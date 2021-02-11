Brett Tippie Signs with Leatt

One of the main things that made me feel convinced in the safety of the Leatt helmets was studying research on the effectiveness of their 360° Turbine Technology. These little disc-shaped turbines that are positioned against your skull are designed to deform and bend, absorbing energy from impacts and reducing rotational forces that cause concussions. The numbers and effectiveness of this system speak for themselves and I'm trusting my brain to this product to keep me safe, while shredding in the mountains. I have many jokes to remember and tell and I need all the help I can get! Haha. — Brett Tippie