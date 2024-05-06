Brett Rheeder Announces He’s Sold Title MTB, Intends to Start New Brand

Brett Rheeder launched
Title MTB in 2020. The initial line of products included aluminum handlebars, stems, seatposts, and a gyro. The line up now includes saddles, pedals, grips, tubeless valves, and casual apparel as well.
Today, he announced
that he has sold his interest in Title MTB and will no longer be a shareholder, director, consultant, or rider of the brand. He also hinted at a new mountain bike company he's working on.
|To the MTB community,
I have officially sold my interest in Title MTB. I am no longer a shareholder, director, consultant, or rider of the brand. Moving forward, my only involvement with Title will be as part of its history.
If you were one of the riders who trusted in me and the brand, thank you. I am grateful for the support from this community and will always be proud of what we accomplished with Title.
As for what’s next, I am taking what I’ve learned through my years in the industry to create a new mountain bike company. I have a team of brilliant and experienced minds behind me, and we’re putting our heads together to build something that will help advance the sport and continue to uplift its riders.—Brett Rheeder
We look forward to seeing what Rheeder cooks up next.
Given that Title and Author are also out, I'd like to see the utilisation of the Dewey Decimal system (b..b..because of the metric system?) as this is clearly non fiction.
Most bike companies (actually most companies) only go to a few of the same vendors for products. Some companies offer meaningfully distinctive products. For example, Ergon saddles are almost certainly made by Velo, but they have a different shape and padding profile than anything else.
Unless Rheeder offers an actual choice with his new endeavor, meh.