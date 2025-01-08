Brett Rheeder Parts Ways with Commencal, Says He Will Launch New MTB Company in 2025





Thank you for the continued support! Happy new year everyone. 2024 held a change of pace and some redirection with my career. With my departure from competition came some separation from sponsors and brands.In 2024, I parted ways with Fox Racing, Smith Optics, Adidas/FiveTen, and Clif Bar without announcement. As 2025 begins, I’m also saying goodbye to Commencal Bikes and Kenda Tires. I wanted to extend my appreciation to all of these companies for their support. I’m thankful for what we’ve accomplished together, some over the past decade.Slowing down has given me space to reevaluate and rebuild the things that matter to me. In my “downtime,” I’ve been building two new companies; @bookyrslf that launched in September, and a new mountain bike company that will launch this year.I’m really excited for this new chapter. Not only to spend more time on my bike, pushing limits, just for me, but also to fulfill my vision and goals with my new businesses, and see them come to life.Thank you for the continued support! Happy new year everyone. — Brett Rheeder