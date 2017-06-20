Brett Rheeder's Winning Run: Crankworx Les Gets - Video

Jun 20, 2017 at 13:52
Jun 20, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Brett Rheeder threw down in France, with a run that included a huge frontflip, barspin 720s, and flip cans.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
Scott Genius 2018 - First Ride
97889 views
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
81515 views
Brandon Semenuk: Simplicity - Video
81442 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
68843 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
53980 views
Staff Rides - Mike Levy's Rocky Mountain Element
46461 views
Logan Peat: Dirt Waves - Video
44304 views
Talking Telemetry and Downhill Bike Setup with Giant's Dave Garland
41737 views






6 Comments

  • + 2
 Emil had a smoother run but rheeder had some crazy bangers. oppo cork 7 and cork 7 bar in the same run is madness
  • + 1
 the level of progression is insane! and just think...emil is only 17. give him a couple more years and he will be a powerhouse.
  • + 1
 I believe he turned 18 today actually!
  • + 3
 Rheediculous!
  • + 1
 proggresion from now to a couple of years ago is crazy!!!
  • + 1
 Congrats Rheeder!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027860
Mobile Version of Website