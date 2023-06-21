Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

Eurobike snuck up on us this year, but we're here with a small crew to capture all the bright spandex and headset cable routing you can handle. Also I am sad to report that there are less go-karts than at the Taipei show. C'mon Frankfurt, step up your game.
This wild Alutech Fanes eMTB was looking S L A C K at the DT Swiss booth. It's sporting DT's new F535 fork, which we'll cover in more depth soon. You've got to have a lot of faith in your CSU for a headtube-angle like that.
Rocky Mountain's new Flow
Rocky Mountain had a 2024 Flow with an updated frameset on display. The Flow has been out of the lineup for a little while, so it's nice to see it back. It doesn't officially launch for a few days, but it's now singlespeed-only, with a larger seat-tube diameter for stiffness, and an integrated chain tensioner.
Liteville's Portugal-made 301 CL carbon trail bike
Some might be disappointed to see Liteville straying from their light alloy roots with this new carbon trail bike, but it's actually pretty interesting. Made in Portugal carbon, with in-frame storage and a few other tricks up its sleeve. They've gone full tube in tube cable routing that doesn't
go through the headset, proving that brands can go the other direction on this as well. This one had their new C30i wheelset that weighs ~1400g, has DT internals, and uses a 30mm ID.
• With storage compartment
• Carbon frame made in Portugal
• UDH
• 130mm rear travel, 150mm front
• Complete weight 12.1kg (26.7lb)
Trickstuff's 3D Printing Experiments
Trickstuff's very popular booth had some experimental titanium 3D printed parts on display. They're partnering with high-tech machine tool maker Trumpf for these experiments, and have been making a variety of things. I really liked these Piccola levers—the raw ti finish is really nice and grippy. Gram-counters will be sad to learn that they're about ~3g heavier than the carbon ones, but once they pass safety testing I'd definitely be interested in swapping them onto my brakes for the feel.
The good news is that since being acquired by DT Swiss, Trickstuff has been implementing a lot of workflow changes, which has cut their lead times in half. The bad news is that it still takes about one year to get your incredibly expensive brakes.
If you don't want to wait or pay all the money, their rotors and pads continue to be good options. I've actually had a lot of success with their aftermarket pads in SRAM and Shimano brakes, if you're looking for some more bite.
Ralf Holleis of Huhn Cycles had his personal bike on display at Trickstuff set up in shredpacking mode with a ton of 3D printed parts.
Thok's new aluminum 3D printed test mule.
An envious product director from another brand mentioned Thok's new 3D printed test mule to me. Knowing the struggles product managers go through to create rideable samples, his envy makes sense.
Thok is using Belgian company Materialise to print selective laser melted aluminum test mules for their next eMTB. The front triangle is printed in two pieces and then welded together, and owner Stefano Migliorini showed me some videos of himself riding it properly. The process makes a bike that's likely heavy, expensive, and nowhere near suitable for production, but it's a huge help to have a sample that looks and feels so close to what you've designed.
Thok's upcoming eMTB release will be a lightweight e-bike, with interchangeable battery and the new Bosch SX motor. The geometry and frame ID is all locked in now, they're just making some decisions on which style of battery to use.
My goal is to feature zero additive manufacturing in tomorrow's post. Stay tuned to watch me fail my own test.
