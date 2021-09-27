Brett Rheeder Back On Crutches 3 Weeks Before Rampage Finals

Brett Rheeder broke his femur
riding at an indoor bike park back in December, but looked to have made a full recovery. Yesterday, he posted in his Instagram stories
that he is back on crutches after a recent crash, saying:
|Back on the crutches. I took a pretty mellow crash the other day but it was enough to put me back on crutches. I got to get it fixed, so I’m going to Vancouver this week to work with a physiotherapist to try to get back on the bike before I leave for Rampage in one week from now. Just thought I’d let you guys know and give you an update with where I’m at. I’m all good, but I need to be able to walk in order to do Rampage. We’ll see how this week goes and I’ll let you guys know how I do.—Brett Rheeder
The setback has occurred just one week before Rheeder is scheduled to leave for Rampage. He is one of 15 athletes on the list to ride Rampage
in Utah on October 15th.
We'll update this story as we find more and we hope to see Rheeder competing in Utah.
15 Comments
This is where the massive divide in his ability level and mine displays itself. I need a lot more than just being able to walk to do anything on a Rampage level course.
Brett: "I need to be able to walk in order to do Rampage"
