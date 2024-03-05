Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 5, 2024
by Brian Park  

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
BRIAN'S DAY 0 RANDOMS
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Dario looking at KT's "Dinosaur Machine" which Joey Solomon told us was his favourite machine in Taiwan. It's absolutely insane, and Dario will pull together a full tour piece later this week.


Longtime readers are likely tired of how much we love The Taipei Cycle Show, but it's that time of year again and we're excited to be here. The show is trade focused rather than media or consumer focused, and it's a great opportunity to see new product in a more direct and honest way. The show opens properly tomorrow, but we've been in Taiwan for a few days to catch up with some industry contacts and check out some under-the-radar factories. Along the way we've found some interesting products, met some great people, and eaten some absolutely incredible food.

We kick off our show coverage in earnest tomorrow. Thanks for reading!




Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Presta.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Shrader.

711L's clever locking air chucks

Taichung has a store that specializes in high end Japanese, Taiwanese, and German tools called Deen Style Factory Gear. It is also a bar, and a hair salon, and runs a golf sim in the basement. Needless to say, the combination of very nice negronis and a boatload of tools I want did not go easy on my wallet.

Dario found an incredibly interesting tool from a Taiwanese design studio called 711L, and we both had to buy them instantly. I won't give away what we bought, because Dario is going to write about it as a standlone article, and we're going to meet up with them at the show to get some more info.

The next day we visited 711L's small design studio in downtown Taichung, and they showed us a bunch of other clever things they're working on. These locking air chucks work great—the Presta one is especially intuitive, locking on as you push it into place, and then releasing when you push a button on the back. No more accidentally unthreading a twist-on pump head, and way easier to use than a flip lever. Honestly they're pretty impressive.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
3-way torque driver
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
You can load up your drive with whatever torque presets you'd like.

Another interesting product from them was a partnership with Sloky, integrating their Taiwan-made torque bit drivers into a three-way wrench. As much as I don't personally love the ubiquitous three-way wrench form factor, I love being able to set your wrench to exactly the torque values you need. We are told that Sloky has insanely precise readings for their size—they offer some of their lower torque values in 0.1nm increments.

I don't have pricing info on these yet. They sell some of their products on Amazon in the USA, and hope to have a new website and direct sales channel set up soon. Visit their Facebook page for more info.




photo
Tool time.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Hannah and Dario with Leo from 711L.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Hannah and Dario with Allan and Henry from Kun Teng (KT) Taiwan, an industrial hub manufacturer. We'll pull together a factory tour soon.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
We started off south of Taipei in Taichung, the epicenter of Taiwanese bike manufacturing. We also enoyjed wandering through its National Museum of Fine Arts.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Emily from Ora Engineering, makers of high end titanium frames. Factory tour soon as well.
2024 Taipei Cycle Show
Calvin from Genio. After this we went karting and Calvin smashed me. My ego needs time to recover.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
This massive machine at KT used to stamp a LOT of steel sprockets. Hannah for scale.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Stevie from Dadu Trail House chose his english name for Stevie Ray Vaughan and helps maintain a great trail network in Taichung.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Shop talk.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
We've had some amazing meals on this trip, but so far our favourite has been this unassuming outdoor seafood place that the Dadu Trail House folks brought us to. I promise no more food shots, but we've been absolutely spoiled.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
An affront to god.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
I liked this little guy.




Okay we're going to end this thing with an informal quiz. What parts do you recognize from well-known bike industry brands?

2024 Taipei Cycle Show
It's a toptube, but whose? Hint: it's robot-welded by Genio.

2024 Taipei Cycle Show
Figure this one out and you'll be king of the hill.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Hmmmm.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
C'mon you've got this one.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024

photo
I don't actually remember this one.

photo
This one is tricky.
photo
I'll be very impressed.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Taipei Cycle Show 2024


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
210 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2024 Norco Optic - High Pivot, Short Travel
61748 views
Push Industries Releases Nine.One Inverted Fork
61092 views
Review: 2024 Norco Sight - For All the Mountains
61003 views
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
44566 views
First Ride: Revel Rascal V2
37849 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
36818 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
34472 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
33446 views

