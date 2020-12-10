Brett Rheeder Breaks Femur at Indoor Bike Park

Dec 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Brett Rheeder announced on social media today that he's broken his left femur.

bigquotesNot very stoked to report that I broke my left femur last night.

Surgery scheduled first thing tomorrow morning. Big thanks to @airreccenter, @jacksongoldstone, @paulson_griffin @chancemoore__ and all the locals for helping me. This one SUCKED.Brett Rheeder

We wish him all the best with surgery and recovery.

Posted In:
Other Injuries Brett Rheeder


7 Comments

 Oh man. That sounds brutal. His brief assessment that "this one SUCKED" makes me think it was probably super painful and scary. I dont want to see footage, but wouldnt mind knowing what went wrong. As for now though, I just hope everything goes smoothly with surgery, and wish him the best of luck for a flawless fast recovery.
 I'm no radiologist, but I think his butt cracked too.
Seriously though, I can't imagine how painful that was. Hope he heals back to 100% quickly!
 I'm not very stoked to hear that either Frown
All the best on a smooth recovery!
 I’m sure those depressing looking cushions eased his comfort leaned up against his leg.
 yikes, bad subtroch. Way worse than a midshaft femur fracture
 Another sh!t part of 2020
 ouch

