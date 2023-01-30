Brett Rheeder Announces Retirement From Competition

Jan 30, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S

Brett Rheeder has announced that he is retiring from competitions, going out on top with his incredible comeback win at Rampage last October. He announced on his Instagram page that he’s “calling it” after ten years in freeride and slopestyle competition.

bigquotesAfter competing in 10 years of freeride and slopestyle competition, I’m calling it here, this run being my last.

For 2023 I’ve decided to take the final step away from all competition, focusing time on progressing my riding in new ways, creating new media, having fun with social media, and, although I won’t be competing, helping develop the next generation of slopestyle and freeride as a whole; its courses, its athletes, its training grounds, its products.

This marks a new chapter in my career. One I’m grateful for and stoked to kick off soon!

Lots more to come.Brett Rheeder



Posted In:
Industry News Brett Rheeder


23 Comments

  • 14 0
 Well deserved. Stoked to see how he continues to give back to the MTB community
  • 11 0
 he's been in the game a long time and has nothing left to prove. And his hair makes mermaids weep with jealously.
  • 9 0
 Well deserved, Brett. You were one of the best. Smart to leave on a big win, and healthy.
  • 6 0
 What a run! Stoked to see what you create moving forward.
  • 5 0
 enjoy your retirement brett Beer
  • 5 0
 Dude rips. Congrats to him.
  • 4 0
 Great choice to end on high note. Champions should go out like that!
  • 2 0
 This is rad. Brett is one of the few top dogs giving back to mountain biking. Creating a component company and supporting up and coming athletes is v commendable.
  • 4 0
 You the man cool guy
  • 3 0
 Smart man. And out on top! Well done.
  • 4 0
 Rheeder digest
  • 2 0
 What a legend, his legacy will live on. Smart move to get out, and enjoy life without the injury risk.
  • 3 0
 Going on on top!
  • 1 0
 Enjoy retirement. Until you want to come out and just win the contest again like you did with proving grounds…
  • 1 0
 Though I really look forward to the “new media”! I generally prefer creating your own content versus competitions.
  • 4 2
 noooooooo
  • 1 0
 Too kind for giving semenuk another shot for rampage
  • 1 0
 Rheeder off into the sunset
  • 1 1
 Damn, but how will he make tens of dollars from freeride competitions?!
  • 1 0
 congratulations
  • 3 5
 Bummer. This is a bummer, man. That's... That's a bummer
  • 1 0
 @mtbummers ...
Below threshold threads are hidden





