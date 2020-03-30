Brett Rheeder Recovering After Knee Surgery

Mar 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Back flip tail whip off the drop for Rheeder.

Brett Rheeder has announced on social media that he is currently recovering from surgery after having a large tear in his medial meniscus operated on two weeks ago. With riding off the cards Brett says: "Of course my plans this spring (and potentially summer) have been flipped upside down but so have everyone else’s."

bigquotesNot exactly sure how I got myself in this situation (I think a collaboration of small injuries piled up throughout the years), however I found myself on the operating table having a large tear in my medial meniscus stitched back together two weeks ago, right before the COVID-19 virus shut everything down. Very thankful to have gotten assessed by Action Sports Medical in Queenstown, then surgery done so quickly after by Dr. Heard in Banff. On the positive side of all this, I couldn’t have had the operation at a better time.

Being in quarantine has really helped me focus on the recovery at a time when nothing else is going on. Of course my plans this spring (and potentially summer) have been flipped upside down but so have everyone else’s, so let’s take this time to focus on our health, strength and well-being. If anyone’s going through similar situations or has tips from past knee surgeries let me know! I’d love to hear your story. Brett Rheeder


We're wishing Brett all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Brett Rheeder


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Mariske Strauss Contracts COVID-19]
84917 views
Bike Check: 9 of the Pinkbike Office Staff's Personal Rides
62915 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
61905 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
52771 views
Spotted: New YT Industries Trail Bike in #LiveCaged Video
45945 views
Must Watch: 16 Free Feature-Length Bike Movies to Binge in Self Isolation
45676 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
44922 views
Bike Check: Maxime Chapuis' Specialized S-Works Enduro
43044 views

12 Comments

  • 2 0
 As someone who slammed last summer and tore ACL and Meniscus... it sucks. Glad he caught it early enough to get it all fixed up. Healing vibes to you, Brett. You'll be back and better than ever.
  • 1 0
 Hey how were the symptoms? I just crashed yesterday and really twisted my knee, it hurts a lot but I could manage to drie home and walk, but it got swollen. Do you think it would be a rupture on the ACL or just a strain? I mean, how bad was your knee just after the tear?

Thanks for answering,
Gábor
  • 1 0
 @tajtigabor: I’ve blown both ACLs. One where I also tore the MCL and meniscus was immediately stiff and walking was not an option. The second time wasn’t so bad and I skied down. The let go walking down stairs but I didn’t think it was that bad, but it was gone. You’ll need to see a doctor or other specialist.
  • 2 1
 Do the PT! Do it! I am sure you know this, and like you stated have a greater ability to focus on recovery with the current situation. I had 70% of my meniscus removed in one knee. I focused so much on PT, that after about 1 month, my other knee actually was weaker and less stable in all the assessments the PT lady put me through. It was really surprising. So dont forget to do the exercises on both sides...Also, I have found that continuing the PT exercises after healing is a good idea. I usually get them back in my routine before ski season. But for a professional athlete such as yourself...just keep doing them as long as you want to be at the top where you are. You will be back to normal in a couple months, just in time to come out of isolation!
Btw, props on the amazing season you had last year!
  • 2 0
 Sending good vibes. Broke my ankle December 28th. Can finally ride and Coronavirus shuts everything down. This is the best time to recover.
  • 1 1
 Hey Brett,
I’m 6.5 months post op on a left patellar tendon rupture and repair. My progress is very slow, possibly due to being 50 years old. I keep having a 2 steps forward, 1.9 steps back with my progress. I guess my advice is to be patient. Obviously very different injuries. My surgeon at Tahoe Fracture says to expect a 2-3 year recovery before I am at whatever my maximum improvement is. More than likely he expects permanent quadriceps atrophy and weakness. I hope to ride and ski again but my surgeon makes no promises.
  • 1 0
 Are there any other pictures besides this one for when Brett Rheeder is mentioned?
  • 1 3
 Hey whats up guys, i'm doing a little research and would really appreciate it if you could help me out by completing this survey: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfijLz8bYEWPF-NWUqt6Qxm_lpQud_xsFRgSBXZWywzy_ervg/viewform?usp=sf_link
Thanks a lot!
  • 2 0
 Healing vibes buddy!
  • 1 0
 I see that pistol squats are already np, bright future for this guy.
  • 1 0
 Bret is a true BC legend
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009151
Mobile Version of Website