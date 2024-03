BRIAN'S DAY 0 RANDOMS Taipei Cycle Show 2024 Dario looking at KT's "Dinosaur Machine" which Joey Solomon told us was his favourite machine in Taiwan. It's absolutely insane, and Dario will pull together a full tour piece later this week.

Taipei Cycle Show

711L's clever locking air chucks

3-way torque driver You can load up your drive with whatever torque presets you'd like.

Tool time.

Hannah and Dario with Leo from 711L. Hannah and Dario with Allan and Henry from Kun Teng (KT) Taiwan, an industrial hub manufacturer. We'll pull together a factory tour soon.

We started off south of Taipei in Taichung, the epicenter of Taiwanese bike manufacturing. We also enoyjed wandering through its National Museum of Fine Arts.

Emily from Ora Engineering, makers of high end titanium frames. Factory tour soon as well. Calvin from Genio. After this we went karting and Calvin smashed me. My ego needs time to recover.

This massive machine at KT used to stamp a LOT of steel sprockets. Hannah for scale.

Stevie from Dadu Trail House chose his english name for Stevie Ray Vaughan and helps maintain a great trail network in Taichung. Shop talk.

We've had some amazing meals on this trip, but so far our favourite has been this unassuming outdoor seafood place that the Dadu Trail House folks brought us to. I promise no more food shots, but we've been absolutely spoiled.

I liked this little guy.

It's a toptube, but whose? Hint: it's robot-welded by Genio.

Figure this one out and you'll be king of the hill.

C'mon you've got this one.

I don't actually remember this one.

This one is tricky. I'll be very impressed.

Taichung has a store that specializes in high end Japanese, Taiwanese, and German tools called Deen Style Factory Gear . It is also a bar, and a hair salon, and runs a golf sim in the basement. Needless to say, the combination of very nice negronis and a boatload of tools I want did not go easy on my wallet.Dario found an incredibly interesting tool from a Taiwanese design studio called 711L, and we both had to buy them instantly. I won't give away what we bought, because Dario is going to write about it as a standlone article, and we're going to meet up with them at the show to get some more info.The next day we visited 711L's small design studio in downtown Taichung, and they showed us a bunch of other clever things they're working on. These locking air chucks work great—the Presta one is especially intuitive, locking on as you push it into place, and then releasing when you push a button on the back. No more accidentally unthreading a twist-on pump head, and way easier to use than a flip lever. Honestly they're pretty impressive.Another interesting product from them was a partnership with Sloky, integrating their Taiwan-made torque bit drivers into a three-way wrench. As much as I don't personally love the ubiquitous three-way wrench form factor, I love being able to set your wrench to exactly the torque values you need. We are told that Sloky has insanely precise readings for their size—they offer some of their lower torque values in 0.1nm increments.I don't have pricing info on these yet. They sell some of their products on Amazon in the USA, and hope to have a new website and direct sales channel set up soon. Visit their Facebook page for more info.Okay we're going to end this thing with an informal quiz. What parts do you recognize from well-known bike industry brands?