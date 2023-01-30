Brett Rheeder Announces Retirement From Competition

After competing in 10 years of freeride and slopestyle competition, I’m calling it here, this run being my last.



For 2023 I’ve decided to take the final step away from all competition, focusing time on progressing my riding in new ways, creating new media, having fun with social media, and, although I won’t be competing, helping develop the next generation of slopestyle and freeride as a whole; its courses, its athletes, its training grounds, its products.



This marks a new chapter in my career. One I’m grateful for and stoked to kick off soon!



Lots more to come. — Brett Rheeder