Brett Rheeder Parts Ways with Commencal, Says He Will Launch New MTB Company in 2025

Jan 8, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
CIRCLES. Photo Tyler Ravelle
Photo by Tyler Ravelle for 'Circles'



Brett Rheeder has shared on Instagram that he has parted ways with Commencal Bikes and Kenda Tires ahead of the 2025 season. After announcing that he was retiring from freeride and slopestyle competition in January of 2023, Rheeder parted ways with Fox Racing, Smith Optics, Adidas/FiveTen, and Clif Bar in 2024 without announcement.

Last year, Rheeder announced a new company called Bookyrslf and now he's announced that the new mountain bike company he's been working on will launch this year. Rheeder hinted at the fact that he was working on a new company when he sold his interest in Title MTB in May of 2024.


bigquotes2024 held a change of pace and some redirection with my career. With my departure from competition came some separation from sponsors and brands.

In 2024, I parted ways with Fox Racing, Smith Optics, Adidas/FiveTen, and Clif Bar without announcement. As 2025 begins, I’m also saying goodbye to Commencal Bikes and Kenda Tires. I wanted to extend my appreciation to all of these companies for their support. I’m thankful for what we’ve accomplished together, some over the past decade.

Slowing down has given me space to reevaluate and rebuild the things that matter to me. In my “downtime,” I’ve been building two new companies; @bookyrslf that launched in September, and a new mountain bike company that will launch this year.

I’m really excited for this new chapter. Not only to spend more time on my bike, pushing limits, just for me, but also to fulfill my vision and goals with my new businesses, and see them come to life.

Thank you for the continued support! Happy new year everyone.Brett Rheeder


Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Racing Rumours Brett Rheeder


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
Report
105 Comments
  • 2850
 I think the industry needs another 100$+ stem an 35mm alloy bar option.
  • 420
 The best way to make 1 million USD in the bike biz in 2025 is to start with 2 million. Just what we all need right now.
  • 48
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 9, 2025 at 3:22) (Below Threshold)
 Doubtful that he making bikes or parts if the company is called Bookyrself. Sounds like something to do with vacation/travel reservations.
  • 40
 @hohmskullkrishten: Bookyrself (what is it with these spellings...) was/ is a completely separate business, it's a "dynamic monetizing platform": www.pinkbike.com/news/brett-rheeder-and-brayden-barrett-hay-launch-bookyrslf.html This here article is about him indeed launching a new bike company.
  • 70
 @hohmskullkrishten: nah, sounds like betting on horse races.
  • 10
 @hohmskullkrishten: Surely he's coming out with a Gear Box DH!! Smile
  • 1050
 Seems like a scary time to launch a new company but I'm interested to see what he's got in mind.
  • 1311
 I dont get it ? Nobody buys full price fancy components...... pedals, bars, stem....
  • 161
 i don't think these guys know what they're getting into with bikes - long lead times, nightmare warranty, 3 year design cycles, etc.
  • 6020
 They're too late...needed to happen a couple years ago. I was part of a group that tried, but the athletes weren't yet ready to turn down the easy money they were getting.

Now, the hedge fund companies - looking at you, PON - have a stranglehold on everything. And they can easily afford to lose zink and Rheeder's entire net worth, on a quarterly basis, for as long as it takes.

All the sponsored riders i know have quit, or are quietly taking PENNIES on the dollar from what they used to get paid back when mtb companies were owned and ran by passionate cyclists.

Add to this that no one needs, or can afford, a new bike every year and the die is cast; the party is over.

