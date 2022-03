Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal

Brett Rheeder has today announced he will be riding for Commencal bikes in 2022 and beyond.In January this year, Rheeder announced he was parting ways with Trek after 9 years together and now we have confirmation of which brand he will be riding with for the next two seasons.Rheeder has won Red Bull Rampage and the X-Games as well as being a seven-time Crankworx champion and the only four-time FMB Slopestyle World Tour champion. He also starred in several feature films, including "NotBad," "UnReal," "Not2Bad" and "Return to Earth."Brett also spent 2021 riding without a suspension sponsor and was hoping to test a number of brands to see which worked best. There has been no official confirmation but form this video it looks like he may be working with Ohlins going forward.