Brett Rheeder Withdraws from Red Bull Rampage

No Red Bull Rampage for me this year.



A crash took me off the bike and put me into crutches on September 24th with a minor knee injury. From there I spent the following week rehabilitating my knee with @damienmoroney in hopes that we could see enough improvements to go ahead with Rampage.



We made insane progress! But unfortunately not enough for what Rampage demands. Bummed for sure but this injury could be a lot worse, as of right now the prognosis is perhaps a sprained LCL or bad bone bruise (MRI results coming this week) Either way I think this will be a relatively short recovery.



Good luck to the riders and dig crews this year! Bummed I can’t be there with you but stoked to see what everyone builds and rides. Will be watching from home!



Until next year! — Brett Rheeder