Brett Rheeder Announces He’s Sold Title MTB, Intends to Start New Brand

To the MTB community,



I have officially sold my interest in Title MTB. I am no longer a shareholder, director, consultant, or rider of the brand. Moving forward, my only involvement with Title will be as part of its history.



If you were one of the riders who trusted in me and the brand, thank you. I am grateful for the support from this community and will always be proud of what we accomplished with Title.



As for what’s next, I am taking what I’ve learned through my years in the industry to create a new mountain bike company. I have a team of brilliant and experienced minds behind me, and we’re putting our heads together to build something that will help advance the sport and continue to uplift its riders. — Brett Rheeder