Brett Rheeder Back On Crutches 3 Weeks Before Rampage Finals

Sep 27, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Brett Rheeder broke his femur riding at an indoor bike park back in December, but looked to have made a full recovery. Yesterday, he posted in his Instagram stories that he is back on crutches after a recent crash, saying:

bigquotesBack on the crutches. I took a pretty mellow crash the other day but it was enough to put me back on crutches. I got to get it fixed, so I’m going to Vancouver this week to work with a physiotherapist to try to get back on the bike before I leave for Rampage in one week from now. Just thought I’d let you guys know and give you an update with where I’m at. I’m all good, but I need to be able to walk in order to do Rampage. We’ll see how this week goes and I’ll let you guys know how I do.Brett Rheeder

The setback has occurred just one week before Rheeder is scheduled to leave for Rampage. He is one of 15 athletes on the list to ride Rampage in Utah on October 15th.

We'll update this story as we find more and we hope to see Rheeder competing in Utah.

15 Comments

  • 28 0
 "I need to be able to walk in order to do Rampage"
This is where the massive divide in his ability level and mine displays itself. I need a lot more than just being able to walk to do anything on a Rampage level course.
  • 5 0
 Nevermind rampage level, I need to be 100% to ride jumps 5% the size of rampage ones! Well 15% really, but who's counting.
  • 2 0
 ooops, wrote same thing before I read comments. Yeah.
  • 2 0
 Like a hope and a prayer. I know that's what I'd need, and an air transport ready to get me to hospital.
  • 1 0
 Warrior's mentality
  • 20 0
 Soccer players: pretend to be hurt to get penalties called on the other team..

Brett: "I need to be able to walk in order to do Rampage"
  • 17 2
 Be careful, not worth getting back into before your fully healed. Better off riding Rampage next year when your 100%.
  • 14 2
 Brett, not worth it. Skip Rampage this year and let your body heal up. You can go another time but screwing it up again could have lifelong consequences
  • 10 0
 "I just need to be able to walk, to do rampage"....really man? Love the passion, but, let's be smart here.
  • 6 0
 Anyone know who the first back up rider is for rampage? Bummer for Brett, hope he's ok, but certainly not the place to send when not 100%.
  • 6 0
 Has there been any news on Fairclough's recovery process yet? Wonder if he'll be able to make it...
  • 3 0
 FAHK
  • 4 2
 Man, what a crutch.
  • 2 1
 sooooo, tommy G is probably going to be in, SICK
  • 1 0
 this seems not reasonable at all

