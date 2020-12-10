Brett Rheeder Breaks Femur at Indoor Bike Park

Brett Rheeder announced on social media today that he's broken his left femur.
|Not very stoked to report that I broke my left femur last night.
Surgery scheduled first thing tomorrow morning. Big thanks to @airreccenter, @jacksongoldstone, @paulson_griffin @chancemoore__ and all the locals for helping me. This one SUCKED.—Brett Rheeder
We wish him all the best with surgery and recovery.
7 Comments
Seriously though, I can't imagine how painful that was. Hope he heals back to 100% quickly!
All the best on a smooth recovery!
