Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal

Mar 29, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Brett Rheeder has today announced he will be riding for Commencal bikes in 2022 and beyond.

In January this year, Rheeder announced he was parting ways with Trek after 9 years together and now we have confirmation of which brand he will be riding with for the next two seasons.

Rheeder has won Red Bull Rampage and the X-Games as well as being a seven-time Crankworx champion and the only four-time FMB Slopestyle World Tour champion. He also starred in several feature films, including "NotBad," "UnReal," "Not2Bad" and "Return to Earth."

Brett also spent 2021 riding without a suspension sponsor and was hoping to test a number of brands to see which worked best. There has been no official confirmation but form this video it looks like he may be working with Ohlins going forward.

More follows

24 Comments

  • 24 0
 Huge pickup for Commencal. Especially following Pierron's insane win this weekend.
  • 33 5
 Wait... Commencal is making trucks now??
  • 1 0
 @seismicninja: If it came in Champagne, I'd buy it
  • 15 0
 Commencal it's becoming the Real Madrid of bikes
  • 2 0
 I would say Paris St Germain
  • 1 0
 @Jeannotlaride: PSG in terms of talent. In terms of performance, Real.
  • 1 0
 @MT36: 4-0 to Barca….that’s equivalent no Commencal rider even qualifying.
  • 10 0
 Even without the pandemic, All the sick riders on Commecal's payroll would have caused the same amount of inflation on their bike prices anyway!
  • 5 0
 Signing with Commencal, that's the ticket right there.
  • 4 1
 Simpsons did it, simpsons did it... err I mean, Vital rumors figured it out earlier, Vital rumors figured it out earlier.
  • 4 0
 Congratulations Bree!
  • 2 0
 What is going on at Commencal?! So many top pros on on Commencal frames right now.
  • 4 1
 I Brett Rheeding this is was a big shock!
  • 2 0
 Super excited to see what comes from this!
  • 2 0
 Everybody and their brother has signed with Commencal.
  • 1 0
 Now maybe he can afford a wind-screen for his mic! Exciting!
  • 1 0
 For once it doesn’t look like a session
  • 1 0
 Commencal slope style bike next?
  • 1 0
 they had the absolute sx (the kyle strait bike) that I always thought looked so fun. wish I had my hands on one
  • 1 0
 Did not see that coming! Wonder if commy will re're the absolute SX?
  • 1 0
 Will wesee all his Trek frames on Pinkbike buy and sell?
  • 3 0
 'Mint', 'never raced', 'professionally maintained'
  • 1 0
 Hmm, is Brett injured still or something?
  • 1 0
 Max should be furious to sign him!

