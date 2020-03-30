Brett Rheeder Recovering After Knee Surgery

Brett Rheeder has announced on social media that he is currently recovering from surgery after having a large tear in his medial meniscus operated on two weeks ago. With riding off the cards Brett says: "Of course my plans this spring (and potentially summer) have been flipped upside down but so have everyone else’s."
|Not exactly sure how I got myself in this situation (I think a collaboration of small injuries piled up throughout the years), however I found myself on the operating table having a large tear in my medial meniscus stitched back together two weeks ago, right before the COVID-19 virus shut everything down. Very thankful to have gotten assessed by Action Sports Medical in Queenstown, then surgery done so quickly after by Dr. Heard in Banff. On the positive side of all this, I couldn’t have had the operation at a better time.
Being in quarantine has really helped me focus on the recovery at a time when nothing else is going on. Of course my plans this spring (and potentially summer) have been flipped upside down but so have everyone else’s, so let’s take this time to focus on our health, strength and well-being. If anyone’s going through similar situations or has tips from past knee surgeries let me know! I’d love to hear your story.— Brett Rheeder
We're wishing Brett all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.
12 Comments
Thanks for answering,
Gábor
Btw, props on the amazing season you had last year!
I’m 6.5 months post op on a left patellar tendon rupture and repair. My progress is very slow, possibly due to being 50 years old. I keep having a 2 steps forward, 1.9 steps back with my progress. I guess my advice is to be patient. Obviously very different injuries. My surgeon at Tahoe Fracture says to expect a 2-3 year recovery before I am at whatever my maximum improvement is. More than likely he expects permanent quadriceps atrophy and weakness. I hope to ride and ski again but my surgeon makes no promises.
Thanks a lot!
Post a Comment