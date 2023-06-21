Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

Jun 21, 2023
by Brian Park  

The thumbnail is a bait and switch as we've already covered Pinion's E-Drive elsewhere, but I'm a sucker for an exploded view.


Eurobike snuck up on us this year, but we're here with a small crew to capture all the bright spandex and headset cable routing you can handle. Also I am sad to report that there are less go-karts than at the Taipei show. C'mon Frankfurt, step up your game.




Grim-E Donut?

This wild Alutech Fanes eMTB was looking S L A C K at the DT Swiss booth. It's sporting DT's new F535 fork, which we'll cover in more depth soon. You've got to have a lot of faith in your CSU for a headtube-angle like that.

Eurobike 2023 - Day 1 Randoms




Dirt jump bikes are still a thing, it turns out.

Rocky Mountain's new Flow

Rocky Mountain had a 2024 Flow with an updated frameset on display. The Flow has been out of the lineup for a little while, so it's nice to see it back. It doesn't officially launch for a few days, but it's now singlespeed-only, with a larger seat-tube diameter for stiffness, and an integrated chain tensioner.

Clean.




This Liteville 301 carbon trail bike is true to its name at 12.1kg (26.7lb).

Liteville's Portugal-made 301 CL carbon trail bike

Some might be disappointed to see Liteville straying from their light alloy roots with this new carbon trail bike, but it's actually pretty interesting. Made in Portugal carbon, with in-frame storage and a few other tricks up its sleeve. They've gone full tube in tube cable routing that doesn't go through the headset, proving that brands can go the other direction on this as well. This one had their new C30i wheelset that weighs ~1400g, has DT internals, and uses a 30mm ID.

This is number one of a limited run of 200.
I'm a fan of this.

I'm told Liteville's unique approach to a Horst-link does not, in fact, pose any danger to your undercarriage.
They borked up all that clean simplicity by licensing Canyon's KIS steering damper system. I'm still not on board, but I hear lots of riders evangelizing them.

In frame storage looks nice. Two downtube bottles on larger sizes.
Details:
• With storage compartment
• Carbon frame made in Portugal
• UDH
• 130mm rear travel, 150mm front
• Frame made in Portugal
• Complete weight 12.1kg (26.7lb)




Trickstuff's 3D Printing Experiments

Trickstuff's very popular booth had some experimental titanium 3D printed parts on display. They're partnering with high-tech machine tool maker Trumpf for these experiments, and have been making a variety of things. I really liked these Piccola levers—the raw ti finish is really nice and grippy. Gram-counters will be sad to learn that they're about ~3g heavier than the carbon ones, but once they pass safety testing I'd definitely be interested in swapping them onto my brakes for the feel.

Anodized titanium is always nice.
The build plate for 3D printing their lever blades is very efficient with space.

So grippy.
Printed pedals with some generative design. Still in "messing around" stage.

The good news is that since being acquired by DT Swiss, Trickstuff has been implementing a lot of workflow changes, which has cut their lead times in half. The bad news is that it still takes about one year to get your incredibly expensive brakes.

If you don't want to wait or pay all the money, their rotors and pads continue to be good options. I've actually had a lot of success with their aftermarket pads in SRAM and Shimano brakes, if you're looking for some more bite.

Always nice to see a service bench in Eurobike's sterile halls.
Trickstuff's rotors and pads continue to do good business.

Love the lines on this bike.

Ralf Holleis of Huhn Cycles had his personal bike on display at Trickstuff set up in shredpacking mode with a ton of 3D printed parts.

More ano ti.
I tried a set of these titanium 3D printed pedals and they were... not ready for prime time. But otherwise this bike is gorgeous.

One more for good measure.



More additive manufacturing, sorry.

Thok's new aluminum 3D printed test mule.

An envious product director from another brand mentioned Thok's new 3D printed test mule to me. Knowing the struggles product managers go through to create rideable samples, his envy makes sense.

Thok is using Belgian company Materialise to print selective laser melted aluminum test mules for their next eMTB. The front triangle is printed in two pieces and then welded together, and owner Stefano Migliorini showed me some videos of himself riding it properly. The process makes a bike that's likely heavy, expensive, and nowhere near suitable for production, but it's a huge help to have a sample that looks and feels so close to what you've designed.

Thok's upcoming eMTB release will be a lightweight e-bike, with interchangeable battery and the new Bosch SX motor. The geometry and frame ID is all locked in now, they're just making some decisions on which style of battery to use.

See? That wasn't so hard was it?
Printed motor cover too.




My goal is to feature zero additive manufacturing in tomorrow's post. Stay tuned to watch me fail my own test.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Alutech DT Swiss Liteville Moorhuhn Rocky Mountain Thok Trickstuff Eurobike 2023


10 Comments

  • 3 0
 I want 3D printed ti cranks, like those sram prototypes!
  • 1 0
 I made some additive manufactured cranks:

www.instagram.com/p/CF1tkkvHPLX
  • 1 0
 Any info about the FSA wheels pictured on the THOK?
  • 1 0
 Grim-E Donut - Ducati SuperSport 950 Edition?
  • 1 0
 That Moorhuhn is still lovely.
  • 1 0
 That was fun to read Brian
  • 1 0
 Levy's Day 1 randoms coming up next...
  • 1 0
 Is Levy there?
  • 1 0
 By now I think it's clear that Levy probably died in a downcountry crash and the PB staff is just covering it up by saying he is "busy eating donuts at the moment" or whatever they can come up with.
  • 1 0
 The grim donette





