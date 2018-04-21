VIDEOS

Brett Tippie's 30 Second Sell Part 1 - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Tippie checks out the newest mountain bike products at the 2018 Sea Otter Classic, but only gives the brands 30 seconds to tell him what they've been up to and why it's awesome. Can they do it?


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Kylo Ren got fired from the First Order and now works for YT?
  • + 0
 Pffft, amateurs, I never struggle to finish the job in 30 seconds.
  • + 1
 Neat

