Brett Rheeder Withdraws from Red Bull Rampage

Oct 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Brett Rheeder looking to take the win and the overall title for the season.

Last week, we reported that Brett Rheeder was on crutches just three weeks before Red Bull finals. While he still seemed hopeful that he would be able to rehabilitate his knee injury in time to head to the desert to compete, he has just shared on Instagram that he has withdrawn from this year's Red Bull Rampage, set to take place in just two weeks in Virgin, Utah. Rheeder finished first in the competition in 2018 and second in 2019.

bigquotesNo Red Bull Rampage for me this year.

A crash took me off the bike and put me into crutches on September 24th with a minor knee injury. From there I spent the following week rehabilitating my knee with @damienmoroney in hopes that we could see enough improvements to go ahead with Rampage.

We made insane progress! But unfortunately not enough for what Rampage demands. Bummed for sure but this injury could be a lot worse, as of right now the prognosis is perhaps a sprained LCL or bad bone bruise (MRI results coming this week) Either way I think this will be a relatively short recovery.

Good luck to the riders and dig crews this year! Bummed I can’t be there with you but stoked to see what everyone builds and rides. Will be watching from home!

Until next year!Brett Rheeder

We wish Rheeder the best of luck with his recovery.

We have confirmation that Brendan Fairclough has also withdrawn from the event and that Reed Boggs will now be competing. Remaining alternates for Red Bull Rampage are: Thomas Genon, Emil Johansson, DJ Brandt, and Antoine Bizet. We do not yet have confirmation on which of the four remaining alternates will be competing.


Current 2021 Red Bull Rampage Rider List:
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Tyler McCaul  (USA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Carson Storch(USA)
Kyle Strait  (USA)
Vincent Tupin  (FRA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brage Vestavik (NOR)
Cam Zink (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)

Alternates:
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)

Brett Rheeder had a hectic morning session then tried to conserve his energy as the winds picked up.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Brett Rheeder Red Bull Rampage


8 Comments

  • 11 0
 DJ is up!!!
  • 2 0
 Rheeder's tale up to now has had more ups and downs to it than Rampage itself. I'm seriously happy that Brett has resolved this in a healthy way, and will live to Rampage another day! Ba-Da-Bing!
  • 4 0
 Lacondeguy takes it this year.
  • 3 0
 Hope it's DJ. How he's not already in as a wild card is baffling.
  • 3 0
 Smart choice.
  • 1 0
 Not a bad call in his situation. Heal up and get fired up for next year!
  • 1 1
 They’re dropping off like flies
  • 1 1
 Womp womp