56 Comments
  • 66 3
 The hipster force is strong in Dario.
  • 8 30
flag BaconBikeJoe (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Hey, Dario looks fantastic. I would consider this to be fashionable and not necessarily "hipster".
  • 12 1
 Gen-Z vibes
  • 14 0
 Dude probably LOVES the 90's (having never experienced them)
  • 1 1
 @parallaxid: Dead ass
  • 5 0
 @dgwww: 90's to me is big baggy everything and to be honest I'm still stuck there.
  • 3 0
 @vinay: exactly. I must of lived through a different version have the 90s
  • 1 6
flag dfsnz (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nice judgment
  • 2 0
 @dfsnz: nice shame ?
  • 1 0
 @parallaxid: nobody around me (as someone in gen Z) is like that. Thats more of a millennial fit.
  • 49 0
 (Ban)Hannah for scale.
  • 24 0
 Ugh why am I not this clever.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, why would anyone bother to CNC machine sprockets when you can stamp them just like that. Cool stuff!
  • 8 0
 I don't get it...I feel so left out
  • 14 0
 @RadBartTaylor: There's a Reddit joke about using a banana for scale when photographing things.
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: $5.35 dad joke. Be safe
  • 14 0
 That Top tube from Genio is a Tazer Alloy from Intense. Where is my prize?
  • 33 0
 Can pick it up at your local Costco.
  • 14 0
 you get 1 PB point.
  • 3 0
 @Andykmn: ...and don't forget to graze at the food sample carts.
  • 1 0
 @Andykmn: And chances are the handle bars will be installed upside down
  • 1 0
 Swingarm looks like Propain?
  • 12 0
 It's not that tricky... Have some trust in the commenters.
  • 9 0
 No need to shout about it.
  • 3 0
 @seb-stott: I see what you did there
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott: relax, he's just bringing the message to us
  • 6 0
 Jaco has had air chucks like that for quite awhile now.
jacosuperiorproducts.com/products/lightning-xp-series-presta-tire-air-chuck-for-bike-tires-1-4-f-npt

They work like a charm!
  • 3 8
flag justinfoil (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 PB is getting so good at showing us old stuff remade by someone else and calling it clever. Their due diligence game is sad.
  • 7 0
 When I think of pinkbike staffers, I think of folk who tuck their t-shirts into their pants.
  • 7 0
 Some of those are lightsaber hilt parts I’m pretty sure
  • 6 0
 Is the last one from a Trust fork?
  • 4 0
 100% it is:

www.pinkbike.com/news/review-6-months-on-the-trust-message-linkage-fork.html

Wondering if a) link fork is coming back or b) they are re-purposing this cartridge to be inside a frame maybe?
  • 6 0
 The rear end looks like its from a Propain
  • 1 0
 Would fit with the description!
  • 1 0
 @tkrug: haha i did not get that until you pointed it out haha
  • 2 0
 Hank Hill approves of this answer
  • 3 0
 That Presta chuck looks exactly like the Jaco XP I bought last year. The only difference is the Jaco has a 1/4 female NPT industrial fitting.
  • 1 0
 i was thinking about getting it. Is it worth it?
  • 5 0
 This was totally a Dario photo album
  • 6 2
 I too have cycled in camo crocs. I’m not ashamed.
  • 5 0
 I'm sure there is some ancient proverb to the effect of "if you have to tell everybody..."
  • 4 0
 Did you do it on a custom titanium/carbon wheel/Campy Super Record bike?
  • 2 0
 Yes, but why did the link direct to an unrelated Outside article? I'm missing something.
  • 3 0
 Officer, its not what you think, its just "711L's clever locking air chuck" Smile
  • 2 0
 Thought the air chucks were some compact one-hitter weed pipes on first glance.
  • 1 0
 The biggest win here is somebody picking Stevie Ray Vaughn as their English name. Dario should take lessons from him on how to actually be cool.
  • 2 0
 Crank spindle is from eeWings
  • 2 0
 Came for the Ti parts... Stayed for the Crocs.
  • 2 0
 Love these every year. Requesting a comprehensive Taiwan food gallery.
  • 2 0
 Until now I'd happily forgotten who Blippi was, great article.
  • 2 0
 Deviate Titanium…
  • 1 0
 That rear triangle looks like a Propain…Spindrift perhaps…idk.
  • 1 0
 It’s weird, but I love clever tools.
  • 1 1
 Dario and the fashionably korky look:Smile

I can see what that look may attract!?
  • 5 3
 did dario transition?
  • 1 0
 I want to see exclusively content from Taipei this week







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.041053
Mobile Version of Website