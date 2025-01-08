Brett Rheeder Parts Ways with Commencal, Says He Will Launch New MTB Company in 2025

Brett Rheeder has shared on Instagram that he has parted ways with Commencal Bikes and Kenda Tires ahead of the 2025 season. After announcing that he was retiring from freeride and slopestyle competition in January of 2023, Rheeder parted ways with Fox Racing, Smith Optics, Adidas/FiveTen, and Clif Bar in 2024 without announcement.
2024 held a change of pace and some redirection with my career. With my departure from competition came some separation from sponsors and brands.
In 2024, I parted ways with Fox Racing, Smith Optics, Adidas/FiveTen, and Clif Bar without announcement. As 2025 begins, I’m also saying goodbye to Commencal Bikes and Kenda Tires. I wanted to extend my appreciation to all of these companies for their support. I’m thankful for what we’ve accomplished together, some over the past decade.
Slowing down has given me space to reevaluate and rebuild the things that matter to me. In my “downtime,” I’ve been building two new companies; @bookyrslf that launched in September, and a new mountain bike company that will launch this year.
I’m really excited for this new chapter. Not only to spend more time on my bike, pushing limits, just for me, but also to fulfill my vision and goals with my new businesses, and see them come to life.
Thank you for the continued support! Happy new year everyone.—Brett Rheeder
Now, the hedge fund companies - looking at you, PON - have a stranglehold on everything. And they can easily afford to lose zink and Rheeder's entire net worth, on a quarterly basis, for as long as it takes.
All the sponsored riders i know have quit, or are quietly taking PENNIES on the dollar from what they used to get paid back when mtb companies were owned and ran by passionate cyclists.
Add to this that no one needs, or can afford, a new bike every year and the die is cast; the party is over.
E-everything will help string it out a little longer, until enough people get tired of having to replace expensive batteries and being stranded out on the trail because they forgot to pay one of their subscriptions for the stupid shit they put on their bike
just ride your bike. For the moment, it's still mostly free. But you better believe there is a boardroom right now full of people trying to figure out how to take that from you too
That you took one word out of my comment to pick on tells me all I need to know about you - which is that you're not a person of substance or depth. Happy trolling
I mean all this stuff is made in the same far eastern factories, it's just where you want your £$£$ to go inbetween
Companies will continue to be squeezed and there will likely be more and more smaller players that drop out as they can't compete.
The stoke that runs the industry is already being taken advantage of to continue to suppress wages for everyone who works for bike companies.
Marketing is cheaper than ever, as companies don't need to pay whole marketing teams... they can pay a few disparate influencers to get similar view numbers.
The end consumer will be placated by "cheaper" bikes but in reality prices of the big players that can currently afford to provide discounts will creep up as their competition drops away.
In short... monopolies are bad. PON is bad.
You are spot on. I would say this applies to almost every industry in America now.
I have been convinced for a while that, much like the gangs of LA, the political 'left' and 'right' are fighting the wrong enemy.
Apple just admitted what we all already knew - theyre literally spying on us via Siri and the iphone. this after all my Apple fanboy friends assured me that Apple cared about my privacy.
They don't
The sad part is no one even cares, And they expect less than one percent of the people to claim their (laughingly small) share of the penalty.
The subscription model, be it for bikes or features on new cars, is the worst thing ever to happen to the consumer.
But u do get your point
I'm not discounting what they've done, or the real damage true PE firms have done to bicycle companies and many more. Having seen the model in action twice now from the inside I would take the honest VC approach of spray and pray rocket fuel; light it on fire over the PE "buy with the lie" of investment and growth, hollow out the fundamentals while siphoning off huge cash flow, sell on to the next sucker before the music stops.
I been looking at a 22" bmx a LOT lately
Companies are dropping rider support left and right. It's nearly impossible to make a living based off financial support from bike industry companies alone. So he's building a life for himself. Using his knowledge and connections to get businesses off the ground.
Title for example. He built that brand. Got OE placement, professional athlete usage and factory race team usage.... then he sold it. You think he didn't make some decent coin off that?
With a bike company what people need to realize is there's a difference between making money and making the type of money that holding firms expect you to make. It's possible to run a company if your goals and expectations are reasonable.
Example... Kona. (all these numbers are make believe)
Say they're making 18% profit. As a rider owned company that's probably reasonable. Say they're making $5-6m annually. Per employee earnings of... say $150k. Totally reasonable.
But when you're owned by an equity firm they're looking for numbers like... 35-40%. $10-12m. $250k per employee.
They put out earnings expectations for stock holders and when a company isn't hitting them they either find a way to get it there or they kill it.
Same thing you're seeing with GT right now.
But in reality... for normal people... that 15% is just fine.
So say Brett gets in there and can turn.... 300k-500k in profit.... small potatoes in the bike industry. But for him as a person and for his team of people... that's a hell of a lot better than zero.
Building a business with a small boutique product line in a limited market vs scaling a business to profit are very different problems.
And you always re-invest.Start small and expand. Look at Atherton.
You don't have to do it all at once. One or two products becomes 3 becomes 5. You don't have to go from 1 to 14.
Even Santa Cruz used to have a relatively small line. Still do for how large of a company they are.
Beyond that... who's to say he doesn't have a backer like the Atherton's did. Kids smart. I'm sure he's got a pretty good grasp on where he's headed.
I think companies need to make a shit load more than we think to operate long term
My understanding is that they scaled up pretty quickly and they were trying to do some things that no one else had really done before.