Brett Rheeder Recovering After Knee Surgery

Not exactly sure how I got myself in this situation (I think a collaboration of small injuries piled up throughout the years), however I found myself on the operating table having a large tear in my medial meniscus stitched back together two weeks ago, right before the COVID-19 virus shut everything down. Very thankful to have gotten assessed by Action Sports Medical in Queenstown, then surgery done so quickly after by Dr. Heard in Banff. On the positive side of all this, I couldn’t have had the operation at a better time.



Being in quarantine has really helped me focus on the recovery at a time when nothing else is going on. Of course my plans this spring (and potentially summer) have been flipped upside down but so have everyone else’s, so let’s take this time to focus on our health, strength and well-being. If anyone’s going through similar situations or has tips from past knee surgeries let me know! I’d love to hear your story. — Brett Rheeder