E-everything will help string it out a little longer, until enough people get tired of having to replace expensive batteries and being stranded out on the trail because they forgot to pay one of their subscriptions for the stupid shit they put on their bike

just ride your bike. For the moment, it's still mostly free. But you better believe there is a boardroom right now full of people trying to figure out how to take that from you too
  • 3610
 @stillatit: I don't think you know what a hedge fund company is.
  • 170
 @warmerdamj: Weed company
  • 1829
flag stillatit (Jan 8, 2025 at 21:14) (Below Threshold)
 @warmerdamj: I do, but miswrote. that
That you took one word out of my comment to pick on tells me all I need to know about you - which is that you're not a person of substance or depth. Happy trolling
  • 303
 @stillatit: were you ever not a tit?
  • 192
 Le tits now
  • 90
 @warmerdamj: but I think you know what point he is trying to make.
  • 80
 @shredddr: Rheeder successfully founded Title so he knows exactly what he's getting into.
  • 20
 @shredddr: But also astronomical margins compared to pretty much any other industry, so they all try.
  • 80
 I would hope that integriddy... would keep riders buying from ethical, new rider owned companies an away from the big corperations but... then I remembered this is MTB not BMX

I mean all this stuff is made in the same far eastern factories, it's just where you want your £$£$ to go inbetween
  • 50
 @naptime: bmx background speaking truth..
  • 100
 @warmerdamj: Duh! Well it is obviously a company that funds hedges. Dem hedges b'pricey.
  • 40
 @stillatit: Damn, bro. Just wow. Haven't seen it put that way. It's worse than I thought...
  • 92
 @stillatit: late stage capitalism will not be kind to the bike industry which is largely based on stoke for the lifestyle vs. profit.

Companies will continue to be squeezed and there will likely be more and more smaller players that drop out as they can't compete.

The stoke that runs the industry is already being taken advantage of to continue to suppress wages for everyone who works for bike companies.

Marketing is cheaper than ever, as companies don't need to pay whole marketing teams... they can pay a few disparate influencers to get similar view numbers.

The end consumer will be placated by "cheaper" bikes but in reality prices of the big players that can currently afford to provide discounts will creep up as their competition drops away.

In short... monopolies are bad. PON is bad.
  • 70
 Right. The ship has sailed. It seems like a lot of athletes are turning to this when their contracts expire and I can't imagine many of them will be successful. Developing a new bike company from the ground up is incredibly difficult and expensive, even for these athletes who have done well for themselves. There's very little to differentiate their bikes from established brands other than, hey I am good biking (back in the day, on another bike usually), therefore I know how to build sweet bikes! It aint there.
  • 51
 @ridedigrepeat: thank you.
You are spot on. I would say this applies to almost every industry in America now.
I have been convinced for a while that, much like the gangs of LA, the political 'left' and 'right' are fighting the wrong enemy.
Apple just admitted what we all already knew - theyre literally spying on us via Siri and the iphone. this after all my Apple fanboy friends assured me that Apple cared about my privacy.
They don't

The sad part is no one even cares, And they expect less than one percent of the people to claim their (laughingly small) share of the penalty.
The subscription model, be it for bikes or features on new cars, is the worst thing ever to happen to the consumer.
  • 10
 @stillatit: pon isn’t a hedge fund

But u do get your point
  • 21
 @warmerdamj: no kidding. Pon Holdings is not a hedge fund, nor is it typical PE. It's a very closely held, private family company that's like a million years old, and very diversified.

I'm not discounting what they've done, or the real damage true PE firms have done to bicycle companies and many more. Having seen the model in action twice now from the inside I would take the honest VC approach of spray and pray rocket fuel; light it on fire over the PE "buy with the lie" of investment and growth, hollow out the fundamentals while siphoning off huge cash flow, sell on to the next sucker before the music stops.
  • 711
 Zink/Rheeder bike off was not on my 2025 bingo card
  • 232
 I for one completely welcome marked up open frame designs. Its like the Starbury shoe but still costs thousands of $$
  • 472
 looks like we're entering a "for riders by riders" era
  • 120
 I sure hope so.
  • 10
 Delete..PB thought at response need posted twice
  • 10
 If they could make their way to the Rampage this year.
  • 420
flag stillatit (Jan 8, 2025 at 18:21) (Below Threshold)
 They're too late...needed to happen a couple years ago. I was part of a group that tried, but the athletes weren't yet ready to turn down the easy money they were getting.

