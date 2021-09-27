Brett Rheeder Back On Crutches 3 Weeks Before Rampage Finals

Back on the crutches. I took a pretty mellow crash the other day but it was enough to put me back on crutches. I got to get it fixed, so I’m going to Vancouver this week to work with a physiotherapist to try to get back on the bike before I leave for Rampage in one week from now. Just thought I’d let you guys know and give you an update with where I’m at. I’m all good, but I need to be able to walk in order to do Rampage. We’ll see how this week goes and I’ll let you guys know how I do. — Brett Rheeder