Brett Rheeder to Ride Without a Suspension Sponsor in 2021

Apr 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Brett Rheeder has explained on Instagram that he won’t be riding with any particular suspension sponsor in 2021 after announcing he was parting ways with Fox in February.

After Fox apparently moved all of its freeride athletes over to Marzocchi, Rheeder couldn't come to terms with them so instead decided to test some smaller suspension brands using his own money. So far he has bought suspension from EXT and Ohlins and has been sent suspension by Intend. Rheeder intends to test the dampers throughout the year and see what happens from there.

bigquotesHey guys,

I’ve been getting lots of messages lately asking what suspension brand I’m going to be riding this year so I thought I’d take a second to explain my situation. First of all, I’d like to thank Fox for the last 9 years, it’s been an amazing partnership and I’m sad to see it go. They’ve decided to reserve Fox for race athletes only moving all of their freeride athletes over to Marzocchi. When we were working on my transition, we couldn’t come to terms and instead I decided to test some different suspension brands out on my own dime.

To start things off I bought a set of EXT, a couple sets of Ohlins and Cornelius from Intend has sent me some of his suspension, which I’m super excited to try. It’s the first time that I haven’t been affiliated with a suspension brand and I thought it would be the perfect way to test the waters and give my opinions and feedback. Here’s to a year of testing new brands and let's go from there.Brett Rheeder

Rheeder has since posted a video of this new build that features an Ohlins fork and shock.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Racing Rumours Suspension Fork Ext Intend Ohlins Brett Rheeder


29 Comments

  • 17 1
 Hopefully some company will spring into action.
  • 3 12
flag vemegen (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 why would they? they are selling everything they can make, no reason for excessive sponsorship.
  • 9 2
 Think Fox will rebound after their loss?
  • 4 1
 @ridealltheb1kes: Hopefully they'll be able to get a Grip2 of the situation...
  • 6 29
flag MillerTFB (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Guys & gals, constant puns on every pinkbike article aren’t as funny or clever as you think.
  • 6 0
 surely some other company is going to intend a collaboration
  • 5 0
 @MillerTFB: I know, right? They're pun-ishingly bad!
  • 2 0
 @MillerTFB: Stop dampening the spirit.
  • 1 0
 With his experience he has alot of leverage, some will step up and everything will click
  • 1 0
 @MillerTFB : someone needs some slick honey for all the friction theyre creating
  • 15 1
 Such a coincidence , I too will be riding without a suspension sponsorship this year, again,
  • 1 0
 haha good one
  • 6 2
 Kinda of lame of fox to do that. Brett has shown soo much dedication to fox over the years. He painted his whole bike in kashima! I can understand why he wouldn’t want to ride heavier suspension from marzocchi.. But I’m stoke to see what Brett has to say about these more exotic suspension brands.
  • 7 0
 Will he be using the new blacked out Maxxis tyres too?
  • 4 0
 He’s trying all the super exotic stuff. Sounds like a good time. Somehow I bet none of it holds him back.
  • 7 5
 Well fox really lost their grip2 and bombed their freeride team. Hopefully they all find rockingly shockingly good sponsors so they don't get over chargered. 38 bars became just a limmerick, or a lyric on 'ol cane creek
  • 7 0
 Huh?
  • 5 2
 This shocks the community, what the fox is going on
  • 2 0
 If you’re Rheeding this Brett could I have the RCfox truck you got from them please? I’ll cover shipping etc
  • 3 0
 I like how Ohlins made him a custom DJ fork.
  • 2 0
 I think they already made it for Matt Jones, but hey. Big Grin
  • 2 1
 Whichever brand he goes for will get quite a vote of confidence; hopefully he'll be honest if he gets paid and/or free stuff
  • 1 0
 Well what ever he’s running is prolly the best now. I bet it’s a onlins ext combo
  • 1 0
 Like Brett, whenever I decide it’s time for a new fork, I purchase 3-4 different ones
  • 1 0
 I'll gladly take his old Fox forks off of him.

Also, that rear shock is not Öhlins, is that not a normal Fox DPS?
  • 2 0
 Riding rigid?
  • 1 0
 he literally has like 3 bikes painted kashima gold tho
  • 1 0
 I guess not using his Title gyro either?.......
  • 1 0
 Manitouuuuuuuu

Post a Comment