Now, the hedge fund companies - looking at you, PON - have a stranglehold on everything. And they can easily afford to lose zink and Rheeder's entire net worth, on a quarterly basis, for as long as it takes.

All the sponsored riders i know have quit, or are quietly taking PENNIES on the dollar from what they used to get paid back when mtb companies were owned and ran by passionate cyclists.

Add to this that no one needs, or can afford, a new bike every year and the die is cast; the party is over.

E-everything will help string it out a little longer, until enough people get tired of having to replace expensive batteries and being stranded out on the trail because they forgot to pay one of their subscriptions for the stupid shit they put on their bike

just ride your bike. For the moment, it's still mostly free. But you better believe there is a boardroom right now full of people trying to figure out how to take that from you too
  • 160
 MTB is a bit late to the party. The majority of the BMX industry has been this way since the early 90s. Big corporate companies came and went but the small rider owned companies have been the solid base. Smaller market of course but it's kept that industry afloat for more than 30 years. I can't see MTB going the same though
  • 90
 @Stuartkbmx: I remember when all the heads of rider owned BMX companies got together to sort out the multiple BB mess. An then look at the hundreds of MTB standards..

I been looking at a 22" bmx a LOT lately
  • 370
 Seems like a dude making some weird business decisions.
  • 452
 How's that?

Companies are dropping rider support left and right. It's nearly impossible to make a living based off financial support from bike industry companies alone. So he's building a life for himself. Using his knowledge and connections to get businesses off the ground.

Title for example. He built that brand. Got OE placement, professional athlete usage and factory race team usage.... then he sold it. You think he didn't make some decent coin off that?

With a bike company what people need to realize is there's a difference between making money and making the type of money that holding firms expect you to make. It's possible to run a company if your goals and expectations are reasonable.

Example... Kona. (all these numbers are make believe)

Say they're making 18% profit. As a rider owned company that's probably reasonable. Say they're making $5-6m annually. Per employee earnings of... say $150k. Totally reasonable.

But when you're owned by an equity firm they're looking for numbers like... 35-40%. $10-12m. $250k per employee.
They put out earnings expectations for stock holders and when a company isn't hitting them they either find a way to get it there or they kill it.

Same thing you're seeing with GT right now.

But in reality... for normal people... that 15% is just fine.

So say Brett gets in there and can turn.... 300k-500k in profit.... small potatoes in the bike industry. But for him as a person and for his team of people... that's a hell of a lot better than zero.
  • 121
 “Economics is all about how people make choices [and] sociology is about why they don't have any choices to make”
  • 132
 @onemanarmy: That analysis will run you into the ground fast. Cost of capital will force reinvestment of earnings thereby limiting funding payroll. From there the cycle continues.

Building a business with a small boutique product line in a limited market vs scaling a business to profit are very different problems.
  • 61
 @noplacelikeloam: I think you nailed it. I'd like to see the guy succeed but the economics of starting a boutique bike brand at this point in time seem challenging. @onemanarmy laid out a cherry of a situation, unlikely.
  • 51
 @noplacelikeloam: Generally speaking when I think about profits I consider operating expenses first. That's profits after payroll and expenses.

And you always re-invest.Start small and expand. Look at Atherton.

You don't have to do it all at once. One or two products becomes 3 becomes 5. You don't have to go from 1 to 14.

Even Santa Cruz used to have a relatively small line. Still do for how large of a company they are.

Beyond that... who's to say he doesn't have a backer like the Atherton's did. Kids smart. I'm sure he's got a pretty good grasp on where he's headed.
  • 21
 @onemanarmy: @onemanarmy: You should read the book Shoe Dog about Nike, they were turning over millions and still only one delayed shipment away form bankruptcy, even with a small crew.

I think companies need to make a shit load more than we think to operate long term
  • 10
 Meanwhile you’re buying btc at 100k
  • 20
 @willshw123: I think I will. Thank you.

My understanding is that they scaled up pretty quickly and they were trying to do some things that no one else had really done before.
  • 331
 Bookyrslf , no matter how I look at it, doesn't seem like a good choice for a name.
  • 20
 Cool business though - I was skeptical but it seems like a good way to put yourself out there for tours etc. Shame more people haven't signed up
  • 142
 @jabblede: I signed up and have yet to be booked. What a scam!
  • 313
 Brett is a G. When most are looking for more sponsors he is dropping them and building his own shit. Good for him.
  • 31
 or they just didn't want to pay to him same as to B. Semenuk xD
  • 10
 As nice as that would be, I bet the companies decided not to renew the contracts for an athlete who is no longer competing, and he is just taking matters into his own hands. After all, the true champions in their respective sport have always been the best at rebounding from the downs. And Brett has always been a top tier pro among pro riders. It's what keeps him/them ahead of plenty of other talented athletes.
  • 210
 I hope it's called Title 2
  • 80
 Second Title
  • 242
 Title Fight
  • 440
 someone suggested Table of Contents and I am sad to say I can confirm that's not the name. Frown
  • 320
 Subtitle
  • 22
 > Title goes here
  • 120
 @brianpark: so you really are part of the shadowy industry cabal
  • 50
 Brheeder Bike Company
  • 61
 Entitled
  • 20
 @kyleluvsdh: I miss Title Fight
  • 140
 brett rheeders rampage run in 22 will be one i never forget. such a skilled rider. i’m almost ashamed to admit it’s part of the reason i own a commencal
  • 20
 That and value for money right
  • 20
 still riding my Pef desighned V3 supreme FR VIP cos rampage
  • 143
 Maybe this will be the brand that brings back 26" wheels on adult sized frames. They could make a slope bike, then a longer travel version of it. Reviewers would be blown away at how agile and fun the thing is. Several of us would line up to buy.
  • 70
 Easy to make snarky comments, not so easy to build a brand. I respect it. Seems like a tough time to get started but all the best to him. If he can offer something special during this weird downtime, it could work.
  • 40
 he knows something we don’t - he probably learnt a lot building and selling title. Hopefully it will apply in this environment. I will watch. Building a company is the hardest thing I have ever done. So more power to him
  • 40
 Having dealings with Titlemtb , i can say that whatever Brett Rheeder does will be something that make people pay attention for sure....cant wait to see what is coming
  • 31
 I hope it's not just another frame sourced out of Asia. Local in-house manufacturing is a company that is easy to get behind. Just another option coming out of Tawain is a book with a familiar Title that no one wants to Rheed.
  • 82
 Title Fight components
  • 50
 Title fight mentioned
  • 20
 Totally jacked my name components™
  • 10
 @Joebohobo: I miss Title Fight
  • 60
 RHDR Bikes--gotta be...
  • 31
 He'd be a fool not to. Has a nice ring to it.
  • 70
 @Dtower92: It may be easy to the ears, but it's confusing for rheeders.
  • 128
 The one thing this industry doesn’t need is another brand. Components or otherwise.
  • 212
 Username checks out
  • 30
 after rides on commi frames, eeen he realized that he could make frames better.. )
  • 40
 Bret PLEASE make a mini mullet in adult sizes!!!
  • 10
 Why are riding launching brands? Seems like the wrost possible time and too much overhead to be competitive. I do not understand this move.
  • 10
 While the bike industry slashes prices and struggle to stay financially afloat, Rheeder is launching another bike brand? Good luck but the timing might be wrong.
  • 31
 Thought he was on Trek hahaha.
  • 10
 Might be cheaper to just buy a dying brand and change it. I see there are a few brands in fresh coffins….
  • 10
 I wish him well. As we know, the best way to make a small fortune in the bike industry is to start with a large one.
  • 10
 Make a company from tawian catalog parts, sign friends to ride for brand, sell in 3 years. Profit?
  • 21
 Bookyrslf. The ultimate bikes to case jumps?!?
Below threshold threads are hidden







