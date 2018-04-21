Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Brett Tippie's 30 Second Sell Part 1 - Sea Otter 2018
Apr 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Tippie checks out the newest mountain bike products at the 2018 Sea Otter Classic, but only gives the brands 30 seconds to tell him what they've been up to and why it's awesome. Can they do it?
Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeproductions
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
116201 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
74802 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
60937 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
58185 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
53222 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49564 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
49317 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
43329 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
Davestich
(14 mins ago)
Kylo Ren got fired from the First Order and now works for YT?
[Reply]
+ 0
N-60
(8 mins ago)
Pffft, amateurs, I never struggle to finish the job in 30 seconds.
[Reply]
+ 1
Jimmy0
(11 mins ago)
Neat
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021194
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment