Contest robot tricks have taken a toll on my style and creativity). I’m writing this from Mount Albert, Ontario where I plan to ride at Joyride150 for the next little bit along with a few other locations, no film shoots, no contest prep, just riding for myself.
I want to send out good luck to the slopestyle homies along with all the guys and girls competing in the other Crankworx events in Rotorua. Kill it! One love!— Brett Rheeder
We wish Brett all the best for his future plans and we can't wait to see what he ends up doing next.
Brandons life looks very fulfilling right now. If Rheeder feels there's a hole, hopefully he can carve out a unique path for himself to feel better about where he's at. What slopestyle is today is a pretty fresh development in mountain biking, it went from grassroots-feeling to massive in under a decade, and I would imagine though exciting as it is, it's probably a stark difference from what made mountain biking fun for a lot of the current athletes when they started out. Not to say it isn't fun, but it certainly can be what Rheeder coins as "robotic". Rheeder's also in a position now to explore other things with his time, funds and support system so he absolutely should go digging around to see what brings him fulfillment.
