Brett Rheeder to Ride Without a Suspension Sponsor in 2021

Hey guys,



I’ve been getting lots of messages lately asking what suspension brand I’m going to be riding this year so I thought I’d take a second to explain my situation. First of all, I’d like to thank Fox for the last 9 years, it’s been an amazing partnership and I’m sad to see it go. They’ve decided to reserve Fox for race athletes only moving all of their freeride athletes over to Marzocchi. When we were working on my transition, we couldn’t come to terms and instead I decided to test some different suspension brands out on my own dime.



To start things off I bought a set of EXT, a couple sets of Ohlins and Cornelius from Intend has sent me some of his suspension, which I’m super excited to try. It’s the first time that I haven’t been affiliated with a suspension brand and I thought it would be the perfect way to test the waters and give my opinions and feedback. Here’s to a year of testing new brands and let's go from there. — Brett Rheeder