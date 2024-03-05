Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Longtime readers are likely tired of how much we love The Taipei Cycle Show, but it's that time of year again and we're excited to be here. The show is trade focused rather than media or consumer focused, and it's a great opportunity to see new product in a more direct and honest way. The show opens properly tomorrow, but we've been in Taiwan for a few days to catch up with some industry contacts and check out some under-the-radar factories. Along the way we've found some interesting products, met some great people, and eaten some absolutely incredible food.
711L's clever locking air chucks
Taichung has a store that specializes in high end Japanese, Taiwanese, and German tools called Deen Style Factory Gear
Taichung has a store that specializes in high end Japanese, Taiwanese, and German tools called Deen Style Factory Gear. It is also a bar, and a hair salon, and runs a golf sim in the basement.
Dario found an incredibly interesting tool from a Taiwanese design studio called 711L, and we both had to buy them instantly. I won't give away what we bought, because Dario is going to write about it as a standlone article, and we're going to meet up with them at the show to get some more info.
The next day we visited 711L's small design studio in downtown Taichung, and they showed us a bunch of other clever things they're working on. These locking air chucks work great—the Presta one is especially intuitive, locking on as you push it into place, and then releasing when you push a button on the back. No more accidentally unthreading a twist-on pump head, and way easier to use than a flip lever. Honestly they're pretty impressive.
Another interesting product from them was a partnership with Sloky, integrating their Taiwan-made torque bit drivers into a three-way wrench. As much as I don't personally love the ubiquitous three-way wrench form factor, I love being able to set your wrench to exactly the torque values you need. We are told that Sloky has insanely precise readings for their size—they offer some of their lower torque values in 0.1nm increments.
