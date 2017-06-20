Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Brett Rheeder's Winning Run: Crankworx Les Gets - Video
Jun 20, 2017 at 13:52
Jun 20, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Brett Rheeder threw down in France, with a run that included a huge frontflip, barspin 720s, and flip cans.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
97889 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
81515 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
81442 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
68843 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
53980 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
46461 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
44304 views
Talking Telemetry and Downhill Bike Setup with Giant's Dave Garland
41737 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
mtbdude562
(40 mins ago)
Emil had a smoother run but rheeder had some crazy bangers. oppo cork 7 and cork 7 bar in the same run is madness
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(31 mins ago)
the level of progression is insane! and just think...emil is only 17. give him a couple more years and he will be a powerhouse.
[Reply]
+ 1
Ocfug
(23 mins ago)
I believe he turned 18 today actually!
[Reply]
+ 3
sewer-rat
(21 mins ago)
Rheediculous!
[Reply]
+ 1
BradynLFG
(11 mins ago)
proggresion from now to a couple of years ago is crazy!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
keatonistheguy
(41 mins ago)
Congrats Rheeder!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027860
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment