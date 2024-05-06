Brett Rheeder Announces He’s Sold Title MTB, Intends to Start New Brand

May 6, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Matt MacDuff x Title MTB // Watch the video here. // Photo by Jordan Sullivan


Brett Rheeder launched Title MTB in 2020. The initial line of products included aluminum handlebars, stems, seatposts, and a gyro. The line up now includes saddles, pedals, grips, tubeless valves, and casual apparel as well.

Today, he announced that he has sold his interest in Title MTB and will no longer be a shareholder, director, consultant, or rider of the brand. He also hinted at a new mountain bike company he's working on.


bigquotesTo the MTB community,

I have officially sold my interest in Title MTB. I am no longer a shareholder, director, consultant, or rider of the brand. Moving forward, my only involvement with Title will be as part of its history.

If you were one of the riders who trusted in me and the brand, thank you. I am grateful for the support from this community and will always be proud of what we accomplished with Title.

As for what’s next, I am taking what I’ve learned through my years in the industry to create a new mountain bike company. I have a team of brilliant and experienced minds behind me, and we’re putting our heads together to build something that will help advance the sport and continue to uplift its riders.Brett Rheeder


We look forward to seeing what Rheeder cooks up next.

52 Comments
  • 194 2
 I hope it's called Table of Contents.
  • 17 1
 Header
  • 22 0
 I heard the new company is named “Chapter 2” and that components are available in matte and glossary. Let’s just hope he doesn’t take the company to Chapter 11.
  • 21 2
 “Race Preface” has a nice ring to it as well.
  • 4 2
 He may skip ahead to the Prologue, although that means he'd need to focus on road cycling gear.
  • 3 1
 Prologue Components or Foreword Components might work too.
  • 6 2
 @jaycubzz: Header is Brett’s new helmet company.
  • 3 2
 @jaycubzz: And Hardcover is his new protective gear company.
  • 2 1
 @jaycubzz: And Spine is Hardcover’s new back protector.
  • 1 2
 @mi-bike: He actually skipped way ahead to the index and trademarked “Index Drivetrain”
  • 3 0
 @mi-bike: But whatever Brett produces, let’s just hope it’s not marginal.
  • 3 3
 I was hoping brheeder.
  • 7 1
 Subtitle — Brett’s new budget brand for foreign markets.
  • 1 1
 If you need a copywriter and wannabe copy-rider, let me know, Brett! =P
  • 6 2
 Lorem Ipsum
  • 1 1
 Foreword Progression?
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: Chapter2 is already a roady company out of NZ, so that is already taken.
Given that Title and Author are also out, I'd like to see the utilisation of the Dewey Decimal system (b..b..because of the metric system?) as this is clearly non fiction.
  • 2 0
 Keep it underground: Subtitle
  • 1 0
 Index
  • 1 1
 Let’s just hope it’s not called Chapter 7 or Chapter 11.
  • 39 0
 He will make his helmet visor and have Nicolai as his first sponsored athlete
  • 1 0
 LOL. Your comment is gold. Made my day.
  • 15 0
 This is odd. Title was one of the most refined product lines on the market. It even looked like they were making a DH race presence, but now it's nowhere to be seen. I need a deep dive.
  • 11 1
 I'm guessing is related to the fact I can find Title products on Aliexpress
  • 1 0
 I have a pair of Title alloy bars, now happy I got them when I did if you can't get more, they're the perfect shape for me and look great.
  • 2 4
 @davidesne: play stupid games (sending your designs to China), win stupid prizes (seeing the exact parts cheaper on AliExpress than your MOQ quote price)!
  • 1 0
 @L0rdTom: Same thing with Ingrid?
  • 6 0
 @2d-cutout: The AH1 will stay in our range of products and we will continue to support all our athletes, dealers, and customers. Nothing structuring about the company has changed besides Brett selling his shares. We have lots of exciting things coming up so stay tuned!
  • 2 0
 @L0rdTom: where's the Aliexpress Megatower?
  • 7 0
 Title is another brand that’s more logo than substantive alternative option.

Most bike companies (actually most companies) only go to a few of the same vendors for products. Some companies offer meaningfully distinctive products. For example, Ergon saddles are almost certainly made by Velo, but they have a different shape and padding profile than anything else.

Unless Rheeder offers an actual choice with his new endeavor, meh.
  • 7 0
 I can’t wait to see what comes out of Brett’s mind now
  • 6 0
 Title makes some sexy shit.
  • 2 0
 nooooooooo, Title has my favorite aesthetics of all the small parts manufacturers...was hoping to run the AH-1 bars forever...
  • 4 0
 The AH1 handlebars aren't going anywhere.
  • 5 5
 I’m fantasizing about a bike company that has not a single 29in wheel on any bike in their lineup. A refuge for the free riders and fun seekers.
  • 2 0
 So if I buy a bike, I get free uplift for life? I'm in!!
  • 2 0
 New shuttle rig? Chairlift attachment for bikes? Hmmmm...
  • 1 0
 Take a tiny version of a chairlift motor, and put it directly on the bike! Self-uplift! Cordless version is extra.
  • 2 0
 Dave has been pretty quite lately...
  • 1 0
 Probably some kind of ebike.
  • 7 8
 Pro athlete uses name to rapidly grow component company and then sells after only 4 years. Why not call it was it is... cash grab.
  • 2 0
 He's enTITLEd to do that. Absolutely nothing wrong with it.
  • 3 0
 Yeah what an asshole, making money in his profession is such a dick move.
  • 1 0
 Should an athlete in a notoriously underpaid and short-lived sport create a brand for a nest egg when the offer is right? Abso-effing-lutely. Having health insurance beats “Authenticity” all day long. Good for him.
  • 1 0
 How much what his share worth is my question.
  • 1 0
 Why tho?
  • 1 0
 Weird turn of events.
Below threshold threads are hidden







